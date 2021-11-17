Bim/E+ via Getty Images

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is a global leader in the manufacturing of composite wind blades, a key component of wind energy turbines. While the long-term outlook for wind as a renewable and clean power source remains positive, the market has been challenged this year with uncertainties over tax credits in the U.S. as well as cost pressures limiting the demand for new deployments. Indeed, shares of TPIC are down nearly 60% this year against weaker than expected growth and earnings. The company just reported its latest quarter result highlighted by ongoing manufacturing disruptions while management also lowered financial guidance. Recognizing the near-term headwinds, we believe the company can ultimately recover from what has been a difficult period, but we don't expect a quick turnaround.

(Seeking Alpha)

TPIC Q3 Earnings Recap

It was an overall ugly quarter for TPI Composites, reporting a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.83 which missed the consensus estimate by $0.83. Revenue of $480 million representing an increase of 1.2% year over year was driven by a 19% higher average unit selling price even as the number of wind blade units produced in Q3 was down 20%. The company cited supply chain disruptions and higher material costs as a primary culprit to the weaker results leading to a negative gross profit of -$7.1 million reversing from a positive $40.5 million in Q3 2020. The company has had difficulties ramping up manufacturing at its operations in Mexico with delays in receipt of equipment. There was also a Covid outbreak at a facility in China that also set back production.

(Source: Company IR)

The messaging from management is that some of the operational volatility in Q3 should improve going forward although the financial outlook remains subdued. On that point, the company issued updated full-year guidance for net sales between $1.72 billion and $1.74 billion, down from a prior midpoint estimate closer to $1.775 billion. The target for full-year adjusted EBITDA between $30 to $40 million took a bigger cut compared to the previous forecast above $70 million considering higher startup and restructuring costs. The one moderately strong point is in the outlook for the non-blade-related sales getting a bump to the low-end estimate to $120 million for the full year, still a relatively small part of the business. This segment includes work by TPI Composites for electric vehicle manufacturers like Proterra Inc. (PTRA), which is a stock we recently covered.

(Source: Company IR)

There were some other big updates in the quarter. TPIC received a $350 million investment from the private equity group Oaktree Capital Management in exchange for Series A preferred shares. The deal includes an option for an additional $250 million in equity between an add-on tranche and additional funding over the next few years. Here TPIC is using the capital to pay down debt and shore up its balance sheet. On a pro forma basis, the company's debt position is reduced from $262 million to $81 million. TPIC enters Q4 with over $250 million in available liquidity and an otherwise stable net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.7x. In other words, despite the difficult financial environment with negative free cash flow in Q3, the company is well-positioned to navigate near-term headwinds.

(Source: Company IR)

TPIC Stock Forecast

It's clear that several one-off impacts further pressured what was already expected to be a soft quarter. That said, it's important to recognize what has been a weaker outlook for the broader wind market. Forecasts for global onshore wind deployments by megawatts anticipate a decline in 2022 of approximately 1.6% to 72,628 MW. This is a trend expected to continue through 2024 when global deployments reach 70,822 MW before a rebound in 2025.

(Source: Company IR)

The explanation for the tepidness comes down to two factors. First, there had been questions surrounding the extension of the U.S. production tax credit (PTC) for electricity generated by wind leading to developers delaying commitments. Favorably, the recent passage of the Build Back Better Act (BBB) under the Biden administration "infrastructure plan" included a 10-year extension that now removes this layer of uncertainty. Management described the details during the conference call:

The bill includes a 10-year direct pay provision. Although our requires certain domestic content requirements, to be met to obtain a 100% direct pay. The BBB also includes an advanced manufacturing production credit of $0.02 per watt from 2022 through 2026 on U.S. manufactured wind blades, and then it is phased down through 2029. As an example, the blades for a four megawatt turbine would receive an estimated $80,000 tax credit. As with the PTC, direct pay would be available... In addition, there are significant grants, rebates, and tax credits to drive the acceleration of the decarbonization of the vehicle fleet for both electric passenger and commercial vehicles, and charging infrastructure, which we believe could help accelerate the growth of our transportation business.

The result is evident with updated industry forecasts for the period between 2023 to 2025 that have trended higher with an expectation of normalizing supply chain conditions going forward. TPIC believes there could be more upside to these estimates as they incorporate global efforts to incentivize clean energy.

Still, beyond the PTC update which was sort of anticipated over the last several months, the other aspect that has limited sentiment in the wind market comes down to the ongoing global inflationary trends which have translated into higher Capex costs required for new wind projects. It's fair to say that the price hikes implemented by TPIC for wind blades along with similar moves by other manufacturers for different turbine components add to construction expenses for new projects that counterbalance the positive developments.

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for flat revenue growth and negative EPS through 2022 for the company consistent with the industry outlook. The good news is that the company maintains significant long-term contracts providing some visibility for orders up to $3.9 billion through 2024. Drivers accelerating the global energy transition towards renewables remain in place as a backdrop for TPIC to capture over the next decade.

(Seeking Alpha)

Final Thoughts

TPI Composites is a company we like and previously covered the stock with an article back in 2019. Putting it all together, the weaker financials will likely limit sentiment for the foreseeable future. Many of the challenges here are based on company-specific factors and will likely require better execution in the upcoming quarters for the earnings and cash flow outlook to stabilize.

We rate TPIC as a hold taking a neutral view at the current level. For shareholders, it's probably too late to sell although we don't see a strong buying opportunity here beyond normal volatility that can generate a bounce. Tactically, we would be buyers on any further weakness in the stock under $20.00.