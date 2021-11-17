Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We wrote about ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) in November of last year when we stated that the company's strong cash flow would eventually drive the share price higher. The market at the time was already pricing in this bullishness as a clear buy signal by means of the MACD indicator which had presented itself on the monthly chart. Fast forward 12 months to the day and shares have rallied from approximately $39 a share to close to $114 which is almost a 200% gain for shareholders who managed to hold stock during this time period. The key question now is whether this searing growth can continue over the next 12 months. A difficult task to say the least.

The difficulty at this juncture for long-investors of ArcBest is when to finally start taking profits. An established long-term trend (which we have in ARCB) fueled by momentum for example has far more possibilities of continuing rather than reversing. Therefore, in order to arrive at a balanced view of how much we really believe ARCB is worth right now, we like to go to the company's profitability metrics, how well management has been rewarding its shareholders (cash flow trends) and finally the company's valuation. Trends in these areas (from which we can gain insights) can usually inform us on whether there remains significant upside in ARCB for some time to come.

From a profitability standpoint, ArcBest is just off the back of announcing its fiscal Q3 numbers where we witnessed record numbers. Consolidated sales reached $1 billion and consolidated EBIT increased by more than 100% to hit $96 million. Profits grew much faster than revenues in the quarter and the differential is even more evident over the past four quarters as we see below. Furthermore, the company is also just off the back of closing the MoLo Solutions (MoLo) (Truckload Brokerage) acquisition for $235 million and early signs from this addition clearly show that it is working. We are seeing that this deal will enable ArcBest to meaningfully scale its truckload brokerage segment due to the further reach the firm now has with respect to its carrier partners. Suffice it to say, if the company can continue to make strategic acquisitions where more value is being added to its customers, then there is no doubt ArcBest will continue to grow.

Source: Earnings Presentation

Market conditions will continue to favor the big players and with good reason. Logistics is now a global business where the outfits with the most resources at competitive pricing will ultimately win the business from their clients. Furthermore, with supply chain bottlenecks front right and center in the world at present due to how the pandemic has disrupted operations, logistics outfits which can customize solutions in order to service the customer will continue to be the firms which gain share in this space.

The benefit of scale is that the firm can go after bigger business with larger price tags. Furthermore, the more resources a shipping and logistics company has at its disposal, the more possibilities of cross-selling into existing customers. Management's long-term goal is to continue to grow the asset-light revenue stream to a point where it makes up 50% of company sales. Time will tell if this target will indeed come to fruition.

When discussing shareholder returns, management recently announced a $100 million accelerated buyback program. This number when added to the $42 million in the present buyback program comes to $142 million. This is definitely welcome news for shareholders especially considering that present dividend payout of $0.32 per share only amounts to a dividend yield of 0.28%. Suffice it to say, the buybacks are definitely warranted given the earnings ArcBest posted in the third quarter. Shareholders will be hoping this will be a sustained trend as the number of shares outstanding (25.57 million) has not come down aggressively in recent years.

From a valuation standpoint, due to how ArcBest's margins have been rising, the firm's forward earnings multiple of 14.2 still looks a bargain compared to both the sector as well as ArcBest's historic averages. This multiple when compared to peers will most likely rise but earnings are only one factor when evaluating the intrinsic value of a company. For example, ArcBest's forward book multiple of 2.81 and forward sales multiple of 0.72 remain well ahead of the company's 5-year averages (1.3 & 0.3), respectively. Suffice it to say, ArcBest's earnings may look cheap at present compared to historic multiples but the very areas which cause earnings growth (assets & sales) are definitely more expensive than what we are accustomed to seeing in ArcBest.

Therefore, to sum up, what is the investment case? There is no doubt that ArcBest has the wind in its sails at present. The company is reporting record numbers on strong margins and effective cost management. Momentum has led to a fresh repurchase program which will please long-term investors. The company's sales and assets are starting to become expensive here so it will be interesting to see how much ArcBest's earnings multiple can grow from here. We look forward to continued coverage.