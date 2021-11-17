KGHM Polska Miedz (KGHPF) CEO Marcin Chludzinski on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTC:KGHPF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 17, 2021 6:00 AM ET

Good morning, good afternoon. Welcome to our online conference. We'll discuss the results of KGHM for the third quarter and for the first nine months of 2021. Apologies for the delay. Unfortunately, due to technical constraints who we have -- we had to make sure that everything runs seamlessly and we deliver the best quality transmission. That's why it took us a little bit longer.

We will start with a quick comments on the results. They will be commented on by Mr. Marcin Chludziński, the President of KGHM, Mr. Adam Bugajczuk, Vice President for Development, Mr. Pawel Gruza, Vice President for Foreign Assets and Mr. Andrzej Kensbok, Vice President for Finance.

As I said, we would very much like to be here with you face to face, but for concern -- for the health of ourselves and our people, we had to reduce the number of live meetings and choose online events instead. Nevertheless, after the presentation, during the commentary we will also move on to a Q&A session. Feel encouraged to submit your questions to ir@kghm.com. All the questions that have been or will have been submitted will be answered on our website as soon as possible. Also, the transcript of this conference will be available as well. I hope that we will manage to answer as many questions as possible today.

So now let me give the floor to the CEO.

Marcin Chludziński

Hi. Hello, everyone. Welcome from Lubin on this charming autumn afternoon or actually midday, but let's not talk about weather. Let's talk about climate which is some kind related. Why climate? This week we have adopted KGHM climate policy. That's a sign of the times, its somehow related to EU Regulations, but it's also a matter of market requirements. We want to be transparent. We want our production to be transparent in terms of our climate agenda and we want to be in line with the European climate agenda. That's why we adopted this document that defines what KGHM should do in response to climate change. And what is the footprint of the company? What is the impact of KGHM on the climate? What we want to do, what initiatives we want to take to reduce that footprint and to change the impact.

So that's the essence of the newly adopted document. There is one quite important goal in 2015, KGHM used to be climate neutral. There will be two intermediate goals. In 2030, we want to reduce our emissions by 30% versus 2020. And we are talking about two kinds of emissions. We have range two emissions that emissions related to electricity production. So where CO2 emissions are related to power generation, we want to run a number of initiatives to reduce those emissions. And the other area is the so-called range one, which is our impact sorry, our production which of course generates CO2. So we want to become CO2 neutral by 2050.

The agenda includes such measures as buying green energy or deployment of our own renewable energy sources. We want to be a more responsible consumer of energy. We want to use less energy and we want to use as a way to maximize the share of green energy that we use in 2050. We also want to become independent in terms of energy supplies.

When it comes to our production cycle, there are a number of initiatives such as at the mixture of hydrogen to our smelting processes. We want to use electromobility in our mining operations. We want to use CCUS so carbon capture and storage technologies. So the technologies that are already in place and can be deployed, there are also some technologies that are still in the development stage, and we hope they will be developed, and they will become viable in a few years. So this is what we want to do. These are the challenges of the European Regulations and requirements of our clients.

So in a nutshell talking about the hearing now, so nine months into 2021, there are a number of key facts and figures. So the EBITDA year on year is PLN7.73 billion, which is greater than last year, which is a reflection of greater revenues. We sell at better prices. So our revenues grew by 31%. That's over PLN21 billion. And higher price is the better prices are not the only factor that has contributed to this improvement. We also have a 10% greater production of copper. We have been following our plans, our strategy. With greater production, we are immune to lower prices, but we are very happy to have the tailwind, we have greater prices. In 2019 or 2018 the prices were very low. In April, 2019, it was $4,600 per ton, and we still managed -- we reduced our cost, we increased our production, but these figures are the most important findings.

Now I will give the floor to Andrzej Kensbok who will tell you more about the finance. The Production Vice President is not with us today because he has some health concerns. So we won't be talking about production in detail.

Andrzej Kensbok

Thank you very much. Good day to all of you. Let me start with a quick summary of our production output for metals. The good news is that pick up has grown by 10.1%, three quarters compared to the same period of 2020. All three segments of our operations have made a contribution. So that's domestic production from 1412 tons to 440,000 tons, KGHM international 49,000 tons to 55,000 tons and Sierra Gorda from 60,000 tons to 78,000 tons.

I will give you the details in a second, but before I do that, let me mention silver production, which is very important to us. Last year, the production was very high. We didn't actually assume such a great performance this year. Looking at the geological parameters and the richness of the ore, but the results have been very good, both in terms of mining output and the content of silver in the ore and also in terms of recovery performance in smelting operations.

So the combined production of the whole group is 1,008 tons of silver in the first three quarters of 2021. Last year -- when you compare this to last year figures, we can hope that we will solidify our leading position globally. We are the second largest silver producer in the world. We are very happy about that. We want to maintain this top two position. When it comes to precious metals, we have a slight decline, which is most of all related to the quality of ore in the US and Canada. Mali [ph] production has not changed. Mali content in the ore and Chile remains stable.

Now let's take a look at the KGHM Poland. The other operations will be discussed by Mr. Gruza. Here we look at mining or extraction in terms of tonnage, we have increased our output. Also in terms of processing, ore processing operations, the output has been quite stable over last year. The copper content in the ore is slightly lower. This is related to the fact that we keep continuing our prospecting operations and the content cannot be predicted to a very fine degree of detail to three decimal places. But we're pretty much satisfied with what we get. We keep finding new ore deposits and we keep mining those areas that are most economically viable.

Now, smelting operations; there are two important elements and that's maintenance of smelting operations and refinery operations at last year's level. All the figures are presented in the presentation. Quite importantly, we have more copper production from third party orders. This is related to third-party sources because we have improved the efficiency of scrap copper processing. And this is also the direction we want to go for in the future, also in the context of climate policy. And we want to keep improving our operations in this area and the main growth driver in silver here in EMEA is KGHM post EMEA. Here we have a growth from 975 tons up to 983 tons in the first three quarters of 2021.

Now, let's take a look at Sierra Gorda international. So I'll give the floor to Mr. Gruza.

Pawel Gruza

Thank you, Andrzej. Ladies and gentlemen, we're happy to present these results. Thanks to a favorable macroeconomic situation. We focused on maximizing production in all our international assets. Also geology has been favorable and has been a positive contributor to our results. As a result payable copper in Sierra Gorda has grown by nearly a third. Also silver has gone up. Obviously, we have been trying to optimize our processing operations and the costs that we pay in Sierra Gorda.

Now let's move on to KGHM International. Here oh, we also have a 13% growth in payable, copper production. Here the main driver is the efficiency of our mining operations in Robinson and Robinson's we've also been trying to extend the lifetime of the mine. So we want to keep mining in that area for the years to come and production results are very good when it comes to silver. Some mines produce less, but because of their relative share their contribution to the overall international results is negligible. Thank you very much.

So let's move on to the financial results of the group. The first piece of news is the revenues. The revenues have grown by 31% year on year up to 21,735 billion and this improvement is first of all related to changing metal prices, but there are a number of other factors that are less favourable that's a slight decrease in sales. First of all, in KGHM International, and that's related to certain logistic problems and US ports also in dry docks, there have been some delays and transportation resources are less available than they used to, but this we believe is temporary.

We also had foreign exchange differences between the Polish zloty and the dollar. It was 3.94 the average 3.94 last year. Now it's 3.87. Of course we keep track what's going on, on this zloty and the Euro and the dollar. We are looking closely at what's going on in foreign exchange.

Another negative factor was the adjustment of revenues on derivatives. In the first three quarter, the adjustment was in the area of PLN1.1 billion, but there is a slight difference because of the first three courses of the last year. So the year on year difference is PLN1.4 billion and the positive change, the PLN200 million that's greater sale of materials other than silver and copper, the quiet leader here is the sulfuric acid that we sell. We sell more of that acid and at a higher price than last year, but there's also led, rhenium, selenium and number of other derivative products that sell greater volumes or at great prices than in the first three quarters of 2020.

Now let's move on to unit cost. As you can see in the slide, the unit cost is significantly higher, but when you look at the group level, if you take into account the copper tax and then the C1 cost would actually be lower in the first three -- first nine months of 2021 than in 2020, because what we all know what the copper tax is we know the formula and you just can't beat the formula. It is rigid. There is no work around, but when you look at KGHM Polish copper, than the growth of the C1 cost net of the copper tax is in the range of $0.03 per pound. And this is -- this small growth is mostly related to growing power prices, CO2 emission rights and the cost of diesel. So these are the main cost drivers.

In KGHM International, the C1 cost is comparable. We have a significant growth in Sierra Gorda. We have greater volumes and higher prices of additional metals that actually bring our C1 cost down. When it comes to our operating results, first of all, our EBITDA is significantly higher, 75% greater year on year, oh, actually nine months over nine months. And here you can this is an aggregate for all the segments. So KGHM Polish Copper International and Sierra Gorda and the main driver here is higher metal prices and thus higher sales prices.

It's not in this slide, but let me mention one more thing. When you look quarter by quarter, you will see that our quarter-by-quarter performance has been very stable, very constant, and the contribution of each quarter to the aggregate results for the three quarters has been pretty much the same. So consistently we have been building our results. And also the third quarter has made a very good contribution to the results after nine months.

Now then profit or net result, it's significantly higher, more than three times higher for the whole group compared with the three quarters of the previous year. This is mainly linked to the change in the metal prices and higher revenues. But what I also mentioned during the previous revenue conference, it was related to the evaluation of loans we provided to other entities, including Sierra Gorda, and also the measurement of interest accrued as well as to contrast between the negative result last year, and the positive result achieved this year and joined ventures PLN1,900 billion. That is the profit on involvement in joint ventures.

What is also important is higher profit from sales by more than PLN1 billion. So it's been PLN165 million with higher copper prices, slightly lower silver sales and an increase in services. So we have been watching this, especially the net profit on sales because this is the core of our operations. It's is also one thing that I'd like to mention that there's the drop in our result on derivatives. It is related to the measurement of derivatives by PLN67 million, but also in the lower valuation by PLN150 million. It's a bit of a dip as the impact by minus PLN81 million on the net result.

Change in CIT exchange differences that I mentioned previously and the CIT's corporate income tax, so we have higher profits. So the tax is also high. So the net result, the net profit remains strong and robust and with each quarter, we've seen a significant contribution to the overall profit, but we have to mention that the increase in the costs of energy, those prices accelerated in the last quarter by 17% quarter to quarter. That is how energy prices have increased. We have been offsetting these higher energy prices by conservational energy savings, but it's not possible to offset such an increase in energy prices by reducing the consumption online.

And now, let me move on to the cash flows. So there are three important factors here. So the first one is the allocation of the profit home. The second is a change in working capital, and that was related to us knowingly abandoning the use of some of the factoring contracts. So it's PLN1 billion. We see no need to use factoring in these areas, and this is how we can save on the costs financing costs of these contracts. The contracts remain valid. They're in full force and in effect, as our credit agreements are, we can use them, but we're not using them at the moment because we don't see any reason to do so and we can save the cost. And another area is an increase in stock by PLN1.6 billion compared with the beginning of this year, that is related to two factors. One planned downtime and repairs.

So we're planning to have a downtime of the suspension furnace, which is really a huge project. So we need to prepare our company to have the stock at every stage of the process for the downtime time of that important flash furnace. We're also preparing for other repairs, other worker make going to like the carousel filling machine and other major work we're going to perform.

And the other area is the uncertainty surrounding is supply chain. We have seen that over the last couple of months where we were confronted with a serious breakdown in one of our concentrate suppliers, very important supplier, and how unavailable vessels are for transportation. And in order to ensure continuous production of copper, we are keeping our stock at a slightly higher level, because we made a commitment in that respect in the sense that we would like to test the possibility of increasing our production volume from one year to the other and in order to do so, we need to optimize all production areas and including the smelting operations so that we can optimize that process in terms of the selection of the material and in terms of the processes themselves.

So that we need to make sure that this smelter plants, as well as the plant [ph], have the resources to optimize production this year and next year, but looking at stock we're not only thinking about a long -- short term one year horizon. We're looking forward long-term and we'd like to streamline our production and make it more efficient but that has not changed at the end of quarter three. That's not changed really.

We received cash from KGHM International, as I've mentioned, but we also had a situation which is a stable, really not much changed. The only change was a slightly lower cash position, the net debt increased, but the debt in terms of the banking debt, it's not changed. So we repay to these borrowings in the second quarter, and that is why we're not mentioning them.

Let me give the floor to Adam Bugajczuk now.

Adam Bugajczuk

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, now let's be focus on advancement of development initiatives. Well, as for the project's fulfilled well, it's not so impressive maybe, but we're doing that on budget and on time. So for example, the Southern quarter was finished six months ahead of the schedule, which shows that we're coping with the present situation.

We're all aware of the broken supply chains in unavailable materials and that all these minor challenges that we're facing in some smaller projects, but are really trying to resolve the problems as they arise and fulfil our objectives on time. As for the role of Deep Głogów GG-2 the role is increasing by 32% year over year in all areas of our production, extraction and also the copper content of the head grade, and silver is also becoming more and more important in that area.

We have also begun drilling and exploratory [indiscernible], our license there. And at the end of the third quarter, we were drilling exploratory in both holes at crew [ph].

So, well, these are the results of our project. So the Southern quarter that I've mentioned, which is like the jewel in our crown, and this is a very complex operation. Well, it's lasted more than three years and has been completed successfully. We have sent or deposited the first waste and we've really managed to complete that very successfully. As for the access program GG-1 one has sunk to 1,295 meters. We have no problems there and commence shaft sinking procedures are underway for GG-2. We have also the central air coding system on the surface. So all our key projects are being delivered on time and on budget.

Now, the energy development program, including renewables. So we are shoving [ph] the work, which is on the way to increase our renewables potential, energy potential, including renewables. We continue our work to increase the share of renewables. And we have been doing that very consistent.

As for the share of renewables in our own energy production, that's what's our CEO Marcin said about how our climate policy, all of these are tools to implement our climate policy, to bring us closer to our neutrality target and ambitious parameters. So that in 2030 half of our energy consumption is met by our own energy sources and including renewables in and 2030 of what Sierra Gorda will be supplied 100% from renewables. So that's the situation.

Ladies and gentlemen, we'll now have a Q&A session.

We would like to thank you for the positive comments and feedback we've received from you on our climate policy.

Unidentified Analyst

Before I give the floor to Janusz Krystosiak, let me read one question about the climate policy and about the results. The question we received is about page 10 in the presentation, which says that the colonization program for the group will be adopted. Will we hear about the details of that publicly?

Marcin Chludziński

It will be presented -- the program I mean in 2022, and then according to our information and disclosures policy information, which is significant for investors will be made public.

So we have also a presentation, which is Copa [ph], a detailed presentation, which is a discussion of our climate policy. So we can also read that. It's important not to make a mistake here. So the question also about the decolonization of the group. So in our document, we assumed how much we're emitting in our smelting and mining operations. So we know what to do to achieve the right targets in 2030, and also to meet the zero emissions target, and also to take a comprehensive approach and tackle all aspects.

And we would like to have a big picture of the whole group, including our companies and some CG, and also to implement the right measures to achieve the zero emissions target in our subsidiaries. We know what's happening in the parent company and 2022 will be about subsidiaries in our group of companies.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. [indiscernible] Head of Investor Relations will head the Q&A. Thank you. Let me begin with a number of questions, which will be about our foreign operations and these will be directed first to Pawel Gruza. Investment expenditure on the Victoria projects have been growing noticeably in the last quarter. What is the scale of spending in 2022 and onwards?

Pawel Gruza

Well we're not projecting that. We are in the middle of our budgeting work and some of the things have not been finished. So I don't think we can tell you everything right now. It's clear.

Okay. Thank you for that question. So the CapEx on Victoria has a different nature. There are different kinds of CapEx, some of the spending is to meet the local regulatory requirements in Canada. And the other expenditures are to ensure for our KGHM that we have the flexibility in our Victoria project contracts and that is why we have embarked on investment projects this year.

Talking about 2022, we're preparing the budget session. So it's really hard to tell at this point in time. We're looking at several options that, well, I mean the options for the Victoria budget and these decisions who will be made at the board level. And that is why I am not in a position to comment on that question in precise terms at this moment.

Unidentified Analyst

And the question comes to Pawel Gruza, could we ask you for an update on the information concerning the extraction tax, mining tax in Chile?

Pawel Gruza

Well, there has been no significant change so far. We are waiting for this situation to develop in Chile. We have been watching these developments. As I've told you, well, Sierra Gorda there are some tax and legal security measures to ensure that the effect of these changes, if they happen, will be deferred in time for Sierra Gorda.

Unidentified Analyst

And two more questions, our foreign operations and market. So what are the order levels from Chinese customers and what are the expectations for demand from China in 2022? Do they fear a slow down on how the housing market and what about green energy and development in China? And are they foreseeing any constraints in the use of energy?

Pawel Gruza

Well, I think that's a good question. Well, we're in touch with the Chinese market, by being in touch with a company which imports anodes -- copper anodes to China directly. And we've not seen any significant slowdown in Chinese economy judging by that trading relationship. The other areas is the concentrate market, but we've not seen any problems either. And we're seeing that the demand for that material from the smelters, and we've not seen any significant slowdown there.

Unidentified Analyst

This increase of premium and copper related to higher demand or maybe it's to offset the energy prices, which have increased. Are you talking about the premium in China.

Marcin Chludziński

Yes, I think so. I think there are a number of reasons for this. Generally, though there is a need to supply higher quality concentrator for smelters and that is what is driving the premium and the price is up. I don't know which are the premium, the questions about. Okay. I see. We will ask about data and provide the answer to that question on our website when we clarify with the Osca [ph] and a question of [indiscernible] business newspaper. The question is about the period for the decision of the pre-emptive right to buy a block in shares in Sierra Golda.

Marcin Chludziński

Well, the period for the board, well, the board has time until end of November to announce that decision. So I would not expect any comment from the board this moment. All the information will be provided on the decision of the board in accordance with all the information procedures. Yes. We've not come to the decision yet.

Unidentified Analyst

The energy price, energy from CAS and the grid for own primates, are they hedged for next year? And what is the scale of the cost with the same production volume from KGHM Poland?

Marcin Chludziński

Most of our demand for gas and electricity has been fixed for next year. I wouldn't actually say hedged. We don't use hedging or derivative instruments on energy. We simply use forward prices. So that's in the bag so to speak. Obviously we never buy 100% in advance. We leave some space for spot deals because of our balancing needs and because of bargains on the spot and what was the second part of the question?

Unidentified Analyst

So what will be the scale of the cost with the production scale is the same?

Marcin Chludziński

Electricity production from our own gas resources. Well then here, the gas price is lower than when we buy energy from the grid. That's where we maximize our own energy production assets. And we also keep running a projection of energy prices, both from third-party providers and from our own assets. And here there are no clear answers because gas prices may change as they did last month.

And when they do, electricity production from coal was lower than from gas, despite the CO2 emission costs. But the situation is volatile. It changes rapidly, but we keep analyzing this and we decide as and when necessary.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much. We spoke about hedging. Could I ask you to comment on another question and that's the question about, what is the volume of copper production that are secured with contracts for 2022 and 2023? And what is the average price?

Marcin Chludziński

Well, we do hedging transactions in accordance with our hedging policy. And this is work in progress. We keep signing hedging transactions in the third quarter. Most of those transactions were adjustment transactions. We took advantage of the high prices. So we increased the bottom line of transaction to secure higher prices, for silver. We opened the top -- the top line of waiting for possible increases on silver prices, which have been expected for a few years and have materialized to some extent.

The next year is still being analyzed. We've made some range transactions and the average level of hedging of our volume is in the area of 35%. But don't take my word for it. Maybe we'll provide a written answer.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much. Now question from Paweł Puchalski from Santander. When can we expect a refreshment of KGHM strategy?

Marcin Chludziński

We've actually done that the economic forum in [indiscernible]. We presented new business initiatives or energy policy initiatives. Those that were either impossible in 2018 or were not identified in 2018. So the strategy update is an ongoing process. So whenever any new circumstances arise, we do that.

We also have a certain perspective that we follow and an extension of the strategic perspective is also possible. Some processes, some projects take 10 years or more and that's a living thing and the process is always ongoing.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much a question from [indiscernible] in the context of Belarus. If Belarus decides to suspend gas supplies, will this affect the KGHM? Do you have any other -- and do you have any other goods that you import from Belarus?

Marcin Chludziński

Well, this is a difficult situation from the perspective of state security, but it doesn't affect us. The gas that we use comes from deposits that are present locally. So our gas supplies are different than the country average so to speak. Of course, the volume of those deliveries is very high. But there are no key volumes that would be imported from Belarus, whether it's gas or anything else.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Okay. Let me go back to Mr. Gruza a question from Santander. How would you explain the excellent results of KGHM International in the third quarter?

Pawel Gruza

Well, let me say this again. In the beginning of the COVID crisis, we managed to renegotiate a number of cost contracts. We optimized many investments, and this reduced our cost. On the other hand, we maintained, or sometimes we even improved our production. So when you combine these two factors with one more factor, and that is the macroeconomic climate and metal prices. So when you do the maths you will get the results that you can see on KGHM international and Sierra Gorda.

And until this favorable microeconomic situation continues, we will be enjoying the benefits of it. 2021 has been very favorable in terms of geology, both for international and for Sierra Gorda. Next year, there will be more challenges related to tripping in Robinson. We will have to remove a lot of overburden to get access to new ore deposits. But it seems that our operations have been optimized in terms of our deposit management policy.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Apologies. I am trying to eliminate duplicate questions here comes another [indiscernible] what wage increases and bonus increases can be expected next year? What the demands of trade unions as of now?

Pawel Gruza

Well, nothing extraordinary has been happening in this regard. And I think in addition to our collective bargaining, so we adjust the wages to the average industrial wages coefficient. We don't know the coefficient for the next year because it's published after the end of the year. So we don't actually try to project it, but year after year, we increase the wages by what is required in collective bargaining.

And we will be able to calculate that increase when it's published by the statistical office of Poland and what will be the CapEx related to the climate policy other than the SMR project?

So another budget question isn’t it. Some of those CapEx are already included in our budget, because these are the things that have been going on regardless of our climate policy. For instance, in 2018, we assumed that 50% of our energy sources will be renewable. There are some projects that need to be counted or calculated. Some of them are experimental such as carbon capture and storage.

So only after we investigate these technologies, indeed they will be able to calculate the related costs. So we know some of the cost and they are included in our annual CapEx budgets. Other costs, especially those that we're looking at in the context of 2050, still need to go through the R&D phase. Then we need to select the practical solution and only then we can calculate the related cost.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much [indiscernible] asks a question to Mr. Bugajczuk, could you give us some details about the suspension furnace or innovation in the Głogów I and Głogów 2? What is the period what is the expected downtime of the furnace?

Adam Bugajczuk

That's about Głogów 2 smelting plant, and we have been discussing about how to optimize the downtime. It will be 70 something days where we don’t know how much exactly.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Another question from Jakub Szkopek, have you seen any problems in terms of supplies of rare metals in the context of limited supplies from China?

Marcin Chludziński

Well, as I mentioned, when they spoke about our investments, we do have some minor problems, but we've been in the marketplace for 60 years and we have a very good understanding of the marketplace and we are pretty much immune to those minor problems and everything has been going on as planned.

Unidentified Analyst

A few more questions from Mona Borkowski [ph] actually, two of them have been answered and they were about the transformation costs and the expected copper price levels. We don't do expectations or projections. We also don't make any projections with regards to the supply and demand situation. So I think we can skip that.

And Mona Borkowski also asks the following questions. The following question, what is the 2022 perspective when you look at growing energy prices and maybe let's merge this question with another one, what other important challenges other than energy prices KGHM will have to face?

So the 2022 perspective in the context of growing energy prices and what other major challenges will have to be faced by the company?

Marcin Chludziński

Well we've been discussing energy at length. We know that gas prices and diesel prices are going up. We know what the reason for higher prices is that's geopolitical situation and regulatory framework. So that's essentially beyond our control. What we control is adherence to our long term energy transformation strategy and also our climate policy. So we do that year after year, month after month, and we want to stick to that. We want to increase our energy production, our energy generation assets. We want to optimize the price of energy we purchase from third-party suppliers. We also reduced energy consumption whenever possible.

Well, 2022, it's actually hard to say what it's going to look like. The world is changing at a very rapid pace and that pace is only increasing. So if you want to be a responsible manager, you can't actually make predictions for the next year or maybe the prices will go up. Maybe they will go down. That's anybody's guess.

But we can respond to any changes we can increase production, we can keep our costs under control, and that's how we deliver the financial results, which as you can see it's still pretty much okay despite the growing energy prices. And the other question was the other part of the question, I guess, you actually answered it. That was perspectives and challenges. Okay. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

There's a question from [indiscernible] Securities, but actually we answered that question because it's a question about the cost of energy transformation in the context of SMRs that's Robert's question.

Marcin Chludziński

So let me answer it actually. We will keep reporting the next steps. So the agreement with new scale on SMRs actually, it's a Letter of Intent has been signed, and it defines a timeline in our obligations. We will report this as and when required and cost -- the cost aspects have been mentioned when we spoke about energy transformation.

Now, let me quickly skim through the questions. Don’t really have any other questions. It seems that we do not -- actually, there are more questions, but they are about the things we spoke about. So that's it for me. So thank you very much. Thank you. Feel free to keep submitting your questions to ir@kghm.com. All the questions and all the answers will be submitted at our website as soon as possible.

Now, let me give the floor to Mr. ChludzińskiIs for a quick summary.

Marcin Chludziński

So today's presentation has shown you the direction in which we have been going in terms of our financial performance and the challenges. We have the answers to these challenges and we know how to cope with them. It's not possible to eliminate some of them in a month's time or over a year. Some of them are required to act consistently over 10 years. This is the project of small nuclear reactors.

All these challenges we are aware of have been strategically and noticed in 2050 zero emissions in climate policies. So we assume that we can achieve that by 2050, and we see the possibilities for continued operations and that's very important.

So, let me thank the board for the presentation and thank you for your attention. And we will meet next time when we will be presenting the results for 2021. Okay. So thank you very much. Thanks for your attention. And we will meet next quarter or next time for the presentation of the results. Thank you.