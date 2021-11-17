Silver Prices To Soar To Triple Digits

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

The US inflation is hovering near its 30-year highs. Straight after the recent inflation data publication, the prices of both silver and gold have soared. It is not typical of these two precious metals to react this way to inflation numbers exceeding analysts' expectations. In my view, this means the market expects inflation in the US to get completely out of control. This is highly bullish for both gold and silver since the two metals always move in tandem. However, in this article, I would like to focus on the grey metal, which is a much more volatile commodity than gold. That is why it is sometimes referred to as "gold on steroids".

The Fed and the tightening

We all know the prices of the two metals depend on central banks' monetary policies. The leading central bank everyone monitors is, obviously, the Federal Reserve.

There was a remarkable rally in the prices of precious metals back in 2020. But the prices of the two metals peaked in August last year. Right now, both gold and silver are trading substantially below the peak.

Silver price history (US dollars)

The most obvious reason explaining why the two metals behave this way is the market's expectations of the Fed's actions. Many analysts are betting the Fed will tighten very soon. Indeed, the US central bank announced tapering at the end of November. These actions seem to be absolutely necessary since inflation has reached almost 30-year highs.

These are the necessary conditions to make gold and its small brother silver struggle, it seems. What is more, it looks like the demand for safe-haven assets should be over. Coronavirus-induced lockdowns are over in many countries. That is why many economies do not need as much support both from their central banks and federal governments.

However, the US economy has not fully recovered from the recession. So, as many observers say, we are in a rare situation of stagflation when unemployment and inflation co-exist. We also have to deal with product shortages and an energy crisis to boot.

Stagflation and silver manipulations

The current situation is extremely similar to that of the 1970s in the US. The Federal Reserve also began to fight inflation by raising interest rates. But unfortunately, inflation got totally out of control and was there for more than a decade. This turned out to be a true gift for both gold and silver investors.

But the problem is the silver prices were artificially manipulated. Initially, brothers Hunt decided to hedge their fortune against inflation. They started betting against paper money back in 1974. The bet was logical indeed at the time.

The growth rate in the prices of gold, for example, averaged almost 39% per year.

Inflation-adjusted historical graph of gold prices

The yellow metal is not a perfect hedge against inflation. That is because central banks usually step into taper. At the same time, the demand for gold soars when inflation seems to be getting out of control.

That's what the Hunts decided to bet on. So, the two silver bugs started buying physical silver and silver futures. I do not want to go into too many details here. Instead, I posted a video on YouTube explaining how the two brothers invested in the grey metal.

But I will focus on just a few points here. They borrowed heavily to purchase both silver securities and physical metal. So, even at the time when the USD used to be worth much more than it is worth now, they paid billions of dollars. So, the soaring demand made the silver prices climb to over $50 per ounce.

Historical silver prices (non-adjusted for inflation)

Note that it was back in 1980. In today's money, $50 per ounce would have been worth more than $166 per ounce. That is because in today's money the 1980 $1 would have been worth $3.36. The fun fact is that in 1974 - 1975 silver was selling for just $5-6 per ounce.

So, in order to take advantage of the silver prices, some people were selling their silver coins and cutlery to benefit from the high prices for the grey shiny metal. Obviously, this did not help to cool the prices for the grey metal since less than a third of the silver market was not controlled by the Hunts via futures.

But it all ended when the US government and the Fed decided to step in. The Hunts were prohibited to borrow. The silver market participants, meanwhile, were not allowed to make bullish bets on silver. That is why March the 27th of 1980 became known as "Silver Thursday". The prices for the grey metal collapsed in just one day. From its high of $48.70 per ounce the price crashed to just under $11 per ounce.

Silver price predictions

But let me explain what all this means for us precious metals investors in 2021. Obviously, all that what I have explained above does not mean investing in silver is a bad idea. Actually, I am saying just the opposite.

Silver prices have a much higher growth potential than gold since the grey metal is much more volatile. That is simply due to the fact the investing market for silver is a much smaller market than that of gold. The market for gold is estimated to be $11.845 trillion as of the time of writing. However, the silver market capitalization is just $1.412 trillion as of the time of writing. You can get these numbers by multiplying above the ground reserves of each metal by the current price per ounce.

Small markets generally mean plenty of growth potential. When a large player steps in, many other market participants rush to get their share of the profits. What is more, many speculators borrow to invest like they used to do under brothers Hunt. That creates further growth potential for the grey metal.

Moreover, in the 1970s when the Hunts were investing, silver was not demanded as a green energy transition metal. But nowadays silver is a vital component in the production of solar panels and electric vehicles.

The silver's conductivity and corrosion resistance make it a highly useful component for making conductors and electrodes. Every electrical connection in an EV uses this grey metal. That is why every year the car making industry consumes 55 million ounces of silver.

But the same principle is true of all consumer electronics powered on electric batteries. Silver is needed to make all these batteries. Since many countries are getting environmentally friendlier, companies will start producing devices previously powered on gas like lawnmowers and pressure washers with electric batteries. They, too, would require batteries containing silver, thereby increasing demand for the grey metal. Industrial uses of silver, it seems to me, will be important for the pricing of the metal in the near future.

Indeed, I know there are always several scenarios for every investment. Central banks matter the most here. It is quite possible for the Federal Reserve to act in a timely manner and get inflation under control. But unfortunately, it is not just the money supply the Fed has to fight with. Actually, it is the only thing a central bank can cope with. But nowadays we also have to solve the problem of product shortages resulting from supply chain disruptions. This puts plenty of additional inflationary pressure on both producers and consumers.

It all started in China in February 2020. There was a first supply shock but then the demand shock followed as the global economy entered a lockdown. We all saw how vulnerable the supply chains are all over the world. Shortages of essential pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and other essential goods showed how vulnerable the current supply chains are. The lockdown and the U.S.- China trade war have caused some sort of economic nationalism. That is why companies all over the world are facing greater political and economic pressures to increase their production levels in their countries of residence, whilst creating more jobs. It is also widely expected businesses would stop relying on risky supply sources and stop relying on lean manufacturing strategies that involve keeping low levels of inventories.

Unfortunately, many businesses cannot meet these expectations. The problem is that modern goods are often made of sophisticated components and very rare materials. Quite often, very specific technical skills are also required. That's why it is highly challenging for a single business to have all these factors of production to make these goods.

Good examples would be microchips and rare earth metals. More than half of the world's microchips are made in Taiwan. Meanwhile, about 90% of rare-earth metals, used for making electronics, are mined in China. So, quite briefly, the global supply chains are getting vulnerable. This is highly inflationary. Meanwhile, central banks cannot take measures to combat inflation resulting from shortages. As a result, in order to hedge their savings from inflation, investors might rush to safe-haven metals - gold and silver, that is. Obviously, this will make the prices of these metals reach their new all-time highs.

Conclusion

It is a hard task to predict the future. The economic situation all over the world is changing very fast. But my base-case scenario is that silver prices will surge to new all-time highs. In fact, a price of $166 per ounce, a maximum reached in 1980 adjusted for today's inflation is quite possible. Indeed, not much is needed to move this small market. The fundamental indicators also suggest silver prices have plenty of potential to surge.