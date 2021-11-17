Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

Investment Summary

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is a perfect play for the day. The company's best-in-class investment banking operations are best positioned to capitalize on current markets.

The long-term story is even more attractive. Goldman's effort in growing a consumer business to stabilize and diversify the nature of its earnings is a solid strategy. As the company grows its consumer banking business, its multiples should expand.

The bank trades at a discount to peers. The reason behind the discount is changing. I'm a buyer of Goldman Sachs stock today looking at an attractive long-term story with near-term alpha potential.

Goldman is the Bank of the Day

Goldman's investment banking strength is perfect for the environment we're in. There is euphoria in markets and Goldman is best placed to capitalize. This was evident in the earnings prints of the third quarter. Goldman blew through earnings estimates and was the strongest bank among the larger ones with investment arms. I went and dug into the investment banking results of the top 5 which include Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM), C, Morgan Stanley (MS), and Goldman. Goldman held the top spot in YoY change in debt capital markets, fixed income trading, and equities trading. The bank was the second-best grower of equity capital markets operations with 37% YoY growth just behind JP's 41% and third-best in deal advisory with 225% growth, placing just behind Morgan Stanley's 256% and Citi's 231%. The bank is firing on all cylinders.

I expect this to continue for quarters to come. As long as markets stay elevated, we should continue to see strength in trading. Advisory business should also perform well. M&A activity is headed for a record year. I've provided a chart from JP Morgan below showing that deal activity is almost at the 2007 peak as of the beginning of November. We're near all-time highs in multiples and margins and all-time lows in interest rates. Many CEOs will be going to equity and capital markets to fundraise thinking that the environment may deteriorate with rising rates.

Goldman's current strength should persist and boost near-term earnings as it has been. The goldilocks environment of today isn't permanent, of course. We can't have strong economic growth, low rates, and low inflation forever. Something will eventually give and the latter two seem to be doing so right now. But thanks to transitory worries, music is still playing and we're dancing.

Goldman is Becoming Antifragile

I expect Goldman to use the funds it generates from its current businesses to make it stronger. In my opinion, the transition at Goldman will enable it to outperform in a downturn as well as an ebullient environment like the one we're in now.

This would be a nice change of pace for Goldman Sachs investors. Goldman's current advantages have often been viewed as its shortfall. The common bear thesis points to the lack of resiliency in Goldman's earnings. The bank is highly tied to the global cycle. As the economy booms, trading and M&A activity increases, increasing revenues for Goldman, and when the economy busts, Goldman follows. The company is a prime investment bank, probably the best, but this doesn't reflect in its valuation because of its earnings' transaction dependency. Goldman doesn't have the premium it deserves from being a sector leader on a P/B basis and is one of the cheapest in its peer group on a P/TB and P/E basis (table below). Despite the near-term tailwinds, Goldman suffers from its investment banking nature.

Goldman's management is smart as it gets and is taking big steps in remedying the situation. The bank is strategizing to become a full-service bank by adding more stable revenue streams. This is a great move, in my opinion, as it will bring earnings stability by both diversification and by the addition of more resilient revenue streams and should bring significant multiple expansion.

The solution is the company's consumer foray. Goldman has a neo-bank called Marcus that launched in 2016. Marcus provides Goldman a much more stable stream of consumer revenues compared to its current investment banking operations. The neo-bank is also advantageous in that the digital native platform meets the consumer needs of the day. Easy to use nature of digital banks attracts younger generations who value convenience above personal interaction. The pandemic only strengthened this trend due to distancing measures.

The benefits of lack of a retail infrastructure far outweigh just convenience. Branches are costly due to the high employee count and rent. Lack of branches enables better prices for consumers enabled by higher margin operations. Prices are the dominating factor in determining consumers' banking choices. This is a structural advantage as banks with retail footprints can't transition into becoming digital banks. It's practically not possible to ax an entire retail operation. Digital banking is the future and Goldman is headed in the right direction.

Goldman is taking a product platform approach to its consumer business. This should enable growth for many years to come with the addition of new services to the platform. The company is looking to make its consumer arm a one-stop banking shop.

Goldman should be able to execute. The bank has historically attracted the best and the brightest talent. There's a strong track record of new verticals being integrated into the business. I've provided a table below of the bank's broadening business lines. Goldman is no stranger to developing new capabilities.

Source: Goldman Sachs Strategy Presentation, January 2020

I believe that the payments strategy will augur things to come. Goldman partnered with the likes of GM (GM) and Apple (AAPL) to provide consumer credit cards. These partnerships are perfect for Goldman. The bank will be able to penetrate millions of users' wallets that it would've had to pay a fortune to acquire otherwise. The Apple partnership is particularly great as it gives Goldman's banking app a step in the door of iPhone users' telephones. This is a perfect example of how the bank's smart management and leverage its brand to grow its new business capital efficiently. I expect more of such intelligent maneuvers to come.

I expect material upside from Goldman's consumer ventures. I expect the company to become one of the larger consumer banks over time.

Goldman is Cheap and the Reason for its Cheapness is Changing

Goldman Sachs is cheaper than its peers. I've provided a table below comparing large banks with strong investment arms' valuation, profitability, and growth. Goldman has a lower multiple but higher ROE and growth.

The reason behind this is the bank's cyclicality I've explained above. The table paints the picture perfectly. Goldman is cheaper despite having a higher ROE and higher book value per share growth expectations.

I want to highlight the difference between Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Mr. Gorman's Morgan Stanley transformed itself from being in a shape much like Goldman's into developing one of the strongest wealth management arms in the business. Now, Morgan Stanley is awarded a much higher multiple. I've provided two charts below comparing the P/B and P/TB multiples of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley over the past 10 years. 10 years ago, Morgan had a lower valuation than Goldman. However, as it increased the stability of its earnings, the market valued it incrementally higher. Its valuation multiple overtook Goldman's and it's now the preferred investment.

Source: Capital IQ

I expect Goldman Sachs to follow a similar path and grow its multiple throughout its transition. The bank has some of the best management talent in the world and they have a clear strategy. I believe that the company will be able to grow its new venture into a consumer banking powerhouse and transform its business. I also believe that the market will reward the bank accordingly.

Goldman reaching Morgan Stanley's multiples would imply significant price appreciation. The lowest delta between Goldman and Morgan of the three listed in the table above is a 20% difference between P/B ratios. The average difference of the three multiples is 55%. Let's not forget that the multiple expansion is in addition to the multiple denominator growth to be generated from the new business. Goldman is a strong buy for me.