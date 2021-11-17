slovegrove/iStock via Getty Images

We're nearing the end of the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and one of the most recent companies to report its results was Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF). Despite currency headwinds and inflationary pressures, Karora is actually tracking below its FY2021 guidance mid-point for costs and is set up for a beat on production. Meanwhile, the company continues to release outstanding exploration results, confirming that this is just as much an exploration story as it is a producer delivering consistent beats since CEO Paul Huet took over at the helm. Based on the favorable growth profile and continued exploration success, I would view sharp pullbacks as low-risk buying opportunities.

All figures are in United States Dollars and converted at 0.80 to 1.0 CAD/USD exchange rate unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Karora Resources released its preliminary Q3 results last week, reporting quarterly gold production of ~30,400 ounces, a 23% increase from the year-ago period. The sharp increase in ounces sold in the period helped the company to deliver a 7% improvement in costs vs. Q3 2020, with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] coming in at $967/oz, well below the industry average. These results were accomplished despite record rainfall in the Kalgoorlie area, a stronger Australian Dollar, and inflationary pressures sector-wide, with fuel being one area that's seen significant inflation. Given the solid performance, Karora is tracking ahead of its FY2021 production guidance mid-point, with ~85,000 ounces produced year-to-date, needing just ~25,000 ounces to meet guidance, which the company should have no problem beating. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Karora's increased production in the period was driven by higher throughput (358,000 tonnes vs. 354,000 tonnes) on a year-over-year basis, as well as higher grades. The grade improvement was present at both mines (Higginsville and Beta Hunt), with Beta Hunt grades increasing to 3.22 grams per tonne gold and Higginsville grades up 12% to 2.14 grams per tonne gold. As shown in the above chart, Karora will benefit from even higher throughput to increase its production profile in FY2022, with updated plant capacity sitting closer to ~400,000 tonnes per quarter once the mill expansion is complete (expected this quarter). Meanwhile, Karora also completed a Stage 1 ventilation upgrade at Beta Hunt, a key item for increasing mining rates here in the future in line with the 4-year growth plans.

Moving over to costs, we saw a sharp decline in the quarter, as noted, with AISC coming in at $967/oz, down 7% year-over-year, and more than 22% on a two-year basis ($1,252/oz). This is a testament to CEO Paul Huet's focus on cost controls and improving the business since taking over at the helm, with the $967/oz cost profile being the 2nd-best quarter in the past three years for the company. The company did note that it's not immune from inflationary pressures, and they are seeing some cost creep with labor. The goal is to offset some of these headwinds with productivity improvements. The fact that the company is being hit with inflation in reagents, labor, and fuel is not ideal, which was the one negative takeaway, but this isn't company-specific; it's a sector-wide issue.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

(Source: TC2000.com)

The majority of the decrease in costs for the period was related to more ounces sold (~28,900 vs. ~22,900), but it's worth noting that fewer ounces were sold than produced. If the company had sold every ounce it produced in the quarter; all-in sustaining costs would have come in at $921/oz. It's also worth noting that the company was up against headwinds in the quarter from a cost standpoint, with a much stronger Australian Dollar (shown above), with the average exchange in the period of $0.737 AUD/USD vs. $0.713 AUD/USD in Q3 2020. Meanwhile, costs were also higher sector-wide due to inflationary pressures, with major items being consumables and fuel. In summary, the cost performance is quite impressive, with it tracking well ahead of the FY2021 guidance mid-point ($1,035/oz) at $1,002/oz year-to-date.

Moving over to Karora's financial metrics, Karora's all-in sustaining cost margins did dip in the period, but this was out of the company's control. This was entirely related to difficult comps on a year-over-year basis, with Karora's average realized gold price in Q3 2020 coming in $127/oz higher than in the most recent period. So, the fact that margins were only down ~6.5% is quite impressive ($811/oz vs. $867/oz). Based on Karora's Q3 operating cash flow of ~$22.3 million and the higher capital spending in the period, free cash flow came in at -$2.5 million. Year-to-date, Karora has generated roughly $10.2 million in free cash flow, despite significant investments to increase capacity at the Higginsville Mill and investments at Beta Hunt.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to revenue, we actually saw a 15% increase year-over-year, with the lower gold price realized in the period offset by more ounces sold. Year-to-date revenue is now sitting above $157 million and on track to come in well above $200 million in FY2021. This is a deviation from what we're seeing sector-wide, where many producers are set up to see low single-digit revenue growth due to the softness in the gold price. Assuming Karora generates ~$54.0 million in revenue in Q4, FY2021 revenue would increase by more than 10% year-over-year on a constant currency basis (~$211 million vs. $191 million FY2020).

(Source: Company News Release)

If we look ahead to FY2022, costs are projected to drop further according to guidance, with the company noting that it may look to increase nickel production going forward as well. This could positively impact all-in sustaining costs depending on the timing of this increased production, with increased by-product credits from nickel. Looking ahead to FY2024, Karora hopes to be producing over 190,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs below $950/oz. These costs look achievable, even with inflationary pressures, given that the company should be benefiting from increased nickel production due to higher-grade discoveries recently and much higher mine production, with the company looking to add a second decline and expand the mining fleet.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, it's worth noting that Karora has guided for another year of aggressive exploration in FY2022, with plans to spend up to $17.5 million. This is well above the FY2021 exploration spend of Karora's peers based on guidance, with Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF), Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF), Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), and Golden Star Resources (GSS) guiding for $8 million, $11 million, $18 million, and $14 million in exploration spending this year, respectively. It's worth noting that the average FY2021 production profile for these companies is above 185,000 ounces, so Karora is spending more than 75% of them, and the only company with comparable spending is Calibre Mining. However, Calibre Mining has a 70% larger production profile (185,000 ounces vs. 110,000 ounces). So, on a pound-for-pound basis, Karora is spending significantly more when factoring in its production profile.

This is great news for investors because the best way for the company to pave a path towards becoming a sustainable 200,000-ounce plus producer is through reserve replacement and resource growth. Given the track record of discoveries over the past year (Larkin & 50C), the drilling is certainly well spent, with the untapped opportunity for resource growth being underground at Spargos and Lake Cowan. The aggressive exploration model is my favorite among the producers because it typically leads to significant beats on a year-over-year basis relative to prior year resources/reserves. It also increases the likelihood of a major discovery and helps with mining, with more meters being drilled each year and the deposits being better understood.

(Source: Company News Release)

For many companies that simply aspire to replace depleted reserves each year, it's harder to justify a premium valuation to net asset value, and it's more difficult for them to grow production. However, with Karora making a new high-grade nickel discovery, a new high-grade gold discovery at Larkin, confirmed by more impressive results this week (4.0 meters of 40.5 grams per tonne gold), this is arguably one of the better exploration stories sector-wide, wrapped into a producer that is under-promising and over-delivering since Huet took over at the helm. If this exploration success continues, the 195,000-ounce guidance mid-point for FY2024 might end up being conservative, with a higher likelihood of meeting the top-end (205,000 ounces).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Karora Resources has had a solid year thus far operationally, but it's been an even better year from an exploration standpoint, and I wouldn't mind seeing the company increase its exploration budget even further to $20+ million in 2022/2023. Armed with one of the best organic growth profiles sector-wide and no exposure to jurisdictions that seem intent on impeding the flow of investment capital, Karora continues to be a rarity in the sector. Based on the favorable growth profile and the fact that this is one of the better exploration stories sector-wide among the producers, I would view sharp pullbacks as low-risk buying opportunities.