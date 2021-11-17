raisbeckfoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) reports their fiscal Q1 '22 financial results after the closing bell tonight: here is what sell-side consensus looks like for Q1, Q2 and full-year 2022:

Consensus Street expectations for Q1 '22 tonight are looking for $0.80 in earnings per share on $12.98 billion in expected revenue for anticipated y.y growth of 5% and 9% respectively.

Expected for Q2 '22 is $0.82 in earnings per share on $12.85 billion for expected y.y growth of 4% and 7% respectively.

Full-year fiscal '22 is expecting $3.42 on $52.87 billion in revenue for expected y.y growth of 7% and 6% respectively.

It looks like fiscal Q2 every year is the historically-weakest quarter (makes sense given the holidays and Cisco's B-to-B nexus) but Covid-19 has impacted everything. If the guide is tepid, that would be normal.

Cisco EPS and revenue revisions:

q1 '22 est q4 '21 q3 '21 q2 '21 2024 EPS est $3.89 $3.82 n/a n/a 2023 EPS est $3.68 $3.66 $3.58 $3.57 2022 EPS est $3.42 $3.43 $3.40 $3.40 2024 est EPS gro rt 6% 4% 2023 est EPS gro rt 8% 7% 5% 5% 2022 est EPS gro rt 7% 7% 6% 6% 2024 PE 15x 15x 2023 PE 15x 16x 14x 13x 2022 PE 17x 17x 15x 14x 2024 est rev $57.12 $55.92 n/a n/a 2023 est rev $55.14 $54.43 $52.44 $52.2 2022 est rev $52.87 $52.70 $52.44 $51 2024 est rev gro rt 4% 3% 2023 est rev gro rt 4% 3% 0% 3% 2022 est rev gro rt 6% 6% 6% 4%

Estimate Source: IBES data by Refinitiv as of 11/17/21

Cisco: the short-term

Tonight Cisco is expected to print results in line with the historical mid-single-digit EPS and revenue growth they've generated for a few years. The big bulge in EPS growth from the buyback post the 2017 tax law is gone, and Cisco with its 2.5% dividend yield is an almost perfect stock for the market today where everything else (tech wise anyway) looks overvalued and very expensive and "momentumy".

Jefferies' note after the August '21 quarter call thought Cisco had some upside from unlocking quite a bit of EPS power currently being suppressed by the pandemic.

In fiscal Q4 '21 Product orders rose 33% against an easy compare and prior quarters and history shows that product orders should rise in the 10% area. A report tonight that shows revenue, EPS, operating income and orders up 5% - 10% with similar guidance, would be a good quarter (in my opinion).

Cisco: the longer-term:

Two hardware companies have really struggled since the 1990's, one being IBM and their pain really started in 2013, and the other being Cisco.

Cisco is a legacy hardware company (switching and routing) trying to become a software company and that's a VERY, VERY tough transition.

Here's the longer-run segment numbers:

Source: valuation spreadsheet

We are taking readers back three years and what I've been watching the growth in Applications and Security and if readers would look at y.y growth section neither has been shooting the lights out.

The legacy infrastructure business is still 57% of revenue as of last quarter and - while I'm trying to give Cisco some time to work out the pandemic-related issues - after 20 years I would have expected Cisco to be further along its re-fashioning of the business model.

Summary / conclusion:

With Cisco reporting tonight after the bell, it wasn't necessary to write "War & Peace" for readers, but rather revisit the numbers and offer my thoughts.

Cisco's valuation is reasonable, and with cash as % of Cisco's market cap the dividend is safe and will be boosted in early, 2022, and it's an "anti-tech" and "anti-momentum" investment for a market that is stretched and filled with momentum names.

A pullback to $50 - $51 area for Cisco would be perfect and we would add to the stock as it tests its 200-day moving average in the low $50's.

Cisco's all-time-high was $82 in April of 2000, thus it has a long way to get to that key level. Since January 1, 2000, Cisco's "average, annual" return is 1% per year. Since 1/1/2010, Cisco's average, annual return is roughly 10% per year and since 1/1/2015, Cisco's average annual return is over 15% per year.

Clients have less than a 1% position in Cisco but a 10% pullback would see an increase in Cisco's weight and by the end of this current secular bull market, that weight ideally would be higher.