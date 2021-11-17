Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a while since I last touched on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and since it has been down nearly 40% since the last time I wrote it, it seemed like a good time to provide an update. It is worth noting that the stock got a significant downgrade from MoffettNathanson, which echoes many of my concerns on the equity over the past year and change.

Roku is still very expensive, and given current analysts' estimates, it will be tough for the stock to grow into its current valuation of almost $40 billion. The shares are currently trading at 38.6 times 2023 EV/EBITDA estimates and more than 81 times 2023 earnings estimates.

More Slowing

But more concerning is that there has been a meaningful deceleration for active account growth both sequentially and year over year. Active accounts grew by 22.6% versus last year while growing by just 2.4% versus the previous quarter, both at their lowest points yet.

If the number of new accounts continues to slow and fails to see a meaningful rebound, it will make it even harder for the stock to grow into the absurd valuation the market has given it. Based on current analysts' earnings and sales estimates, it will be hard enough for Roku's valuation to make sense at any point in the near future. But if active growth stalls out, it might become downright impossible.

Lowering Estimates

Sales growth is forecast to slow to 35% in 2022 and then to 32.5% in 2023. Meanwhile, earnings are estimated to grow by just 1% next year to $1.62. Somehow, analysts see earnings more than doubling in 2023 to $3.40 per share while margin expands from 51% in 2022 to 52.9% in 2023.

Considering the stock's valuation, Roku is not in a position to see slowing growth of any metrics. It is in a situation where it needs to beat analysts' forecasts and raise expectations every quarter. That is not happening.

Looking closer, analysts are now lowering their 2022 revenue forecast for this stock. They have also reduced their EBITDA estimates for 2022 and lowered earnings estimates. These are metrics going in the wrong direction for a stock with a rich valuation like Roku's.

Further Room To Fall

The stock is starting to reach oversold levels, with an RSI that is just below 30. Typically, before a stock sees a significant rebound, it tends to see its RSI make a higher low while the price makes a lower low. It would suggest that Roku has not made a medium-term bottom yet. It should result in Roku falling to around $230 over the near term. That is a level of support that dates back to November 2020.

But even at $230, the stock would not be a bargain, and it would likely prove only to be a pause before it starts the next leg lower. Unfortunately, Roku is in a very competitive space, with three of the most prominent players out there in Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN), three foes that no company would want to take on. The truth is, if any of those three companies wanted to dial up the competition, they could, and Roku would be the odd one left out. It is that simple.