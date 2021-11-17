Falcor/E+ via Getty Images

We're nearing the end of the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and one of the more recent companies to release its results is Jaguar Mining (OTCQX:JAGGF). The company had a much better quarter on a sequential basis, with production up 12%, and free cash flow back in positive territory. However, this was overshadowed by a significant increase in operating costs, with inflationary pressures putting a dent in margins. As a small producer, Jaguar cannot mitigate these pressures as well as its larger peers, and margins are already relatively low. So, while Jaguar remains reasonably valued at US$4.05, I believe there are much better ways to play the sector.

Jaguar Mining released its Q3 results last week, reporting quarterly gold production of ~22,600 ounces, a 6% decline from Q3 2020. This decrease in production was attributed to lower grades at both mines, with head grades slipping to 3.49 grams per tonne gold at Turmalina and 3.68 grams per tonne gold at Pilar. This compared unfavorably to 4.40 and 4.39 grams per tonne gold, respectively, in the same period last year. The good news is that these figures were up sharply from Q2 2021 levels, and production is trending in the right direction (as shown below). Unfortunately, the increase in production thanks to reduced absenteeism and COVID-19 headwinds was overshadowed by a massive increase in operating costs. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown above, both Pilar and Turmalina saw an improvement in production levels from the trough in Q1 2021, with Q1 being the period where Jaguar saw its highest level of impact from the pandemic. The company noted in Q1 that ~30% of its employees and contracts were either quarantined, contracted the virus, or were sidelined for health risk factors. Since then, we've seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 case counts in Brazil and the state of Minas Gerais, and 93% of the workforce had been either partially or fully vaccinated as of early October. This has set the company up for an ~80,000-ounce year assuming it can put together a strong Q4 performance, which is not bad at all considering how hard Brazil was hit by the pandemic.

Unfortunately, while production is trending in the right direction, costs are not, and this took a major bite out of margins in Q3. The chart below shows that cash costs soared more than 35% to $833/oz vs. $614/oz during Q3 2020. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs [AISC] increased nearly 20% to $1,184/oz. This is despite increased ounces sold in the period (~23,200 ounces vs. ~22,900 ounces). While some of this increase was due to a lower-grade profile with higher tonnes processed to produce a similar amount of gold, a chunk of the increase was due to inflationary pressures.

As Jaguar noted in its prepared remarks, Brazil had the fourth-highest inflation in the world over the last 12 months, with this translating to a 10% increase in labor costs, a 25% increase in materials, and a 40% increase in plant consumables. These figures are well above the industry average, with some of the larger producers quoting low single-digit to mid-single-digit inflationary pressures that could continue into 2022. If Jaguar Mining was a low-cost producer, these inflationary pressures might not be as much of an issue. However, with all-in costs of $1,331/oz in Q3 2021, this does not leave much room for margins. This is visible in the below chart, which shows that AISC margins plunged from $885/oz in Q3 2020 to $569/oz on a year-over-year basis.

It's important to note that Jaguar was up against very difficult year-over-year comps due to the record gold price, and this did have an effect on the decline in margins year-over-year. However, a 17% increase in all-in sustaining costs year-over-year is significant, and it suggests that the days of sub $1,050/oz AISC might be in the rear-view mirror, as long as Jaguar is operating at an 85,000 to 100,000-ounce production profile. This is not ideal. It's also important to note that while this is a sector-wide issue, smaller producers will have a harder time mitigating these inflationary pressures. The reason is that they don't have the benefit of buying in bulk or investing heavily in technology/automation. This is the opposite of companies like Newmont (NEM) and Barrick (GOLD) which should be able to deal with inflation better than their peers.

Fortunately, despite the tough quarter, Jaguar still managed to generate positive free cash flow in Q3, with cash flow improving to $9.8 million, up from $5.8 million in Q2 2021. However, this figure was down sharply from Q3 2020 levels, and this was despite lower sustaining capital expenditures ($6.5 million vs. $7.0 million). The decline in free cash flow was impacted by the higher costs and the lower gold price on a year-over-year basis ($1,753/oz vs. $1,896/oz).

Thus far, Jaguar Mining has generated $15.8 million in free cash flow this year, which compares unfavorably to $38.4 million in the same period last year. Obviously, some of this underperformance is due to the pandemic, but inflation is not looking like it's going anywhere, and this could make it more difficult for Jaguar to generate $30+ million in free cash flow per year going forward without some help from the gold price. For the time being, while inflation is up double-digits across the board, the gold price is not responding, so it's not helping to offset this increase. The good news is that Jaguar does have a strong cash position, with $33 million in working capital.

Some investors might argue that the inflationary pressures aren't a huge deal, but I would argue that they are of concern, making the story a little less rosy. This is because Jaguar has had a lot of success drilling its properties in the past year, and I would prefer to see much more aggressive exploration relative to what we've seen. However, with reduced free cash flow generation going forward due to higher costs, the company cannot afford to spend close to $20 million in exploration per annum like its peers Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) and Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF). This would be ideal given that Jaguar is an exciting exploration story like these other two companies with multiple targets across its massive land package.

So, is the stock a buy?

Based on ~74 million shares fully diluted and a share price of US$4.05, Jaguar Mining trades at a market cap of ~$300 million, which is quite reasonable for a ~90,000-ounce producer. If we subtract out ~$30 million in net cash, this leaves Jaguar trading at a double-digit free cash flow yield, assuming it can generate $30 million in free cash flow in FY2022. Having said that, if inflationary pressures worsen, Jaguar Mining is not as well-positioned to mitigate these pressures, which could have a dramatic effect on margins going forward. So, while I think Jaguar is a decent story given that it has significant excess capacity at its processing facilities and some impressive exploration targets, the story has soured a little when factoring in the above-average inflation here relative to peers.

Looking at the technical picture, Jaguar is now trading in the upper portion of its trading range, with resistance at C$6.00 and strong support at C$3.85. Generally, I prefer a minimum 4:1 reward/risk ratio for small-cap producers. With C$0.95 in upside to resistance and C$1.20 in downside to support, the reward/risk ratio is nowhere 4:1 and currently sits at 0.79 to 1.0. So, from a trading standpoint, I don't see this as a low-risk buying opportunity. In order for the reward/risk ratio to move closer to 5:1 to place Jaguar in a low-risk buy zone, the stock would need to decline to C$4.25 [US$3.40], where it would have C$0.40 in downside to support, and C$1.75 in upside to resistance. There's obviously no guarantee the stock drops this low, but this is the only area where I would become interested.

If the gold price continues its ascent, Jaguar will be one name that will benefit more than others, given that it is a higher-cost producer that will see an outsized impact on its margins relative to names like K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) with sub $800/oz costs. Having said that, if the gold price stays at current levels ($1,850/oz), and inflationary pressures persist, Jaguar's margins will remain under pressure, and while the company will be able to generate free cash flow, it won't have the same flexibility to self-fund extremely aggressive exploration programs like some of its other growth-focused peers. So, while the ~3.00% dividend is attractive, I think there are much better ways to play the sector. Having said that, if Jaguar were to slide below US$3.40, I would keep a close eye on the stock for a bottoming setup.