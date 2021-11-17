Thinkhubstudio/iStock via Getty Images

After a 50% surge in the stock over the past 2 months, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares appear to be priced for perfection heading into earnings.

Don't get me wrong here, Nvidia is certainly a stock you want to own for the long term...but there are definitely ways to manage your risk over time and take advantage of all this volatility.

In fact, it's a stock that you should probably add to your position on any meaningful pullback. Which makes it a great stock for a cash-secured put strategy. Get paid to set a downside limit order on a stock that you want to buy (or add to) on any dips!

In addition, it's not a bad idea to sell some covered calls when the stock's valuation gets extended (like it is now).

In the video below, we break down our Buy Zones and Sell Zones for the stock and walk you through our trade analysis (listen to this first as the commentary is a great introduction for the rest of the article).

Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The company has its hands (and chips) in three of the biggest growth segments in technology: Gaming, cryptocurrency, and 5G (not to mention its importance in the Metaverse!).

The dilemma we all face right now with Nvidia is...really strong fundamentals with high valuation. As shown in the table above, NVDA carries our highest ranking of 10 for Safety but our lowest rating of 1 for Valuation.

From a Safety perspective, NVIDIA's historical sales and EPS growth charts have always been a thing of beauty!

Although some sales were certainly pulled forward during the pandemic, the company is expected to earn $4.17 per share in fiscal 2022 (140% increase over 2021). However, NVDA expects earnings to grow even further in 2023 and 2024 to $4.69 per share (12.5% growth) and $5.38 per share (15% growth), respectively. Note that NVDA's fiscal year end is January.

That said, valuation is the big issue right now...

Valuation

High-growth technology companies are always tough to value as they tend to trade at really high (current) multiples based on future growth projections.

On a forward basis, NVDA is currently trading at 64x fiscal 2023 consensus earnings of $4.69 per share (see chart above).

That said, if any company deserves a high multiple today...it's certainly NVIDIA. However, even taking into account future earnings growth, this valuation feels a bit stretched at this point. Note that NVDA is only expected to grow earnings 12.5% in fiscal 2023 and 15% in fiscal 2024.

So let's look at some Buy Zones and Sells Zones based on forward P/E multiple ranges.

Buy Zone Range

I think a more appropriate valuation range for NVDA (one that I would be willing to buy in to) is 50x-55x forward earnings (2023 consensus estimate of $4.69 per share).

Buy Zone Low End: 50 x $4.69 = $234.50

Buy Zone High End: 55 x $4.69 = $257.95

Based on this analysis, we would be looking to buy the stock or sell cash-secured puts in the $235.00 to $260.00 range (see Cash Secured Put Analysis below for specific trade details).

Sell Zone Range

If the stock continues to rally from here, I would suggest taking some profits in the 70x-75x forward earnings range.

Sell Zone Low End: 70 x $4.69 = $328.30

Sell Zone High End: 75 x $4.69 = $351.75

Based on this analysis, we would be looking to sell the stock or sell covered calls in the $330.00 to $350.00 range (see Covered Call Analysis below for specific trade details).

Cash-Secured Put Analysis

Writing cash-secured puts on high-quality stocks that you would like to own at a lower price is a great way to generate income while patiently waiting for the right price (i.e., it's a great way to acquire additional stock in a volatile market).

The three main data points we look at when analyzing a cash-secured put trade are:

Premium Yield % (or Average Monthly Yield %): Measure of expected return on capital assuming that the option expires worthless (out-of-the-money). Assumes that the option is fully cash secured.

Margin-of-Safety %: Measure of downside protection or the percentage that the underlying stock could decline and would still allow you to break even on the option trade.

Delta: A good proxy for the probability that the put option will finish in-the-money.

Note that there's always a negative correlation between Premium Yield and Margin of Safety: The higher the Premium Yield for a given strike month, the lower the Margin of Safety.

Investors always should be honest with themselves about their risk tolerance. Selling CSPs can be adapted to suit your needs.

Now, let's look at the cash-secured put analysis for NVDA. We're focused on the December monthly contract that expires on 12/17/21.

We currently like the following put option for NVDA:

NVDA Dec 17th $260.00 Put

Option Premium: ~$3.75 premium

Average Monthly Yield %: 1.4% (16.8% annualized)

Margin-of-Safety %: 13.9%

Delta: 15

This option would generate some nice short-term income and give you a little downside protection (and a lower cost basis).

Covered Call Analysis

If you already own NVDA, you can always use a covered call strategy to generate some short-term income, maintain some upside exposure, and mitigate some downside risk.

With a covered call, you are agreeing to sell your stock at a higher price (your call option strike price) but you get to keep your call option premium either way.

Now, let's look at the covered call analysis for NVDA. We're focused on the December monthly contract that expires on 12/17/21.

Because of the potential upside here, you will want to give yourself some room for the stock to run (so the focus should be on higher strike prices).

We currently like the following call option for NVDA:

NVDA Dec 17th $340.00 Call

Option Premium: ~$6.00 premium

Average Monthly Yield %: 2.0% (24.0% annualized)

Upside Profit %: 14.5%

Delta: 24

This option would also generate some nice short-term income and give you a little downside protection (and a lower cost basis).

Summary

In summary, we love NVDA for the long term, but we believe that this is a great time to take advantage of the earnings volatility by using conservative option strategies.