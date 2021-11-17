TypTap Insurance Pursues U.S. IPO Plan
Summary
- TypTap Insurance Group has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may be higher.
- The company provides home insurance coverage in the United States.
- TYTP has produced strong growth but substantial operating losses as it seeks to expand its footprint to other U.S. states.
A Quick Take On TypTap Insurance Group
TypTap Insurance Group (TYTP) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm provides a range of homeowner insurance products in the United States.
TYTP has produced impressive revenue growth but also significant operating losses as it seeks to expand its footprint outside of the state of Florida.
Company
Tampa, Florida-based TypTap was founded to develop a platform that uses data to reduce insurance underwriting risks and claims costs while increasing customer retention.
Management is headed by president, Chairman and CEO Paresh Patel, who has been with the firm since inception and is also Chairman and CEO of parent firm HCI.
Below is a brief overview video of TypTap:
(Source)
The firm began as a subsidiary of HCI Group (HCI) in 2016, commenced underwriting policies in the state of Florida and has since expanded to another six states as of October 2021.
TypTap has received at least $177 million in equity investment from investors including HCI Group and CB Snowbird Holdings (Centerbridge Partners).
TypTap - Customer Acquisition
The firm sells policies through independent agents as it seeks to expand its footprint to other states.
The company has created a suite of easy-to-use qualification and information generating online tools for agents and homeowners to quickly use and for the firm to come to a speedy pricing and underwriting decision.
G&A Personnel expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped significantly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
G&A Personnel
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
14.2%
|
2020
|
20.8%
|
2019
|
37.4%
(Source)
The G&A Personnel efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of G&A Personnel spend, rose to 3.8x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
G&A Personnel
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
3.8
|
2020
|
2.8
(Source)
TypTap’s Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global home insurance market was an estimated $225 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $395 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an expected increase in the number of households, growing government initiatives and an increasing frequency in disasters.
Also, new technological innovations are also expected to provide avenues for further growth in the industry.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Allstate
American International Group
AXA
Chubb
Liberty Mutual Insurance
State Farm
Progressive
Geico
Others
TypTap Insurance Group Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharply increased topline revenue
Growing gross profit but lowered gross margin
Increasing pre-tax loss
Reduced cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 80,054,000
|
117.5%
|
2020
|
$ 51,727,000
|
137.0%
|
2019
|
$ 21,829,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 27,078,000
|
83.4%
|
2020
|
$ 17,668,000
|
32.6%
|
2019
|
$ 13,324,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
33.82%
|
2020
|
34.16%
|
2019
|
61.04%
|
Profit (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|
Period
|
Profit (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|
Operating Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (18,574,000)
|
-23.2%
|
2020
|
$ (16,461,000)
|
-31.8%
|
2019
|
$ (8,491,000)
|
-38.9%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ (19,844,000)
|
-24.8%
|
2020
|
$ (12,424,000)
|
-15.5%
|
2019
|
$ (6,911,000)
|
-8.6%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021
|
$ 11,911,000
|
2020
|
$ 30,383,000
|
2019
|
$ 33,094,000
(Source)
As of September 30, 2021, TypTap had $180.8 million in cash and $173.1 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was $28.1 million.
TypTap Insurance Group IPO Details
TypTap intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be higher.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, software development, operating expenses and capital expenditures. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses or technologies. However, currently we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not subject to legal proceedings that it believes would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are JMP Securities, Truist Securities, Oppenheimer & Co. and other investment banks.
Commentary About TypTap’s IPO
TYTP is seeking public capital market investment for its general corporate expansion plans.
The company’s financials have indicated sharply growing topline revenue and gross profit but lowered gross margin, increasing pre-tax loss and lowered cash flow from operations
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was a solid $28.1 million.
G&A Personnel expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its G&A Personnel efficiency rate grew markedly in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for providing home insurance is extremely large and expected to grow at a substantial rate of growth over the coming years, so the firm enjoys positive industry dynamics in its favor.
JMP Securities is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 29.6% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risks to the company’s outlook are its ambitious expansion plans which will likely require significant additional capital and the potential for underwriting losses based on its proprietary data-centric approach.
When we learn about management’s pricing and valuation assumptions for the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
