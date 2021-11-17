sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a compelling long-term growth play in the semiconductor packaging and test technologies market. The company has built proven expertise in developing such technologies. The company's revenue will grow at a CAGR of around 8% in the next five years driven by its investments in key processes and advanced technologies. Long-term investors can buy the company's shares around the current price to maximize their gain.

Amkor offers outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to its customers. The company's aim is generating revenue growth by focusing on strategic end markets, which are communications, consumer, automotive and industrial, and computing. The company's customers include integrated device manufacturers ("IDMs"), original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs"), fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries.

Growth Drivers

Packaging and Test Technology Solutions

The company's primary growth driver is its advanced packaging and test technology solutions. The company is an industry leader in providing cost-effective advanced packaging and test technology solutions. The company is successful in developing such technology solutions because it has built expertise in high-volume manufacturing processes. The company's technologies in areas of fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing, advanced flip chip and advanced SiP (System in Package) enjoy increasing demand in the marketplace and perform well in competitive environment. The company's advanced packaging and test technology products will continue to generate increasing revenue growth for the company as there is strong demand in the market for products with smaller device geometries, lower power consumption, and higher levels of integration.

Smaller Semiconductor Products

The company's another growth driver lies in the fact that it can develop semiconductor packaging and test technologies for smaller semiconductor products having greater functionality and improved thermal and electrical performance. Since semiconductor products are becoming smaller day by day with more functionality and improved performance, creating packaging and test products are becoming increasingly complex. However, Amkor is doing this job effortlessly due to its investments in this space, which is driving demand for its products. As a result, its revenue is growing in a sustainable way which is significant from shareholders' point of view.

Competition

Amkor belongs to an industry where competition is fierce, and the company faces significant competition from packaging and test service providers primarily located in Asia. Amkor's competitors include ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. and JCET Group Co., Ltd. Amkor competes on the basis of product quality, product performance and price.

Amkor's primary competitive advantage is that many of its customers utilize Amkor as their only turnkey design, packaging and test services provider. In addition, they also consider Amkor as their packaging technology innovator. In this way the company wins many new customers and grabs market share from competitors. As a result, the company's revenue is growing steadily. The company maintains long-standing relationships with leading chipmakers, which is its another competitive advantage. The company collaborates with these chipmakers, and develops comprehensive packaging and test solutions for next-generation semiconductors. Collaboration helps the company gain access to technology roadmaps which is required for developing advanced products. This, in turn, ensures the company's revenue will grow in the long term.

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Amkor delivered net revenue of $1.68 billion for the third quarter of 2021, up 20% sequentially and 24% year-over-year. The company delivered net income of $181 million for the quarter, up 96.74% year-over-year. Earnings per diluted share came in at $0.74, up 94.74% year-over-year. The company delivered EBITDA $358 million, up 40% year-over-year.

Amkor delivered excellent results for the third quarter of 2021. Net revenue grew significantly driven by new product introductions in communications and consumer end markets, and profitability grew driven by high capacity utilization and solid factory execution. The company set a full year capex target of $775 million, and made meaningful investments for advanced packaging, which will drive revenue growth in the forthcoming quarters.

The company's long-term growth will be driven by continued smartphone market strength in communications end market, and new product ramps in automotive and industrial end markets. In addition, new product ramps in IoT (Internet of Things) wearables, and strong pipeline in System in Package (SiP) solutions in the consumer end market will also drive long-term revenue growth. In the communications end market 5G remains an important growth driver for Amkor.

Valuation

Amkor's peer group includes Daqo New Energy (DQ), Onto Innovation (ONTO), CMC Materials (CCMP), Nova Ltd. (NVMI), and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC). Amkor's non-GAAP forward (FY1) P/E multiple is 9.75x, compared to Daqo's 5.30x, Onto's 23.64x, CMC Materials' 19.61x, Nova's 34.59x, and Kulicke and Soffa's 9.95x. Amkor's trailing 12-month price to sales multiple is 0.98x, compared to Daqo's 3.41x, Onto's 6.03x, CMC Materials' 3.62x, Nova's 10.04x, and Kulicke and Soffa's 3.13x. Amkor's trailing 12-month price to cash flow multiple is 5.91x, compared to Daqo's 6.61x, Onto's 27.28x, CMC Materials' 16.12x, Nova's 31.41x, and Kulicke and Soffa's 18.19x (Data Source: Seeking Alpha).

Amkor is attractively valued compared to its peers. The company has a slightly indebted balance sheet consisting of $790.06 million of cash and $1.24 billion of debt. In the last five years, the company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 8%. Amkor posted solid Q3 results, but market participants don't believe such results will sustain. That's why the stock is cheap. However, given the company's satisfactory growth rate and strong growth drivers, I believe the stock offers a good buying opportunity around the current price. Amkor's advanced packaging and test technology solutions coupled with opportunities in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing will help the company grow revenue around the current rate, i.e. at a CAGR of 8%. I am bullish on the company around the current price.

Assuming Amkor's revenue will grow at a CAGR of 8% in the next five years, I will find out the company's long-term (five year) share price. The company's trailing 12-month revenue is $5,784.70 million. At a CAGR of 8% its end-2026 revenue will be $8,500.00 million, or $34.76 per share. In the last five years the company's shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 0.35x and 1.30x. Applying a price to sales multiple of 1.30x on Amkor's end-2026 revenue per share, I get $45.19 as the company's end-2026 share price.

Risks

Amkor's business is dependent on the decisions of the company's IDM and foundry customers whether to continue with the outsourcing (packaging and test) services of Amkor. At any time these customers may shift the outsourcing services to internally sourced capacity. If this happens, Amkor's revenue growth and profitability could be negatively impacted.

The company sometimes makes significant capital expenditures depending upon specific business opportunities from one or two key customers. For this the company needs to purchase additional equipment which may not be immediately usable for supporting its large customer-base. This may lead to insufficient capacity utilization, which could harm the company's revenue growth and profitability.

Conclusion

The company achieved strong top-line and bottom-line growth in the third quarter of 2021 driven by new product launches and controlled spending respectively. The overall demand environment for the company continues to remain strong in the long term which will help the company maintain a strong market position in the forthcoming quarters. This will drive the company's share price to new highs in the long term and I expect investors with a time horizon of nearly five years can buy the company's shares around the current price.