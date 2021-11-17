skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

In our last article on Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON): Peloton's Management Promises Growth, But Not Profitability a year ago we argued that even with optimistic assumptions of 15% long-term operating margin and reaching the $10bn in sales by the end of 2025, the company's stock was still not worth $102 it was trading at.

Now a year later Peloton's management shook the markets by failing to promise even growth (and profitability is still not in sight) while trying to fight numerous issues at the same time. In this article, we go through the dampened market expectations and come up with an estimated fair share value for Peloton stock right now.

PTON's Air Pocket has Burst

The most enticing aspect of Peloton (and its stock) since the IPO at the end of 2019 was company's triple-digit growth in revenues and subscribers. The market was ready to forgive the red numbers at the bottom of the P&L as long as Peloton could grow revenues and acquire new subscribers at a steep rate.

Source: Peloton Q1 FY22 Shareholder Letter

The tables started to turn in the company's Q4 FY21 (ending June 30th, 2021), when the company announced revenues growth of only 54% to $937m, while still boasting 114% Connected Fitness Subscribers growth to 2.3m, and missing $0.24 on already negative EPS (reported -$0.56 vs expected -$0.32). Q4 FY21 was the first quarter where the results were compared to the first COVID quarter and the growth metrics started to suffer from tough comps. The market showed some negative reaction with the stock going down from $114 to $104/share.

Data by YCharts

Fast forward to the next quarterly results - Q1 FY22 announced on Nov 4 and Peloton posts 6% in y-o-y revenue growth for the quarter to $805m, where Connected Fitness Product Segment saw a 17% decline in revenues to $501m due to fewer bike deliveries, bike price reduction and virtually absent Tread revenues. The revenue numbers included Precor revenues (guesstimated to contribute at least $125m), which made the y-o-y drop in Peloton's product revenues even more jaw-dropping.

At the same time, the operating expenses went up by 140% in the quarter, accounting for 77% of revenues (an increase from 56% of revenues in Q4 FY21) and grew approximately equally in all categories: marketing, R&D and SG&A.

On top of that, the management reduced its FY22 revenue guidance from $5.4bn to $4.4-$4.8bn (15% decrease at midpoint) as well as the guidance for the number of connected fitness subscribers (3.63m (initial) vs 3.35m (revised)), lowered gross profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA. That's where the air pocket of expectations has burst and the share price almost halved from $86 before the announcement to $48. Ironically, the shares of Planet Fitness (PLNT), a business model deemed to be dead in post-COVID times, surged almost 16% on positive earnings.

Peloton's management currently has many fires to put out simultaneously: slowing growth for bikes, deep red numbers due to supply chain issues, higher SG&A and Tread+ recall cost, sluggish Tread acceptance, dwindling cash reserves and failed trust from the stock market. It's unlikely that these multiple issues can be addressed at once. For example, to instigate growth would require more marketing spends and potentially lowering the prices, both of which are detrimental to the bottom line. Currently, the management seems to choose to focus on the cash burn and raising cash.

No Profitability in Sight

Peloton has never been a profitable company, despite charging originally hefty $2.5k for their bikes and a monthly subscription fee on top. However, amid COVID-19 pandemic, Peloton did post a couple of quarters with positive EPS.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In September 2020 the company made the first price reduction on its bike from $2,495 to $1,895 as it introduced a more premium model of Bike+. In the quarter following the 15% price drop, Peloton's gross profit margin for the connected fitness products dropped by 8% points from 43% for FY 20 to 35% in Q2 21.

Source: Peloton, author's calculations

In August 2021 the company introduced another 20% price cut to its bike to $1495 to make the bike "more accessible and attainable" (read: to fight against the slowing sales growth). This move combined with higher supply chain costs and Tread+ recall cost has virtually destroyed Peloton's gross profit margin for connected fitness products (it dropped to 12%) while not bringing the expected acceleration in sales for bikes as admitted by the management during its Q1 22 earnings call. Which means that now the company is selling its Bikes almost at its COGS - not your recipe for profitability.

The management disclosed in its earnings call that they see reduced website traffic levels and slower than expected pick up on showroom traffic, which is expected to translate into slower revenue growth in the coming quarters. As a result, the management turned to cost management such announcing a hiring freeze and aiming at reducing fixed and variable costs in order to improve its profitability outlook.

Dwindling cash reserves propped up by Secondary Offering

Peloton ended Q1 with $924.2 million in cash, burning $522m of cash in the quarter, and $285m in undrawn revolving credit facility. Needless to say that there could not be a worse time for Peloton to go to the market trying to raise debt or equity. However, on November 16th the company announced that it has underwritten $1bn in cash (+$150m green shoe) via a secondary offering of 23.91m shares at $46/share. This will help the company to go through a couple of quarters of cash burn, however, dilutes current shareholders.

Looking at the Big Picture in 10 Years

Management's primary long-term objective is to grow household penetration. Currently, it means mostly in U.S. and Canada, which account for 93% of company's sales. The company estimated its Serviceable Addressable market (SAM) for connected fitness products is at around 15m subscribers last year, which is about 20% of total gym memberships in the region and is expected to grow by 5% per year. So by 2031, the SAM would reach 24m and if we assume the Peloton manages to capture a third of its SAM, it would translate into 8m connected fitness subscribers as of 2031. Additional geographies such as Germany, UK and Australia might boost this number a bit, however, these countries have a much lower ratio of gym memberships as people prefer to do more sports outside and therefore could add only a million of two in connected fitness subscriptions. This is still a long shot from Big Hairy Audacious Goal of reaching 100m subscribers, which Peloton announced last year (and didn't mention in recent updates).

Source: Investor Day Presentation, September 2020

It is also a long way from company's guidance for FY 22 of up to $5bn in revenues and up to 3.5m connected fitness subscribers. Last year we received a lot of comments that Peloton is the new Apple and that there will be a Peloton bike or Tread in every household around the world. PTON share price seemed to reflect that sentiment. Now, as the reality sets in, let's have a look at an estimated fair value per share using more realistic assumptions.

DCF Valuation Update

Revenues and EBIT margin: We reduced our revenue estimates in line with management's guidance for 2022 and a CAGR of about 15% for the next five years. We extended the model till 10 years with the assumption that after that Peloton will be a mature company with slower growth and 2% terminal growth rate. At the same time, we have raised the long-term EBIT margin from 15% to 20%, matching it to the average margin in software entertainment industry (well aware that 20% EBIT margin might be a stretch).

WACC: We use 7,9% WACC throughout the term.

Market share and subscribers: We assumed that Peloton will be able to reach 30% of its SAM by 2025 and grow with SAM long-term. It would translate into 6m connected fitness subscribers by 2026 and 8m by 2031.

Source: Peloton, author's calculations

Number of shares: we use 325m as the number of shares outstanding given the ongoing secondary offering.

As a result, we come up with fair value estimate at $33/share at 20% long-term EBIT margin (s. table below) and $22/share at 15% EBIT margin.

Source: Peloton, author's calculations

This suggests further downside for PTON stock of at least 37%. However, that's in a world where investors value the companies based on the cash flows they produce. Should Peloton somehow manage to get back on its triple-digit growth track, even when not profitable, we can see the stock come back.

Conclusion

Even after its massive correction, PTON shares remain overvalued based on company's estimated growth and profitability prospects. We estimate the fair value per share (based on the diluted number of shares) at $33, or 37% downside to the current price.

The management currently has a lot to deal with and has performed poorly at least on the part of managing market expectations. Next quarter is Peloton's usually strong holiday season. Should the company achieve some important milestones such as revenues growth or margin improvement, the stock might rebound short-term. However, we currently struggle to see the potential in PTON stock beyond the projection above.