Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) reported a robust FQ3 as its e-commerce arm Shopee continues its gangbusters growth momentum. Shopee has expanded beyond Southeast Asia and Taiwan into new geographical markets. Notably, the company sounded out that it has been making solid progress in Brazil, LatAm's largest e-commerce market. In addition, it has also continued to "test waters" in new markets such as Poland, France, Spain, and India.

However, the company also emphasized that it sees a normalization of growth trends in its gaming arm Garena. The underlying metrics highlighting Garena's growth also seem to have decelerated in line with guidance.

We discuss whether investors should add Sea stock now, given the normalization of growth trends for its gaming cash cow.

SE stock has had a blockbuster year despite yesterday's post-earnings sell-off, as it lost 3.8%. It continues to outperform its peers, Amazon (AMZN) and MercadoLibre (MELI). Notably, SE's stock has also significantly outperformed the market YTD as the Singapore-headquartered company continues its phenomenal growth momentum.

Garena's Growth Seems to be Slowing. Should We be Unduly Concerned?

Garena quarterly active users (QAU). Data source: Company filings

Garena quarterly paying users (QPU). Data source: Company filings

Readers can quickly glean the QoQ deceleration in its users' growth by looking at the numbers from the top. It affected both its active and paying user base. Garena reported quarterly active users of 729M in FQ3, up 27.3% YoY. However, QoQ growth was essentially flat. The company also addressed it at the earnings call. Sea Limited attributed the deceleration to an expected "normalization" in the growth of its user base post-COVID. Group Chief Corporate Officer Yanjun Wang added (edited for brevity):

On the game side, the post-COVID normalization, we have more of a stable user base. However, even against very tough comps we see improvements year-on-year and q-on-q pretty much across all our metrics. So I think that has already shown a great achievement by our game team. So I think it's very important for us to also focus on solidifying our user base and our game content and pipeline capabilities to focus on long-term growth and long-term maximization of the potential of the Free Fire platform and IP as well as the diversification of our genres across a further stronger spectrum. (from SE's FQ3'21 earnings call)

We think investors were surprised by the deceleration in Garena's high-level user growth, including us. Nonetheless, the company emphasized since Q2 that it has been focusing on deeper user engagement to strengthen its user monetization. We believe the company has already expected a slowdown in high-level user growth. Sea Limited depends on Garena as a critical cash cow to fund Shopee's aggressive global expansion. Therefore, a slowdown in user growth could also meaningfully translate to a slowdown in overall bookings growth.

Bookings represent "GAAP revenue for the digital entertainment segment plus the change in digital entertainment deferred revenue." Therefore it offers investors a bird's eye view over the health of its revenue runway moving forward.

Garena bookings. Data source: Company filings

We can observe the deceleration in QoQ bookings growth as well. While it grew by 27% YoY, it was essentially flat QoQ. Hence, we can infer that the slowdown in user growth has impacted Garena's booking trends. There might even be a possibility that FQ4's QoQ bookings growth could be negative moving forward. Currently, we don't think it's a significant cause of concern. As we explained earlier, the company has already been working hard on its monetization opportunities since last quarter. Therefore, it shows that management is well ahead of the expected deceleration in its high-level growth trends.

In FQ3, Sea Limited launched Free Fire MAX. It's essentially an upgraded version of its award-winning Free Fire (FF) battle royale game. The company has integrated the gameplay in both versions so that users don't have interoperability issues. Interestingly, FF MAX is positioned as one of the company's strategies to deepen user engagement and monetization. Sea Limited emphasized (edited for brevity):

Free Fire MAX, [is designed primarily] as a user engagement [tool] to deepen user engagement, the communities offer more features and the possibilities to use especially those with heavy-higher specs that can allow more high-resolution maps and features. So this is not for us, especially at this stage, a revenue driver. We believe our guidance, given the beginning of the year has been a very strong guidance in terms of monetization given the comp versus last year. (from SE's FQ3 earnings call)

Sea further elaborated that FF MAX also has a user-generated content (UGC) feature that allows its gamers to create custom maps. Notably, Garena emphasized that its UGC tools are still in the early innings, and the company is still in the testing phase. However, it reminds us of UGC platforms such as Roblox (RBLX) where it's prevalent in the US. Even though both platforms are inherently different, the move towards UGC is in line with the growth of the creator economy. Perhaps, there could even be monetization opportunities for FF gamers in the future as creators, boosting the FF economy and Garena's monetization strategies. We encourage users to watch this space closely.

Strong Monetization Across Shopee and Garena

Nevertheless, what has kept us satisfied with Garena's performance in FQ3 was the strength in its underlying monetization metrics.

Garena QPU/QAU ratio. Data source: Company filings

Notably, Sea Limited continues to post robust monetization growth in Shopee and Garena. As a result, Garena's QPU/QAU ratio improved to 12.8% in FQ3. Given that bookings growth and user growth might even turn negative moving forward, improvement in its monetization is critical. Therefore, we encourage investors to pay attention to this metric, in addition to FF MAX's growth cadence among its gaming community.

The company also telegraphed that it would continue to spend on eSports to further its engagement efforts. eSports will continue to be a key driver underpinning Garena's global growth. Group CEO Forrest Li emphasized (edited for brevity):

Given Free Fire's growing global popularity, we see significant opportunity to provide our community with many kinds of ways to enjoy Free Fire platform, and we continue to invest in building towards a long-lasting global franchise. We are looking forward to a busy calendar of e-sports events towards the end of the year. Free Fire will be hosting the Free Fire Asia championship and Free Fire EMEA Invitational at the end of this month. We believe this exciting lineup of e-sports tournaments will further drive engagement across our communities. We are also very focused on growing our global reach and building a games pipeline that ensures we can capture the most promising and valuable long-term trends in online games. (from SE's FQ3 earnings call)

Shopee's quarterly take rate. Data source: Company filings

Shopee's adjusted EBITDA per order. Data source: Company filings

Shopee continues to drive very impressive monetization as it scales. Its value-added services, such as advertising, have also contributed to its growth. Shopee reported a take-rate of 7.8% in FQ3'21, up from 5.3% in FQ3'20. It was also up against FQ2'21's 6.7%. Therefore, we are satisfied that Shopee has been gaining leverage in its established markets, giving the company confidence to scale to new regions. Sea also highlighted the improvement in Shopee's performance:

Shopee's total adjusted EBITDA loss per order across all markets was $0.41 in the third quarter. As we have said previously, we are committed to investing efficiently and growing in a sustainable manner across all our markets as Shopee scales. And with that in mind, we are pleased to note that adjusted EBITDA loss per order improved both on a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis in Southeast Asia and Taiwan combined as well as in Shopee's other markets combined. (from SE's FQ3'21 earnings call)

Readers can quickly glean from the above chart where Shopee's adjusted EBITDA loss per order was consistent QoQ at $0.41 for FQ3'21. It was also consistent with the figure from FQ3'20. On a combined basis, the metric stayed constant and did not show improvement on a YoY or QoQ basis. However, we encourage investors to be patient. The tremendous progress demonstrated in Shopee's take rate is a testament to its monetization capability. It gives Shopee leverage to take on new regions without burning through too much additional cash. Given that its adjusted EBITDA loss per order did not worsen despite entering so many new markets in quick cadence, we believe it's impressive.

The company, as usual, did not update its material progress on its newer markets. It has been customary for Sea Limited to be quiet about its new entries as it navigates against the incumbents. But, if they announce it in the future, it would have gained significant inroads like what they telegraphed for Brazil. Therefore, we encourage readers to continue monitoring its progress closely.

So, is SE Stock a Buy Now?

SE stock EV/Fwd Revenue valuation trend. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

SE stock EV/NTM Revenue 3Y mean.

There's no doubt that SE stock is an expensive stock. Currently, its trades at an EV/NTM Revenue of 15.9x, way above its 3Y mean of 9.6x. Therefore, one can argue that a significant amount of growth premium has been baked into its valuation.

Nonetheless, the company is still estimated to grow exceptionally fast. Readers can observe its valuation trend in the first chart. At the current price, Sea Limited needs to continue growing rapidly to justify its growth premium. If the company falls short of its long-term growth trajectory, it could lead to significant value compression.

Nevertheless, our internal fair value (FV) estimates show that while SE stock is expensive from a relative basis, it's still reasonably priced from an intrinsic basis. Notwithstanding, our FV assumptions are also predicated upon Sea maintaining its growth cadence. We encourage investors to also pay attention to Shopee's expansion momentum, as well as Garena's monetization progress.

We maintain our Buy rating on Sea stock.