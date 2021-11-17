Tom Pennington/Getty Images News

Note: This article was originally published to subscribers on Nov. 11.

On Tuesday, a group of 11 Senate Democrats called on the Biden administration to consider banning oil exports to reduce gasoline prices. Their letter included no substantive analysis or consideration of the wide-ranging effects such a move would cause. It simply reasoned that because high gasoline prices "placed an undue burden on families and small businesses trying to make ends meet," the President should consider certain measures like banning crude oil exports to make gasoline more affordable.

We don't know if this is merely political theater, or if it reflects an honest plea from the uninformed. We hope it isn't a gambit to impair the domestic oil and gas industry, which some environmental advocates believe would be a positive step in transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Energy Policy Reality

In reality, a crude oil export ban is likely to inflict far more economic hardship on the average American than rising gasoline prices. An export ban is also likely to lead to a wider embrace of fossil fuels.

While an export ban could lead to a wave of domestic oil and gas bankruptcies, it would also send global oil prices soaring. Over time, it would bring about an economic recession, a severe energy supply crisis, and financial market turmoil. The economic strife it would inflict is likely to be sufficiently severe to unseat the incumbent political party and install politicians who can successfully address the situation, which would inevitably call for using more fossil fuel.

It's amazing to us that the U.S. senators who penned the letter fail to grasp this reality. But now that an export ban has been proposed, it can't be entirely ruled out. And for all we know the powers that be in Washington might be crazy enough to implement it.

Impacts On Midstream

A U.S. oil export ban would roil oil-and-gas markets on a global scale. We think it would have the following impacts on domestic midstream operators.

Domestic oil in storage would surge. U.S. refiners cannot process all the oil produced in the U.S. Shale oil, which accounts for most U.S. oil production, tends to be light, with an API gravity of more than 40, as shown in the following chart.

Source: EIA. "API gravity" is defined as the inverse of a petroleum liquid's density relative to water, so the higher the API, the lighter the oil, and vice-versa.

However, U.S. refineries are set up to process large volumes of medium and heavier grades. While U.S. domestic production tends to have an API above 40, the crude slate among domestic refiners has an average API gravity of around 32. Refineries that process heavier grades must therefore import oil to source their feedstock, as shown below.

Source: EIA.

Meanwhile, domestically produced oil that cannot be consumed by U.S. refiners is exported to refiners around the world that process lighter grades.

If the escape hatch for U.S. light barrels provided by exports were to be shut off, domestic light-crude storage would surge. WTI futures prices would assume a steep contango structure, incentivizing storage. As prices for futures contracts dated further in the future soared relative to spot prices, traders and storage facility operators would be incentivized to purchase crude in the spot market and simultaneously arrange to sell that crude at a later date and higher price, locking in a profit. The increased demand for storage brought about by a contango market would benefit Magellan Midstream (MMP), Plains All American (PAA), and NuStar Energy (NS). MMP and PAA together own more than half of the storage capacity in Cushing, which would be in particularly high demand.

WTI prices would crash and Brent would soar. Today's oil market is in a supply deficit, with demand outstripping supply. The deficit can be seen in global inventories, which are declining at a higher-than-normal rate for this time of year. An export ban would swiftly remove U.S. barrels from global export markets, exacerbating the ongoing supply deficit. The wider supply deficit would cause global crude inventories to drain down rapidly with little hope of being refilled in the near term. Consequently, global oil prices would skyrocket to levels that forced a severe demand curtailment. This would make crude imports far more costly for U.S. refiners and would exert upward pressure on gasoline prices. It would also cause economic stress among the U.S.'s global allies, who would pressure the administration to relent on its export ban.

Domestic crude production would plunge. At the very least, low WTI prices would be a negative for E&Ps and their capital providers. At worst, however, if storage filled up quickly, domestic E&Ps could face a catastrophe similar to 2020, when they were left with no outlet for their crude and were forced to shut in production.

In more severe scenarios featuring large-scale shut-ins, midstream throughput would slow dramatically, particularly among gathering and processing (G&P) companies in oil-producing shale basins. Long-haul transportation volumes of the light crude produced in the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Bakken would also fall. This would hurt the midstream operators heavily exposed to these regions that are not fully covered by minimum volume commitments, such as Altus Midstream (ALTM), EnLink Midstream (ENLC), Targa Midstream (TRGP), and Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP).

On the other hand, midstream systems connected with refineries would fare better. Their throughput would remain supported, as their refinery customers' margins would increase from running cheaply-sourced light barrels. MPLX (MPLX), Holly Energy Partners (HEP), Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), and DT Midstream (DTM), would avoid the worst of the carnage.

Heavier crude prices would be well supported versus WTI. Oil produced in Canada, California, and Gulf of Mexico may see prices decline depending on the oil market and economic fallout, but the decline would be nowhere near as severe as lighter domestic grades. Refineries that could not run light crude would still have to buy the heavier grades, which would support their prices. Midstream assets that facilitate egress from heavy-oil producing regions would likely maintain high throughput. Enbridge (ENB), Pembina (PBA), TC Energy (TRP), and Plains All American would be among the beneficiaries.

Natural gas throughput volumes would fall. As oil production declines, natural gas volumes associated with that oil production also decline. The EIA estimates that 12% of domestic gas is produced as a byproduct of oil production. If those volumes began to fall, it would reduce throughput for natural gas and NGL midstream operators in oily shale basins. Declining volumes in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and DJ Bains would hit even the largest natural gas transmission operators. These include Williams (WMB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Energy Transfer (ET). In the event natural gas supply began to run short, LNG exporters like Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Tellurian (TELL) could have trouble sourcing feedstock.

Alternatively, since natural gas demand will continue to be supported by electricity and heating demand, midstream companies operating primarily in gassier basins are unlikely to experience as severe a decline in volumes. Equitrans (ETRN) and Antero Midstream (AM), both of which operate in Appalachia, would be among them.

Conclusion

Clearly, a crude oil export ban would hit global energy markets and economies hard; no doubt it would hit domestic oil and gas companies harder.

We did not construct our portfolio assuming a ban was a realistic outcome, as it would make wide swathes of the U.S. energy sector uninvestable. Frankly, we thought such a policy would be too crazy to even consider once its ramifications were thought through.

An export ban's impact will depend on how long it lasts. Even if it does get enacted we think it will be quickly reversed once its effects become clear. An export ban that lasts only a few weeks is not likely to have a material adverse impact on the midstream sector.

While the possibility of an export ban exists, we view it as extremely improbable as its implications become clear to the Biden administration.

Still, any midstream investor who considers the export ban a real possibility may want to shift out of operators most exposed and into those that would face less dire outcomes. Moving, say, a quarter of a midstream investment portfolio out of directly exposed G&Ps and into the likes of ENB, PBA, PAA, HEP, and ETRN-all of which are also solid investments if the ban doesn't happen-may help a worried investor sleep at night.

As for us, we view the risk as low enough to be comfortable staying put.