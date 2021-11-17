Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction and Thesis

In my previous articles, I have been bullish on Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), a young plant-based foods company, for numerous reasons. I believed, at the time, that the company's execution in investing in its future was great. The company was quickly increasing the number of SKUs they offered while they managed to dramatically increase the distribution channels. Further, the company made strategic acquisitions to increase its growth potential of the company. However, for about a year, Tattooed Chef's stock has been range-bound due to periods of excitement and periods of fear. I believe that a certain level of volatility is normal for a small, young, and fast-growing company like Tattooed Chef, and it is also my belief that Tattooed Chef is a strong buy today. Despite the company showing strong growth, execution, and potentials going into 2022, the recent fears surrounding the market and the company brought Tattooed Chef's valuation down to silly levels. Therefore, considering the fears and potentials around the company, I am bullish on Tattooed Chef, and I believe that investors should consider investing in Tattooed Chef at today's low prices.

Delayed Earnings

Before discussing why my bullish views on the company remain, I would like to quickly discuss Tattooed Chef's delayed earnings. On November 10th, 2021, Tattooed Chef was scheduled to report earnings; however, a few minutes after the market closed on the 10th, the company abruptly rescheduled the third-quarter earnings report without any explanation. The poor actions by the company rightfully increased the criticisms and fears surrounding the company, and today, on November 16th, 2021, the company provided minor details regarding its actions. Tattooed Chef in the SEC filing stated that the delay was the result of an "immaterial errors in its previously issued financial statements related to the classification of certain accounts that primarily impact[ed] inventory, cost of goods sold, and operating expense."

Tattooed Chef rightfully deserves full blame for their mistakes and the investors have the right to doubt the management's ability. However, while the delay and the unfavorable actions were wrong, I am willing to continue investing in Tattooed Chef for two reasons. First, the company has been publicly traded for only about a year, so the mistakes could have come from the management's lack of experience. Second, the mistakes were immaterial, and my views on the operations of the company continue to be bullish. However, if similar mistakes persist in the future, my views on the company and the management team will most likely change.

Execution and Growth

Tattooed Chef is growing on the back of the massive societal underlying trend. As younger generations and the broader population's interest in the healthy diet grows, a massive plant-based diet trend is forming if it has not already. Thus, on the back of the current trend, Tattooed Chef has the potential to capture the growing market and become a giant food brand given great execution.

Execution

Tattooed Chef, in my opinion, has shown great execution to date. Not only did the company's revenue grow 44% year-over-year, but the company's branded product revenues grew 56% year-over-year. The revenue growth was achieved by massively expanding SKUs and distribution points. First, according to the earnings transcript, Tattooed Chef effectively increased the average SKU count per store from 5.8 to 6.5 quarter-over-quarter due to high demand for Tattooed Chef's products and increased distribution points. The management team, to show the high demand for Tattooed Chef, reported that Tattooed Chef is the "#1 best SKU in terms of velocity," and as a result, Tattooed Chef managed to increase the company's SKU offering to 25 at Target (TGT) and is on its way to achieving a long-term goal of 30 SKUs per store. Also, Tattooed Chef's growth was fueled by increasing distribution points as the company proves that their products bring volume to the distributors. In the third quarter, Tattooed Chef began distribution at Kroger (KR), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), and Albertsons divisions while increasing the number of SKU offerings to existing retailers. Overall, I believe the expansion and the execution shown by the management were exceptional to date.

Further, Tattooed Chef made two strategic acquisitions in 2021. In May, the company announced the acquisition of two companies collectively called the Foods of New Mexico. With this acquisition, the company will have access to two new manufacturing facilities and open potential for frozen and ambient Mexican food markets. Then, with the recent acquisition of Belmont Confections Inc., Tattooed Chef will be diversifying its product offerings by addressing the plant-based snack market, which is worth about $1 billion dollars today. According to Tattooed Chef, both of the acquisitions will contribute about $300 million in revenue (Tattooed Chef's 2021 revenue guidance is about $212.5 million) in about 3 years. On top of this, the total acquisition costs were relatively cheap compared to its potentials at $45 million because Tattooed Chef purchased a manufacturing facility that did not produce their own branded products. Overall, I believed expansion through acquiring a seasoned manufacturing partner for Tattooed Chef was ingenious. Not only can Tattooed Chef start producing its branded products at scale almost immediately, but the company can also expand beyond the frozen food market into an ambient food market effectively taking the company one step closer to being a general food giant.

My Thoughts

With increasing distribution points, expansion plans through acquisitions, and increasing SKU offerings, I believe Tattooed Chef is starting to enter a high growth phase. The company is expected to expand to ambient foods toward the end of 2022Q1 to expand the addressable market and diversify its product offerings. Further, Tattooed Chef is showing momentum in SKU and distribution channel expansion moving into 2022; therefore, considering the increasing distributions and market potentials, I think it is reasonable to argue that Tattooed Chef's execution is exceptional and is leading the momentum for the company.

Financials and Valuation

It is common to see an extremely high valuation and bad financial health in growth companies today; however, this is not the case with Tattooed Chef. In my opinion, the company is undervalued today with a market capitalization of about $1.3 billion. Further, the company is trading at about a 6 price-to-sales ratio based on the management's revenue guidance of about $210-215 million for the full year 2021. For a company that is already growing at 40% year-over-year and is in the early stages of hyper-growth, I believe Tattooed Chef's valuation is extremely attractive.

As the valuations of Tattooed Chef, the financial health of the company is attractive as well. It is critical for a business, especially a young growth company, to have safe levels of cash to prevent future dilution and to invest in growth, and Tattooed Chef has about $129.5 million in cash or about 10% of the company's market capitalization in cash while the company's net loss totaled only at about $8 million. Further, according to the earnings call, the company is expected to gradually increase margins going into the fourth quarter and 2022; thus, considering the current level of losses, Tattooed Chef's cash pile will likely prevent future dilutions and open the possibility of more strategic acquisitions and investments. Finally, the company has total assets of about $268 million with a total liability of about $42.4 million bringing the total liability to asset ratio (L/A) extremely low to about 15.8%.

Risks

Despite my bullish views on Tattooed Chef, investing in small, new, growth companies is followed by relatively huge risks. First, the ability of the management team may be questioned after the delayed earnings incident earnings in November. It is crucial for, especially smaller companies, to have great leadership, and if Tattooed Chef's mistakes persist, my bullish thesis may be wrong. Second, there are execution risks. Even with capable leaders, it is challenging to manage a growing company with many moving parts. Tattooed Chef will need to continue seeking strategic acquisitions, expanding distribution points, and increasing product offerings. Finally, the macroeconomic risks may hinder the company's performance. As the management team has stated during the earnings call, margins were pressured due to the supply chain bottlenecks and the market-wide inflation. Thus, if these problems persist, Tattooed Chef's goals may be challenged.

Summary

Tattooed Chef's stock has been range-bound for about a year, and today is a period where the company's stock is in the lower end of the range. Therefore, because I believe that the company's financials are great, valuations low, and executions exceptional, I believe the recent fears surrounding Tattooed Chef are only creating opportunities for long-term investors.