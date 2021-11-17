new look casting/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) aims to be the fastest e-commerce delivery service in Korea. What's more, it's serious about the environment as it's focused on boxless/zero packaging.

Thus far into 2021, its share price continues to fall and is now down nearly 40% since its IPO.

As you'll see, Coupang is much more than just an e-commerce player, as it aggressively invests in Eats, WOW (online grocery), and advertising.

Even as its revenues increase by 48% y/y in Q3 2021, the multiple that investors are willing to pay for this stock continues to compress, so that its stock is now priced at just 2x forward sales.

Accordingly, here's why I believe this stock is worth considering:

Investor Sentiment is Clearly Negative

Data by YCharts

Coupang came out of the gates and shareholders have been selling the stock non-stop. Despite strong results all the way through 2021, the stock is down 40%.

Indeed, investing in high-growth names in 2021 has been very challenging. Aside from a few key pockets in US names, investors have wanted little to do with ''high growth companies that are still unprofitable''.

A few months back I wrote about Coupang,

The big question that needs to be addressed is, can Coupang continue to grow at more than 60% CAGR while not incurring heavy losses?

Fast forward to today, the question is even more pressing.

Revenue Growth Rates Decelerate

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see above, as Coupang came up against the tough comparisons with last year's strong Q3 2020, Coupang was in a tough spot, and only saw revenues grow by 48% y/y.

During the earnings call, management stated that COVID-related issues forced Coupang to stop taking as many orders as there was a demand for, as management didn't want to ''compromise the customer experience''. Perhaps, in that light, Coupang would have grown by slightly more than 50% y/y - according to management.

Nevertheless, if during 2021 each quarter saw stronger revenue growth rates with each passing quarter, we are three quarters into 2021 and it appears to be a mirror image of last year, with each quarter decelerating its revenue growth rates.

Why Coupang? Why Now?

Coupang is a Korean e-commerce player. It fights for market share in a crowded and super-competitive space in Korea. It offers consumers free next-day delivery for orders placed any time of the day. Coupang believes that its end-to-end technology and infrastructure investments provide it with a scale advantage, which translates into lower costs for its products and low prices for customers.

If you've read my work before, you'll see me frequently stating that the best sign of a strong business you can get is a rapid increase in customers. With that in mind, let's discuss the following graphic:

Source: Author's calculations

From Q2 2021 into Q3 2021, Coupang saw the number of active members reduced. This is not such a big drop, but it certainly is not commensurate with what you'd expect to see from a high-growth company.

During its earnings call, management defended its results by arguing that it was a ''noisy quarter'' for the company and that COVID restrictions in the country implied that Coupang actively chose not to acquire more customers this quarter.

During Q2, management had stated that its mature retail business was EBITDA profitable, but that its Other growth initiatives were the reason the company was unprofitable. When asked about whether this dynamic played out during Q3, management skewed the question and provided this answer:

[...] quarter-to-quarter, there is always some noise that might obscure the improvements that we're seeing in the underlying profit drivers. Short-term disruptions like COVID, as you point out, [and] timing of investments...

Thus, this leads me to declare that during Q3, the retail side of the business was not profitable.

What About Coupang Eats?

Back in Q2, we heard that Eats, Coupang's food delivery service had nearly doubled its revenues in the first six months of the year. Coupang doesn't break down what proportion of its Other Revenue comes from Eats and what proportion comes from advertising, or WOW deliveries (Coupang's premium delivery service). But this is what we do know about its Other Revenue segment:

Q1 2021: +125% y/y

Q2 2021: +150% y/y

Q3 2021: +113% y/y

Therefore, there's absolutely no doubt here that irrespective of what Coupang's share price is saying, Coupang's Other Revenue segment is clearly growing at a very rapid rate.

Source: Author's calculations

Thus, as we start to look out to this time next year, it's not difficult to imagine how Coupang's Other segment could reach more than 15% of the underlying business.

Operating Leverage Starts Improving

Once again, despite whatever the share price may be doing, it appears that Coupang's fundamentals are improving.

Source: Author's calculations

Consider that, on the back of 48% y/y revenue growth in Q3 2021, Coupang's gross profits increased by 62% y/y.

What's more, note below how Coupang isn't meaningfully burning through profitability.

(Source)

As you can see here, during Q3 2020 Coupang's EBITDA was negative 5.6%, whereas for Q3 2021 it was negative 4.5%.

Thus, it appears to be the case that investors may be acting too quickly to discard this company a little too aggressively.

CPNG Valuation - Better Than It Seems

Coupang is priced at 2x next year's sales. If we compare with other e-commerce opportunities around the globe, you'll see MercadoLibre (MELI) that's priced at 8x next year's revenues, and Sea Limited (SE) that's priced at 14x next year's revenues.

Sea Limited is growing much faster, and I suspect that it will be still many years until it reports a 50% CAGR.

That being said, we could compare with JD.com (JD) that's about to report its Q3 results tomorrow.

JD.com is valued at approximately 0.8x next year's revenues. However, note that JD.com's revenue growth rates are unlikely to be anywhere near as strong as Coupang's.

Altogether, there's little doubt that Coupang is towards the lower end of the scale when it comes to its valuation.

The Bottom Line

Contrarian investing is always difficult. It's not about trying to time the bottom on a stock, as much as it is about the length of time invested in the stock. For now, practically anyone invested in Coupang is likely to be frustrated and just looking for an excuse to sell their shares and move on.

In that light, I believe that paying 2x forward sales for Coupang seems more than reasonable.

The one serious negative consideration is that the growth in active customers is moving in the wrong direction sequentially. However, I suspect that if the growth in active customers was higher, the stock wouldn't be priced at 2x forward sales. In short, this investment is worthwhile considering.