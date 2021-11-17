William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) has been on an incredible run as of late and may need a breather in the short term, but the stock is primed to run as it remains heavily undervalued. Cenovus is a leader in the oil sands and produces heavy crude which is in high demand, especially in the U.S. Cenovus has been unhedged and is seeing the cash pile up during this oil run. They are on pace to cut their debt drastically and begin to reward shareholders for their patience. I am very bullish on Cenovus in the long term.

What's Driving Cenovus?

Like it or not, it's the oil sands. As of Q3, the company was pulling over 70% of its oil directly from the oil sands. The bulk of which come out of Christina Lake and Foster Creek. As far cumulative steam-oil ratio (CSOR) goes, Christina Lake tops the charts at ~1.9. In other words, it is amongst the most efficient operations out there.

As you may or may not know, Cenovus deals mostly in heavy oil. This is where the largest demand is right now and why I like Cenovus, similarly as to why I like MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) so much. Part of the reason for this recent spike in demand is due to all the issues in Venezuela. Projects are being abandoned, and there are still U.S sanctions on the country which has opened the door for the Canadian heavy oil producers.

So what does this mean for Cenovus, well record cash flow numbers. Starting with production, we expect to see roughly 780 MBOE/D which is up from 472 MBOE/D in 2020. As of right now, we are expecting to see similar numbers in 2022. What will change, however, is the money they make off those barrels. Looking below we can see a chart of cash from operations. Notice the massive jump on the right-hand side? I do too, and it's impressive. This is how the company has been able to reduce debt the way it has, and shareholders will be rewarded for it in due time.

As for the price of oil, we are currently sitting just over $80 WTI. Considering we started the year just over $42 WTI, that is pretty impressive. Especially when you consider Cenovus has zero hedged exposure meaning they are realizing true costs. It was risky, but it is paying off big time right now. Looking below we can see the impact this has had and will continue to have on the company for the rest of the year. Especially considering where they came from making just $147 million from operations in 2020. This makes me think that Cenovus is severely undervalued given the current share price.

That said, keep in mind we are into a slow period cyclically for oil that usually runs until March. This is shown below. Both the price of oil and Cenovus could use a breather, so this is welcome news and nothing to be afraid of. Look for dips and buy them accordingly. Set your stops and you will be just fine.

How Is The Dividend?

Cenovus has had anything but a stable dividend over the years. But, one could argue it's well managed considering the industry they are tied to. They have little to no control over the price of the precious commodity they deal with and like it or not that has a big impact on cash flows.

"But you just said cash flows were driving them!!" Correct, which is why we just saw them effectively double the dividend to $0.14 for the fourth quarter. This is welcome news to shareholders who have been patiently waiting for an increase. They will also buy back ~150 million shares, or 10% of the public float as well once the interim debt target is hit. That target is $10 billion. As we can see below, the company took on a lot of debt in the first half of the year for various reasons and it did have some shareholders concerned. But, thanks to the price of oil that debt is melting off.

The company will cruise past the $10 billion mark during this quarter. And will pass the $8 million mark next year. Erasing half of its total debt in a matter of just over a year. Very impressive. From there, we can see above that analysts expect it to continue to be paid off. By the end of Q4, it's expected that the leverage ratio is just over 1x, and by year-end 2022, around 0.56x which is very healthy. It's likely we see the buyback plan executed in 2022, along with further details on how the company will continue to return cash to shareholders after using the excess cash to pay down all this debt recently. I personally love what they have been doing with regards to making the debt a priority. Its short-term pain, long-term gain for shareholders. The company will be better down the road for these decisions.

What Does The Price Say?

Cenovus is a name with plenty of room to run. I do believe there is a shot we see $40 for this stock down the road, but that could be a few years out. But considering the stock is at $12 and change right now that is a pretty attractive return. But, after a run of almost 60% in just under 2 months the stock is due for a bit of a breather.

To start, let's look at where a "breather" could take us. First off, breathers are a good thing for stocks. Creating a new base of support gives the next run that much more potential. The stock is down about 8% from the highs over the last week which is a good start. Looking below we can see I have outlined a level of crucial support along with the 200-day moving average. I do not think either of these levels come into play, but something to keep an eye on as we are into a period of weak seasonality as mentioned earlier.

$10.55 is my current stop. A breakthrough there would be very bearish. I think we could see the stock fall to the $11.50 - $12.00 range. I would be looking for a good bounce here and look to add to my position at these levels.

As for the more exciting part, which is where I think the stock will run to in the short-medium term. First, we have to see the stock clear the previous high which was a due point of resistance dating back to 2016. Once we do that, we have some room to run once again. I think we see the stock break over $17 before the end of next summer. That would be a ~40% return from current levels.

Obviously, there are a lot of things that need to go write for this to happen, but I do think the environment is right and as we move into the spring, oil & gas stocks will be hot again, which includes Cenovus. Embrace the breather! Buy the dip!

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like about what is going on with Cenovus. The company produces high-quality crude and is piling up the cash doing so right now. They have been very fiscally responsible by paying down debt, and shareholders are about to get rewarded for their patience. The dividend is being doubled, and share buybacks are just around the corner. The gravy train is just getting started. I am bullish on Cenovus going forward, but a breather may be necessary as oil heads into weak seasonality. Stay safe out there!