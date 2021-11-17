Hayden Capital Quarterly Letter: Q3 2021

We invest globally across the market cap spectrum - seeking opportunities to purchase high-quality franchise businesses at discounted valuations. We follow a research-intensive, concentrated strategy which generally consists of 6-15 core positions.
During the third quarter, our portfolio declined by -2.8%. This brought our year-to-date return to +16.1%, versus the S&P 500’s +15.9% and the MSCI World’s +10.9% return. Our annualized return is now +31.6% since inception.
Much of our portfolio is invested in Asia, at ~59% of the total. Australia makes up ~20%, North America at another ~20%, and the remainder is in cash.
We’re already starting to see it in other forms of culture – whether it’s music, gaming, or even luxury high-fashion.