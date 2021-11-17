David Silverman/Getty Images News

The 60-Second Thesis

Yes, I'm back. And yes, I'm talking about IDT again. I promise this will be my last post on IDT. If you are unfamiliar with the name, check out my two posts here, and here. I offer a comprehensive breakdown of the name as well as an elevator pitch.

That said, I'd like to preface that my view on Mobile Top Up (MTU) is my highest conviction position to date (it's also substantially revised compared to my last article). If priced in properly, this stock is worth universes above its current valuation - despite its recent run-up in price - with >100% upside, and ~40% IRR over the next 2 years.

Mobile Top Up is currently lumped in with the "core business," overshadowed by the other three gem segments (net2phone, National Retail Services, and Boss Revolution Money Transfer), and has little financial information disclosed about it in filings. Due to the confluence of these factors, despite seemingly obvious comps, the street has yet to catch on in its valuation of MTU and IDT.

Behind this draped curtain is a business segment that possesses tier-1 characteristics: excellent competitive positioning, substantial international revenue runway, superior cost structure, and most importantly, rapid margin expansion. When modeling these changes, MTU is arguably worth over $80 by FY23 as its revenue and margins inflect.

Management is aware of this valuation disconnect and has mentioned that they plan on breaking out MTU as its own separate segment, sometimes following the N2P spinoff. With this, we'll see all the overhang on MTU disappear, inducing a multiple rerating.

Ultimately, combining this with the pre-existing IDT thesis, and you have a stock that's going to work in the next 6 months.

Setting the Scene

IDT currently splits its business into four segments within its filings: The Core, net2phone, National Retail Solutions, and Boss Money Transfer. The street's SOTP is built similarly.

Within the core are the Carrier Service segment, Boss Calling segment, and Mobile Top Up Segment. Carrier Services and Boss Calling monetize long-distance minutes by selling them to consumers and other businesses that use minutes. Both of these segments are in secular decline and have been roughly flat (trending down going forward) YoY.

Rather than monetizing direct minutes, Mobile Top Up monetizes transferring minutes, data, and other things to others who might need it more: it allows you to transfer airtime, data, and long-distance minutes to other phone numbers or phone lines, allowing you to "top-up" phones, with the majority of recent demand being for broadband data. Currently, you can transfer data either through the boss revolution apps/website OR you can do it directly at a retail store. Up until 2019, however, 100% of MTU revenues came from retail (going to a machine and manually transferring the data to a specific phone line).

Currently, Mobile Top Up is lumped together with these secular decliners is despite it logging record revenue growth (~40%, and ~34% on a 2Y basis). And given the majority of the core is secular decliners, most writeups on IDT value the business and a shabby 3-7x EBITDA, which significantly understates MTU and its future prospects.

Even despite all the ruckus ongoing on Twitter with IDT's recent runup, there has been little mention of MTU being broken out as a "4th gem segment" along with the other three gems (N2P, NRS, and BRMT). Thus, I believe this thesis to be highly variant. From what I've seen, read, and heard, no one else on the street is modeling IDT this way. This is partly because management doesn't disclose much data on the segment specifically (nothing on their gross transaction value, SG&A spend, EBITDA margin), just high-level revenue growth.

With that, the rest of this article will focus on three things:

1) Why and how MTU should be separated from the rest of the business.

2) The assumptions and impact of valuing MTU separately.

3) Why the street will eventually catch on to this development.

#1: Why and How MTU Should be Broken Out

As I mentioned previously, in September, Ding, an Irish mobile top-up company (same business as MTU, except that it is international and fully digital-based aka not retail, but purely direct-to-consumer), was acquired for ~$300M equity value (on 15M of EBITDA, valuing Ding at 20x EBITDA). Ding and MTU are currently the two largest mobile top-up operators in the world.

Besides being the two largest players in the same industry, these two companies are nearly identical in size, growth, margin, revenue runway, and take rate (with MTU being superior in some regards).

With this knowledge, if we have MTU's EBITDA and believe that MTU and Ding are comparable companies, the valuation should be relatively simple.

With that, let's dive deeper into how MTU and Ding compare:

Source: Created by the author using I filings, and Ding's website

Business Model

Both companies operate in the top-up industry, but Ding is all digital (direct sales via the app or website) and 100% internationally based, while MTU is hybrid retail/direct-to-consumer (78/22) and is domestically based (95% revenue domestic, 5% international).

Gross Transaction Value (GTV)

MTU has a GTV of about ~600M, while Ding has a GTV of ~650M. The two companies are very comparable in size. While MTU doesn't disclose their actual GTV, using the take rate on their two-channel mixes (retail & direct sales), I was able to back into it.

Take Rate

MTU has net revenue of ~50M while Ding has net revenue of ~60M, so MTU has a take rate slightly lower than that of Ding (8.5% vs 9.5%).

We met with management and they disclosed that they believe their aggregate take rate will inflect in the coming years. In particular, they disclosed that their retail segment has a 5.5% take rate, while their direct-to-consumer segment has a take rate of over 18%, which is 3x higher!

The large difference is because of all the commissions that IDT has to pay retailers to carry their MTU products. And as we mentioned above, up until 2019, all MTU sales were coming through the retail segment. However, in 2020, Management took advantage of COVID to roll out MTU digitally onto their already existing Boss Revolution Apps (Boss Revolution Calling, and Boss Revolution Money Transfer). In just the last year and a half, their channel mix has already expanded to 22% d2c and 78% retail, resulting in a 2.75% take rate rise (from 5.75% to 8.5% currently). Management implied in our call that they see it reaching a 90% d2c and 10% retail by FY23 end. They explained that, like MTU, Boss Revolution Money Transfer was originally all retail, but has since transitioned to a 90/10 d2c-retail split now.

Furthermore, they explained that they've been slow-rolling the channel shift to avoid angering retailers (as they are necessary for the growth of their other segments, aka National Retail Solutions). They plan to market the d2c much more aggressively going forward, and digital is the natural direction for the business to grow regardless. If they reached a 90/10 split with current take rates, MTU's aggregate takes rate would literally more than double to 16.75% (up from 8.5%). While I will ultimately be modeling this much less aggressively to create a margin of safety, the point is that the ongoing shifting channel mix (which no one has mentioned) should drive substantial value going forward.

Source: Created by the author using management guidance

Additionally, because IDT has been in the carrier service space for 30+ years, management told me that they've been able to cut much better deals with local mobile data operators to transfer data, which is another reason their d2c take rate is so much higher than Ding's current ~10% take rate with an already all-digital revenue base. Ultimately, while MTU has a slightly lower take rate compared to Ding as of now, MTU will likely exceed and outpace Ding in the very immediate term by a large amount.

Revenue Growth & Runway

Ding's trailing 2Y CAGR is 21% and LTM growth is 40%, compared to MTU's trailing 2Y CAGR of 34%, and 38% LTM growth.

Over the last year, MTU and Ding have grown about equally. This growth, however, has come from different places: MTU has focused mostly on domestic operations (95% of their revenue), despite the substantially higher demand for "top-up" as a service in developing nations that lack stable internet access. MTU has been able to drive higher organic growth despite not having pulled major growth levers, while Ding has exhausted many levers already (~80% of Ding's 40% LTM growth was from international tailwinds in countries like Africa, South America, and Latin America, ext).

MTU has only just begun capitalizing on international tailwinds with an acquisition of an African MTU company. Management has told me that their next target for MTU is the international segment - with their healthy balance sheet, MTU will likely make many tuck-in acquisitions to establish a foothold in international spaces. Thus, while Ding and MTU seem comparable in terms of revenue growth, I believe MTU's revenue growth is a) more sustainable than Dings and b) just reaching an inflection point.

Margin Profile

While I have already discussed the differences in take-rate, MTU also has Ding beat out on the SGA spent part.

Specifically, because IDT has so many segment synergies, it's hard for them to break out individual segment costs. For instance, the same team they have marketing NRS simultaneously markets N2P, MTU, and BRMT. The result has been twofold:

First, they don't disclose the specific cost structure for MTU.

Second, their actual SGA spend per segment is far lower than the industry average. Management told me that, at max, they can't imagine their SGA spends being above 15-20M (back-of-the-envelope math according to their CFO).

Using those numbers, MTU's implied EBITDA is about 30M (50M net revenue - 20M in SGA), while Ding has publically disclosed they are making 15M EBITDA on 60M of net revenue. Thus, while Ding is spending 45M+ on SGA and other op-ex, MTU is only spending a max of 20M. Thus, the EBITDA margin on net revenue is substantially higher for MTU already (60%) compared to Ding's (25%). Furthermore, because an outsized portion of MTU's future net revenue growth will be a result of take-rate expansion, SGA spend as a % of net revenue should shrink - SGA will only rise proportionally with GTV increases but not with net revenue increases attributable to take raise hikes.

Takeaway

MTU is a faster-growing, superior margin, and more efficient company. Ding and MTU are nearly identical in size, growth, and margin profile, but MTU has substantially more runway in both revenue growth and margin expansion. On-call, management told me "if Ding is worth 300M, we are worth at least 2x that."

#2: Assumptions and Valuation Impact

So, what happens to the valuation if we break out MTU as a "4th gem" segment?

Multiple Applied

Despite MTU having much more revenue and margin runway than Ding, I ultimately decided to value MTU at a 20x EBITDA in FY21, declining to 18x EBITDA in FY23. I wanted to conservative estimates not just to create a larger margin of safety, but to check my bias and stay intellectually honest.

Margin and Growth Assumptions

I assumed the channel mix shifts to 47% d2c, 53% retail by FY23, compared to management guidance of 90% d2c, 10% retail. Additionally, I modeled the d2c take rate declining from 18% to 14% by FY23 to account for potential pricing pressure MTU may face.

Realistically, though, I think it's unlikely for there to be significant take rate compression because they are by far the largest provider of MTU in the US and their actual take rate is around industry level, but the reason they have an 18% take rate is because of the discounted contracts they are able to negotiate with mobile carriers whom they've had decades-long relationships with.

I modeled op-ex as a % of net revenue declining - SGA will only rise proportionally with GTV increases but not with net revenue increases attributable to take raised hikes.

Regardless, I modeled declining take rates to remain as conservative as possible. In terms of revenue growth, I projected GTV to grow by 30% this FY22 and 25% in FY23. Given that the business is only just beginning to inflect as it expands internationally, I once again see this as a pretty conservative take.

Impact on Core

We still value the core business using an EBITDA multiple, but we subtracted out the implied EBITDA of MTU. Additionally, we applied a much more conservative ~3.5x multiple for the core given that we are separating out MTU, which was the fastest-growing segment. Regardless, the core business continues to see margin improvements and positive growth.

Valuation Impact

If we value MTU at 20x EBITDA (declining to 18x) and the core at a 3.5x EBITDA (held constant), the combined EV is 800M compared to 440M before (where we just valued MTU as part of the core). By FY23, the combined EV is 1.5B compared to 730M - a $30 PT difference (responsible for ~62% additional upside by FY23) despite my overly conservative assumptions.

Source: Created by the author using management guidance and filings

The PT by FY23 if we modeled in aggressive but not unrealistic assumptions (take-rate constant, 90/10 channel split, and a constant 20x EBITDA multiple), the FY23 PT difference would be ~$70, and the MTU segment itself would be worth 2.5B, which is more than IDT's currently market cap (1.7B).

Source: Created by the author using management guidance and filings

I am not trying to be exaggeratory, but this just serves to demonstrate how gargantuan a valuation gap exists versus the street analysis of valuing MTU within the core segment.

Here's how I valued the rest of the business (my previous articles include my reasoning):

Source: Created by the author using management guidance and filings

Also, since I obviously can't post my entire model, here are all the assumptions built into my model:

Source: Created by the author using management guidance and filings

#3: Why the Street Will Eventually Catch on to This Development

There are multiple avenues for IDT's price appreciation: management guidance, article publicity, and word-of-mouth.

Management Guidance (1Q22 Earnings)

After publishing my previous advocating for splitting the 4th gem segment (with Ding as the main comparable), I called management to get their thoughts on the idea. They strongly agreed that MTU is more valuable as its own segment, and they are also thinking about splitting it off as a "4th gem." They mentioned that they think it would likely happen after the net2phone spinoff - management has always used spinoffs to restructure their financial reporting. As part of the split, management would more explicitly break out the MTU segment with distinct EBITDA margins, SG&A costs, and product channel split. With this information highlighted, I see this as representing a major catalyst for the stock as the street would not only consider valuing MTU independently but also recognize the margin/take rate expansion sub-thesis within MTU as a 4th gem.

Conclusion

Ultimately, we believe that MTU is an incredibly undervalued segment by the street. No one is modeling MTU separately from the core business or pricing in the inflection in revenue and EBITDA margins MTU will see in the next 2 years. If management communicates like I expect them to, the price dislocation for my SOTP will shrink substantially, supporting a major multiple-rerating.

This new information provides an additional path for IDT winning rather than purely relying on spinoffs to alleviate IDTs conglomerate discount. Simultaneously, it gives IDT much more wiggle room, especially around multiples. While I obviously am bullish on IDT as a whole, it's paramount to be as intellectually honest about each segment, and I personally believe that, at second glance, the multiples from previous writeups on IDT (avocadoShort and Altfox) may be a bit rosy, and overly bullish. With MTU separated, however, no matter how you cut the valuation, this stock is poised to make significant gains in the future, with >50% IRR until FY2023.