Have you ever been in a store and they mispriced something? The sticker clearly states one price, but when they ring it up, it is valued at another?

I have before. Every time the store has honored the sticker price. This makes sense, as it would look bad to punish an individual for the store's error. Many people think the store must honor an erroneous price mistake. Stores can receive punitive action if they knowingly mislead or attempt to deceive customers, but honest mistakes are not legally required to be honored.

The stock market offers you two outlooks on a company: the price you pay to buy shares from the company itself or someone else and the value you receive in ownership. I buy dividend-paying securities because I want my ownership to be rewarded in regular deposits of cold hard cash.

The market will frequently misprice a company. You may have heard the saying that the market is a voting machine in the short term but a weighing machine in the long term. Meaning it is prone to wild short-term swings on irrational fear or exuberance, but it correctly prices companies over the long term.

This process can be made more difficult for individual investors when dividends are factored in. Many irrationally fear a higher yield as being bad, without doing any additional due diligence or research. This means that share prices can remain low even as their fundamentals are entirely sound. Today we are going to look at two companies that the market put too low of a price on, but has not yet realized the mistake.

Pick #1: GLP - Yield 10.2%

Have you been to the gas pump recently? Unsurprisingly, gas prices are heading back up again. Gasoline is subject to the same dynamics we see across the energy industry. Growing demand is meeting limited supply. Gas prices are one of those things that people love to complain about. They like to blame politicians, greedy corporations, and this griping is the perfect example of how "Misery loves company."

Well, if you are looking for a sympathetic ear when complaining about the latest gas prices, you probably don't want to talk to me. Rising gas prices make me smile. Why? I own Global Partners LP (GLP), and that gas is dividends flowing into my tank.

GLP is a vertically integrated supplier of gasoline and other petroleum products at the "midstream" and "downstream" levels.

GLP transports, stores, and wholesales to distributors, commercial customers, and retail customers. This allows GLP to profit from various steps as oil is refined, distributed, and finally sold to the end-user.

The convenience store level is an area where we do not see a lot of large competition. This is how GLP differentiates itself from other MLPs, and it is an area where there is a lot of opportunity for consolidation. Most C-stores are owned by operators who have fewer than 50 stores.

GLP has been expanding through acquisitions, and while their expansion plans were put on hold by COVID, this is an area they will continue to grow.

The best part is that this growth has led to rising dividends!

In Q2, GLPs share price fell in the face of "disappointing" earnings. It has spent much of the past few months grinding back up but is still below its August peak.

We didn't panic at earnings because we recognized that it resulted from a few one-time events.

First, Q2 was a very difficult comparable to Q2 2020, when oil was recovering from negative prices, driving massive non-cash gains on GLP's inventory. Second, GLP recognized a significant charge related to the acceleration of compensation for their legal counsel who passed away.

Q3 did not face either of those challenges and benefited from the continued strength of gasoline and oil prices. Q3 metrics were up substantially across the board over Q3 2020 and Q2 2021:

(millions) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Chg Product Margin $224 $189 18.5% Gross Profit $263 $169 55.6% Net Income $29.2 $16.2 80.2% EBITDA $79.4 $65.9 20.5% Adj EBITDA $79.2 $65.0 21.8% Maintenance Cap-Ex $9.8 $12.0 (18.3%) DCF $46.2 $29.7 55.5%

GLP is firing on all cylinders with EBITDA up over 20% year over year, and DCF (Distributable Cash Flow) up over 55%. This covered the $0.575 distribution by over 135%!

Q3 was a very strong quarter for GLP and it has also resumed growth by agreeing to acquire a chain of 14 convenience stores in Vermont, which is expected to close by year-end.

So the next time you are filling up at the tank, think of the dividends flowing through that gas pump!

Note: GLP is a partnership and issues a K-1 at tax time.

Pick #2: ATAX - Yield 6.7%

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) is a unique partnership that invests in multi-family real estate. Apartments are a fantastic investment in an inflationary environment benefiting from the tendency for real estate to go up in price and from rising rents. Since residential leases are typically 1-year, rents are reset very frequently, allowing the landlord to more quickly pass along rent increases compared to commercial properties where rent is reset every 3-5 years.

ATAX has two main approaches to this sector. It buys "MRBs" and invests in developing new apartments that they call "Vantage" properties. Let's look at each of these segments.

What Are MRBs?

MRBs (mortgage revenue bonds) are loans that state housing agencies originate from. These loans are designed to encourage developers to build low-income housing, and a portion of the properties that secure these loans are low-income. The housing agency underwrites and originates the loan and then sells it to investors. As an extra carrot, investors do not have to pay taxes on the interest received from these loans!

These bonds are first-lien, secured by the apartment buildings. This means that ATAX has the option to foreclose on the property if it defaults. This is something that ATAX had to do back in 2010, and it was very efficient at recovering its capital and experienced a full recovery. ATAX has the infrastructure, knowledge, and ability to operate properties until it can sell them. COVID has proven to be a very different black swan, and none of ATAX's multi-family MRBs have defaulted. So ATAX will not have to use their skills to deal with foreclosures now, but it is great to know they can.

With property values rising, excess liquidity in the financial system, and defaults almost non-existent, MRBs are a fantastic option to find yield. The tax-free status of the interest is a cherry on top and one that ATAX passes along to you through the partnership structure. The portion of your dividends related to MRBs will be tax-exempt.

What Are Vantage Properties?

ATAX's "Vantage" properties are part of a joint venture with a developer. ATAX provides the capital, and the developer builds new apartment buildings. The apartments are held for 1-2 years while they "lease up" and then are sold as fully leased apartments for a profit. So the entire cycle takes about 3-4 years.

ATAX held back on selling properties in 2020, preferring to hold some fully developed properties and collect rent instead of selling into a weak real estate market. Today, the real estate market is thriving, and ATAX has resumed selling properties. As we go into 2022, we can expect that the real estate market will remain very strong, and ATAX will continue fetching great prices on new buildings as investors turn to apartments to shield themselves from inflation.

In Q3, ATAX had a huge quarter with CAD (cash available for distribution) of $0.22/unit. More than doubling their distribution. Year-to-date, ATAX has CAD of $0.50, covering its $0.31 in distributions by over 160%. Historically, ATAX has sought to payout 100% of CAD, so we could be looking at another dividend raise or a special dividend in December.

ATAX is an expanding company in a very hot sector that will benefit from inflation. What more do you want? Well, how about having 40-60% of your dividend tax-exempt? That is a nice cherry on top for this hidden gem!

Note: ATAX is a partnership and issues a K-1 at tax time.

Conclusion

The market has mispriced these two strong companies, yielding +6% and with strong outlooks moving forward. Every time I fill up my gas tank or see others doing so, and every time I drive by an apartment complex, I think back to my holdings in GLP and ATAX. They provide strong, reliable, and recurring income. The market has failed to price in their strong income generation properly. I'm happy to hold them.

Being a bargain hunter means finding and seeing value where others are unable to. Most automated services struggle to properly evaluate K-1 issuing firms or firms with large depreciating assets. They spit out poor ratings that lead many investors to never consider them, so they end up in the bargain bin.

I have spent my life building a high-yield portfolio that will more than readily pay for my retirement and any expenses I may incur. You can too - take time to look in the bargain bin and find mispriced treasures.