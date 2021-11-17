Amazon Stock: Elevated Valuation Can Be Justified By Scalability

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

For growth investors, a dream deal is to invest in a business that shows perfect scalability. A business that always finds plenty of lucrative opportunities to invest in. And as a result, the business is blessed with a stable return on capital invested as it keeps expanding – in a nutshell, a business that combines both scale and scalability.

Unfortunately, scale and scalability do not like each other. The gravity of diminishing marginal return catches up sooner or later. Thus, the next best deal is to invest in a business that A) has a high and stable return, and B) that is still in the scalable stage. You get on board before the gravity of diminishing return catches up and enjoy the ride for a while.

The thesis of this article is that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) represents such a business at its current stage, i.e., a dominating scale leader that still enjoys perfect scalability. This analysis examines the most two important aspects of profit Sustainability: Return on capital employed (“ROCE”) and marginal return on capital employed (“MROCE”). The results show that AMZN not only earns a consistently high ROCE in the past but is still perfectly scalable at its current stage, as indicated by its stable MROCE too.

The moat and the network effects

AMZN’s moat is in its scale, reach, and technological lead. As one example, the following chart shows the number of Amazon Prime users in the US. As can be seen, Amazon's prime users have reached 150M in 2021 – so on average one of two people has become an Amazon prime user already – an undisputed dominance of the e-commerce world.

Furthermore, it's unlikely that such dominance would change in the future (barring any major regulation or antitrust legislation change) due to the so-called "network effects." The network effects refer to the fact that the value of certain products or services increases as more people use them. In other words, certain networks become increasingly more valuable as they become bigger. Not every network enjoys this magic feature, and as a matter of fact, most networks suffer a diminishing marginal rate of return – i.e., the additional return decreases as the network becomes bigger – as to be elaborated later. A chain restaurant network is an example. As the network becomes larger, the nodes begin to compete against each other for customers and the return diminishes.

But certain networks, like the services AMZN provides, enjoy this magic trait – the network becomes more profitable as it becomes bigger. There's nothing new about the concept. It was true of railways, telephones, and fax machines.

It's just that the internet age dramatically amplified the potency of the network effects. Once a lead is established – for whatever the reason, smart AI, advanced ML algorithms, or just dumb luck (AMZN certainly had benefited from all three) – the network effects would just kick in, take over, and compound itself. It is a self-sustaining positive feedback loop: More users in this network will lead to more relevant and accurate recommendations and ad placements, which will make the network even better and more valuable for its users and clients, which will, in turn, attract more new users and clients to join and make it harder for existing users to leave, which again will lead back to more users and an even larger network.

And next, we will see that AMZN is a textbook beneficiary of such network effects.

Return on capital employed (“ROCE”)

ROCE stands for the return on capital employed. Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital actually employed, and therefore provides insight into how effectively the business uses its capital to earn a profit. Detailed analysis of the ROCE has been published in my earlier article here. And I here will just directly quote the results as shown in the next chart. In these results, I considered the following items capital actually employed: A) Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory, B) Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment, and C) Research and development expenses are also considered capital expenditures. The ROCE of AMZN over the past few years is about 33%, a very respectable level even when compared to the other overachievers in the FAAMG group.

Marginal return on capital employed (“MROCE”)

In addition to ROCE, an equally important concept is the marginal return on capital employed (“MROCE”). To me, ROCE and MROCE are the most two important metrics for analyzing a business. They reveal the most fundamental two aspects of the same central issue of profitability. ROCE tells us how profitable the business has been or is SO FAR. And MROCE sheds insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go.

A bit of background and introduction for readers who are new to the concept. From what I’ve learned, the legendary economist John Maynard Keynes first explicitly expressed this concept, although people before him have observed and thought about it for some time already. What the concept tries to capture is a basic law in economic activities: The law of diminishing returns. Warren Buffett likes to say that interest rate acts like gravity on all economic activities. Well, diminishing returns act like gravity on all economic activities too, if not more so, as long as human nature does not change in any fundamental way.

The next chart illustrates the concept. As long as shareholders are seeking profit, a public business will first invest its money at projects with the highest possible rate of return (i.e., picking the lowest hanging apples first or getting the most bang for the buck first). Therefore, the first batch of available resources is invested at a high rate of return – the highest the business can possibly identify. The second batch of money will have to be invested at a somewhat lower rate of return since the best ideas have been taken by the first batch of resources already, and so on. The last batch of money invested may earn a rate of return that is only above the cost of capital. And finally, the end result is a declining MROCE curve as shown.

Source: Author

The ROCE we normally talk about and companies report refers to the average of this curve – averaging the return on all batches of money invested. Obviously, the average is very useful information by itself. It tells us how efficiently the business has been converting resources into profit so far – but its limitation is that it only tells us the efficiency of the resources that have already been invested so far. What's of equal importance to investors is the MROCE, which tells us how much incremental profit the business will generate when the next batch of resources is invested.

For investors, a dream business to invest in would be a business that enjoys a flat MROCE curve as shown by the solid blue line. This would be a business that's perfectly scalable. A business that earns a consistent and stable profit for every batch of resources invested no matter how large its scale becomes. However, such a business is really only a dream business. I mentioned earlier that diminishing returns act like gravity on all economic activities - because they really do. There has been no business (at least not so far in human history) that can keep growing while at the same time maintaining a constant return on capital. At some point, gravity always catches up and the return begins to decline (as shown by the dashed blue line).

AMZN’s MROCE

So for investors, the next best deal is to invest in a business that A) has a high and stable ROCE, and B) that's still in the scalable stage (the gravity of diminishing return has not caught up yet). And as shown in the next chart, AMZN seems to be such a business at such a stage.

This chart shows the MROCE and ROCE for AMZN over recent years. The ROCE data are the same as those shown in the previous section. The MROCE data are estimated by the following steps. First, the capital employed was calculated for each year. Second, the earnings were calculated each year. Third, then the incremental of capital employed year over year was calculated. Similarly, the incremental earnings year-over-year also were calculated. And finally, the ratio between the incremental earnings and incremental capital employed was calculated to approximate the MROCE. During years when there were large fluctuations in either the incremental earnings or the capital employed, a multi-year running average was taken to smooth the fluctuations.

The results shown in the following chart show that at this stage AMZN has been actually able to maintain an MROCE that's essentially the same as the average ROCE so far. As seen, the ROCE has been on average 33% in recent years, and the MROCE has been on average 30%. And the small difference is most likely due to inevitable uncertainties in the financial data and rounding off errors. So this result suggests that AMZN has not reached the stage of diminishing return yet - gravity has not caught up yet. And if the current MROCE continues, AMZN will continue its high and consistent ROCE.

Valuation and growth potential

No matter how much you love Amazon, at 65+ PE, you may find its valuation off-putting. Such valuation is not even high in absolute terms, but also high on relative terms. As can be seen from the following numbers in the chart, at its current price levels, AMZN’s PE is about 67x, the highest even among the FAAMG.

Although long-term growth investors should find such elevated valuation justifiable for several good reasons. First, as analyzed above, AMZN, at least at its current stage, represents a rare species that combines scale and scalability – a potent combination that is hard to find. Secondly, the growth of AMZN is just getting started and it has plenty of opportunities to further grow.

For example, its AWS segment has tremendous growth potential as the world shifts to the pure “pay per use” model. The AWS growth is just starting as start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions shift their computing needs to this new model. Even for its traditional retail commerce business, the bulk of the growth is yet to come. The global e-commerce penetration is still ONLY at about 20% currently. Meaning 80% of the commerce is still currently conducted offline. In terms of absolute volume, as you can see from the following chart, global retail e-commerce sales have reached $4.2 trillion in 2020. And it is projected to almost double by 2026, reaching $7.4 trillion of revenues to the retail e-commerce business.

The e-commerce movement is just getting started and the bulk of the growth opportunity is yet to come. And AMZN, as a scale and technological leader, is best poised to capitalize on this secular trend.

Risks

First, the biggest one as I can see is the pace and degree of the post-COVID economy recovery. Although the vaccination is progressing extensively and the economy is re-opening at a steady pace. However, the pandemic is far from over yet and uncertainties like the delta variant still exist.

Second, there can be significant short-term volatility risks too. Regardless of its scale and growth potential, the valuation is at a high level and the overall market itself is also near a historical record valuation. Such a combination of volatility and high valuation certainly could cause some short terms risks.

Third, AMZN also is facing risks with order fulfillment with the ongoing interruptions of the global supply chain. With China still in quasi-lockdown mode, the supply chain shock is still unfolding and could develop in many possible directions. It remains to be seen how the logistical system in the U.S. and the world pass this current stress test.

Conclusion and final thought

This article analyzes AMZN with a focus on its profit sustainability and scalability. This analysis examines the most two important aspects of profit Sustainability: Return on capital employed (“ROCE”) and marginal return on capital employed (“MROCE”). They reveal the two most fundamental aspects of the same central issue of profit Sustainability. ROCE tells us how profitable the business has been or is SO FAR. And MROCE sheds insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go. The main takeaways are:

AMZN not only earns a consistently high ROCE in the past but is still perfectly scalable at its current stage, indicating sustainable profit ahead.

The ROCE has been on average about 33% and the MROCE has been also on average 30% in recent years. So this result suggests that AMZN has not reached the stage of diminishing return yet - gravity has not caught up yet. It is truly impressive for a business at such a staggering scale (which has already captured about half of the US population with its Prime membership alone) to still maintain perfect scalability.

Lastly, this article also discusses its valuation. It is undoubtedly richly valued. But when considering its scale, scalability, and growth potential, such valuation is not in any bubble regime and can be justified for growth-oriented investors.

Thanks for reading! Look forward to your comments and thoughts!