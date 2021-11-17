pp76/iStock via Getty Images

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) bought CoreSite Realty (COR) for $10.1B which equates to $170 per share. This is clearly big news given the price tag of the transaction but perhaps the bigger impact is the largest REIT moving in on new territory.

Since the buyout is obviously good for former COR holders, this article will examine the transaction as it relates to shareholders of AMT going forward. In particular, I want to look at 5 things:

Valuation Accretion/dilution Market reaction Strategic fit and opportunity Overall increase or decrease to AMT shareholder value

Valuation of deal

Valuation is probably the worst aspect of the merger for AMT. There is a ton of capital chasing growthy real estate assets right now so I suspect AMT was having to fight multiple entities for this buyout. Also, over the weekend, KKR (KKR) bought CyrusOne (CONE) for $15B. Indeed, AMT did have to pay up with a final price of $170 per share.

CoreSite was estimated to earn $5.91 of FFO in 2022.

That spots the buyout price at a 28.7X forward FFO multiple.

Did AMT overpay?

In some sense yes.

CoreSite’s NAV is $130 per share so AMT clearly paid more than the assets are worth and significantly more than the assets initially cost to build. The $10.1B price tag also represents an NOI cap rate in the mid to high 3% range.

For just about any other buyer such a lofty price would have made the purchase dilutive, but AMT is not a normal buyer.

CoreSite acquisition accretive or dilutive for American Tower?

The merger appears accretive to AFFO/share both immediately and in the long run.

The immediate accretion comes from AMT’s tremendously low cost of capital. As an example of the kind of debt to which AMT has access, in November of 2020 AMT issued $500 million at 0.6%.

This was reasonably short term with a 2024 maturity. Longer-term debt is closer to a 2% cost for AMT.

The accretion math is rather simple.

AMT’s cost of equity – 3.57%

AMT’s cost of debt - ~ 2%

Acquisition cap rate – high 3s

AMT levered up a bit on the deal funding it largely with debt so the overall cost of capital was in the low 2s. Therefore, a purchase in the high 3s is going to be immediately accretive to AFFO/share.

As a counterbalance, it will increase leverage levels with debt to EBITDA expected to rise to 5X. AMT will still be investment grade, but by less of a margin.

I will discuss the longer-term accretion in the section on strategic fit.

Market reaction to the AMT deal

The market seems to not like the deal at all with AMT dropping about 4% intraday on Monday, November 15th when the deal was announced.

Even if one doesn’t like the merger this feels like a bit of an over-reaction to me. Knocking almost $5B off the market cap in response to a $10B merger could only be correct if AMT overpaid by double its present value.

Based on prevailing market value of data center assets, AMT overpaid by maybe $1B, so given the drop in price, I think this dip is a nice buying opportunity.

Market sentiment is often more directional rather than quantitative. Thus, rather than it selling down by an amount equal to the overpaying it merely reacted to the initial opinions of investors. I think David William Barden (an analyst) excellently summed up the market’s concerns with the following question on the merger conference call:

“Can you kind of square all the things you've said about why being in the small cell fiber business wasn't a good idea, but paying 27x EBITDA for a data center business, that's subscale in 8 markets in the United States and not internationally is?”

I get the concern. It does seem odd that they buy COR at a high 3s cap rate after turning down small cell type investments at 5-7% cap rates for years.

AMT is one of those companies with a long-term game plan and they are looking well beyond the initial going in yield.

Potential long-term accretion of the merger

Rodney Smith, AMT’s CFO, answered the question with a clear distinction between small cell and data center.

“you don't see [small cells] flex up or you don't find that inflection point at any point. It's just every time you deploy a new node, it's new capital and you end up being kind of stuck in that mid-single-digit return on invested capital. These assets as we deploy capital will be double digits is our expectation. And if you look at CoreSite in particular, it's even hard to compare that set of assets for all the reasons Tom said to some of the other data centers that went out. We do view CoreSite as the most well-connected data center platform in the U.S. And certainly, having these cloud on-ramps in many of the key markets around the globe, it's a very unique set of assets from our point of view. And I think you've seen it in the return on invested capital that the core site management has been able to drive over a long period of time in solidly in the double digits, approaching [ even over ] 20%. So you don't get that in small cells. You can get it with this set of assets, if you're very select in terms of where and when you build. And taking that platform that has good, solid base fundamentals and adding capital to it and be able to expand it in the U.S. and outside the U.S. is pretty compelling.”

In brief, AMT is willing to take the weak going in yield of the COR acquisition because it unlocks a category of future investment that will be at double-digit cap rates.

As a stand-alone company, COR was not able to fully utilize its pipeline of double-digit cap rates because their access to capital was somewhat limited. AMT has seemingly unlimited access to both equity and debt capital and will be able to fulfill that pipeline.

It is strange to think of a $10B acquisition as a toehold, but in the realm of megacaps like AMT, I believe that is exactly what this is. AMT said it is not anticipating much in the way of G&A savings so I suspect they are leaving most of the COR team in place. The difference now is that this experienced data center team will be backed by the AMT cost of capital.

The buyout was seen favorably by the other data center REITs with their prices rising significantly on the day. In theory, it was a demonstration of the value of the assets and of the platforms.

To me, it is a bit more of a mixed bag for the peers. While it does validate their strategy, the level of competition for new deals is likely to ramp up considerably. AMT is likely to be soaking up a significant portion of new developments both domestically and internationally.

This is where the growth comes in.

Data center acquisitions come at low cap rates, but data center developments and lease-up have very high cap rates. In addition to its tower pipeline, AMT will now be growing its cross connects, cloud on-ramps, and mobile edge infrastructure.

A potential criticism of acquiring a platform that provides high cap rate opportunities is that AMT already had high cap rate opportunities through its tower pipeline. So one could argue that if this same $10B had been spent in towers it would have generated significantly more AFFO/share accretion.

While that is true, I don’t think it is an either/or. I think AMT is going to do both.

The world is in a strange place right now with capital looser than it has ever been before. Large, well-capitalized, companies are no longer allocating capital based on which of their options is best. Instead, they can invest in all of the accretive options.

In other words, investing this $10B in data centers as well as many more billions into data centers down the road does not in any way subtract from their tower pipeline. AMT will invest in both and each is accretive to AFFO/share.

Data centers are in the same communications infrastructure bucket and it is an area that AMT has the expertise to execute well. There are some overlapping tenants and having both tower and data center capabilities could make AMT the go-to infrastructure provider for counterparties.

It is ambitious, but I think AMT can pull it off.

Overall impact to AMT shareholders

I see 3 main positives for AMT shareholders and 2 negatives.

Positives

Mild immediate AFFO/share accretion

Significant long-term AFFO/share accretion

Improved competitive positioning with regard to communications infrastructure

Negatives

Significantly increased leverage

Overpaid relative to value and cost basis of assets

This is an ideal time to lever up so I don’t necessarily mind the increased leverage. Debt won’t be available at 2% forever, so I like to see AMT capitalizing on the current distortions of the market.

Overall, I like the acquisition. It is quite clear to me that AMT paid a high price for the assets and that overpaying is likely what the market is reacting to with the roughly 4% selloff. However, the math still looks quite good with it being accretive near and long term. I see the dip as a nice buying opportunity.