AerialPerspective Works/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB:MEEC) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides mercury capture technologies to power plants in North America.

I'll provide an update when we learn additional IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Corsicana, Texas-based Midwest Energy was founded to develop technologies that help power plants comply with the final EPA MATS rule seeking to reduce emissions of heavy metals, including mercury.

Management is headed by president and CEO Richard MacPherson, who has been with the firm since June 2011 and has previously held a number of senior level positions in related services industries.

Below is a brief interview of the company's CEO:

(Source)

The company's primary offerings include:

SEA Technology sorbent line (Sorbent Enhancement Additive)

Customized emissions services

Midwest Energy has received at least $3 million in equity and debt investment from investors.

Midwest Energy - Customer Acquisition

The company seeks business relationships primarily with North America-based power plants that burn coal or oil in their energy production.

At present, there are 16 EGUs (Electric Generating Units) in the United States that currently use the firm's SEA technologies to reduce mercury emissions.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 51.2% 2020 72.8% 2019 56.3%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rebounded back into positive territory in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 0.8 2020 -0.5

(Source - Company Filings)

Midwest Energy's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Industry Research, the global market for mercury removal adsorbents was an estimated $1.2 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $1.76 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing requirements by countries and states to reduce heavy metals included in power plant emissions.

Also, 20 states in the U.S. also have stringent requirements for heavy metal emissions and more are expected to introduce similar regulations.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Advanced Emissions Solutions

Albermarle

Cabot

Calgo Carbon

Carbonxt

Environmental Energy Service

Nalco Company

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Return to topline revenue growth in 1H 2021

Similar gross profit trajectory

Higher gross margin

Reduced pre-tax loss

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 5,297,334 76.6% 2020 $ 8,158,448 -28.5% 2019 $ 11,417,027 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 2,316,768 238.8% 2020 $ 2,718,053 -11.8% 2019 $ 3,081,591 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 43.73% 2020 33.32% 2019 26.99% Profit (Loss) Before Income Taxes Period Profit (Loss) Before Income Taxes Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (2,143,099) -40.5% 2020 $ (5,815,622) -71.3% 2019 $ (6,083,286) -53.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (2,147,617) -40.5% 2020 $ (5,825,622) -110.0% 2019 $ (6,097,286) -115.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 501,755 2020 $ (1,239,085) 2019 $ (1,576,948) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source - Company Filings)

As of June 30, 2021, Midwest Energy had $1.7 million in cash and $17.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $621,169.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. IPO Details

Midwest Energy intends to raise $20 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may vary.

The company's common stock is currently quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "MEEC", however these quotes 'reflect inter-dealer prices, without retail mark-up, mark-down or commission and may not necessarily represent actual transactions.'

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash, to, among other things, repay amounts outstanding under our Debt Repayment Agreement (as defined below), fund the research and development of our technologies, services, and products and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including organic expansion and the funding of acquisitions and licenses. (Source - Company Filings)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is not a party to material legal proceedings except those that it has filed against four firms and for which it has entered into compensation agreements in return for the company dropping such claims.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners and EF Hutton.

Commentary About Midwest Energy's IPO

MEEC is seeking public investment capital to pay down debt, continue its R&D efforts and for its general corporate expansion plans.

The firm's financials have shown rebounding topline revenue growth and gross profit growth in 1H 2021, increasing gross margin, lower pre-tax loss and a swing to positive cash flow from operations

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $621,169.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenue has varied; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate swung back into positive territory at 0.8x for the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for mercury removal technologies is substantial and expected to grow at a moderate rate in the coming years as power plants are required to comply with increasingly stringent requirements.

Roth Capital Partners is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (12.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is a potential reduction in the number of coal-fired power plants, reducing demand for its products.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.