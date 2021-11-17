Bitcoin Mining Stocks: A Different Game

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The crypto market has been surprisingly buoyant in recent months. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) reached a new all-time high, while some altcoins have minted actual billionaires in just a few months (looking at you, Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) coin holders). All this is great for traders and developers, but what about the miners?

The Bitcoin mining game has changed completely in the past two years. Several large-scale miners have gone public, which means they have much more access to fiat capital and can hold onto their crypto assets for longer (sometimes permanently). Meanwhile, skyrocketing prices and China's retreat from the market has expanded margins. Miners are also embracing the green energy movement whole-heartedly now.

This rapidly evolving game is creating winners and losers. Here's a closer look at the investment case for Bitcoin miners.

Bitcoin mining margins

By now, you're probably well-aware of the mining process. It involves setting up powerful computers that solve complex mathematical puzzles to verify transactions and earn BTC in rewards for their efforts. The machines then come up with (or guess) the correct solution to each puzzle.

With this in mind, the profitability of your mining operation depends on just two factors: the value of BTC and the cost of earning each unit of BTC. If the market value skyrockets while you keep a tight lid on costs, you can extract truly unbelievable levels of profits. At one point earlier this year, BTC mining was the most profitable venture on the planet.

While engaging in actual Bitcoin mining can be extremely profitable, it is not the only option, especially for people who don't have big budgets to buy expensive crypto mining machines.

Investing in Bitcoin mining companies is a sure way of gaining much-needed exposure in BTC mining at some of the lowest costs. Bitcoin mining stocks have jumped significantly in 2021, thanks to the ongoing bull market. The emergence of crypto exchange-traded funds is yet another catalyst, as many of these funds have added miners to their portfolios.

Factors to consider in a Bitcoin mining company

While looking to invest in a Bitcoin mining company, it is important to pay close attention to three key variables: hardware costs, energy prices, and the price of the mined cryptocurrencies. These three variables greatly determine a miner's profitability metrics, thus ability to generate long-term shareholder value.

For an effective and profitable BTC mining operation, a miner should invest lots of money in high-end semiconductors and machines. Powerful machines allow such miners to launch highly successful and competitive mining operations.

In addition, it is important to pay close watch to energy costs as BTC mining is energy-intensive. A company in a jurisdiction of low energy costs is sure to reap optimum returns from its operations compared to a company with operations where energy costs a fortune.

The price of Bitcoin is another important aspect to consider, given that it determines a great deal the amount of money on each BTC mined. The higher the price in the market, the wider the profit margin.

Let's take one of the top miners - Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) - as an example.

Riot Blockchain

Riot is one of the top miners in the sector right now. The company, through its subsidiaries, has established a robust mining operation in North America primarily focused on Bitcoin.

Riot stock took a beating when the crypto market plunged earlier this year. However, the stock is still 60% below its all-time highs, despite BTC's stunning rebound.

The pullback might as well be an opportunity given that Bitcoin price has once again powered to all-time highs presenting an opportunity for the company to generate significant revenues from its mining operations.

The team confirmed that its Bitcoin production has more than tripled in 2021 compared to 2020. Year-to-date, the company has mined about 3,457 BTC, which amounts to more than $200 million in revenue on Bitcoin price stabilizing above $60,000.

Riot Blockchain had more than $170 million in cash with just $8.3 million in debt at the end of the first half of the year. This impressive financial position stems from the company mining 2,457 crypto tokens in the first six months of the year while also ploughing ahead with its plans to double mining capacity before year-end.

The company's mining fleet has jumped from 7,000 at the end of 2020 to over 25,000 miners. Riot Blockchain now boasts of a harsh rate capacity of 2.6 exahashes - which puts it near the top of the industry.

The company's capacity could jump to about 7.7 EHs by the end of the year. The construction of a new mining facility in Texas is expected to take its mining operation to over 81,000 Ant miners.

Riot Blockchain growing revenue base

Analysts expect Riot Blockchain crypto token sales to increase by almost 18 times year-over-year to $226 million in 2021. Given the rate at which the company is ramping up its production capacity and the fact that crypto prices are increasing, the company's sales could clock highs of $451 million next year.

Robust revenue growth should allow the company to bounce to profitability with a bottom line projected to improve from a loss of $0.3 a share in 2020 to earnings of $1.67 a share by next year. Based on that, Riot stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 19, which should make it more attractive than most other tech stocks.

There's just one small problem.

One caveat

Riot's costs of operations are significantly higher than its peers. For whatever reason, it costs this team roughly $34,000 to mint each unit of BTC. At the moment, BTC is trading well above that threshold, which keeps Riot's bottom line black. However, if the market changes, this miner could be the first victim.

Higher costs also mean slimmer margins than its peers, which means Riot should trade at a lower valuation. This could be one of the reasons why the stock has underperformed the rest of the sector and its underlying asset so far this year.

If this underperformance continues, Riot's valuation could finally drop to justified levels. At that point, it could become a more attractive bet for investors seeking BTC exposure. However, the team needs to lower the costs of production to truly unlock value for long-term shareholders. Its plans to invest in innovative new hardware and quadruple the fleet by the end of the year could achieve this.

Bottom line

Bitcoin mining has quickly become one of the most profitable business models on the planet. Unsurprisingly, most publicly-traded mining stocks have hit record-highs recently. Based on the volatility of Bitcoin's market price and their costs of operation, all these stocks could be overvalued. But Riot stock seems to be deviating from its peers. If this trend continues and the team's plans to expand operations lowers its cost of production, this could be an ideal bet for contrarian investors.