Introduction

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) is the holding company for ACNB Bank in Pennsylvania and the Russell Insurance Group in Maryland. The bank is rather small as it has just about 20 branches, but as its first activities go all the way back to 1857, the bank has a long history. With a market capitalization of just under $250M and a total balance sheet size of approximately $2.8B, I wanted to dig a bit deeper into this local/regional bank to see

Data by YCharts

The valuation of ACNB appears to be cheap, given the strong EPS performance

I was pleasantly surprised when I saw the bank's press release announcing an EPS of $0.84/share as its Q3 result. Considering the share price is currently still trading below $30, the annualized EPS of almost $3.40 sounded quite appealing. But of course, before making any investment decisions, investors should dig deeper to make sure there weren't any non-recurring events that boosted the Q3 EPS.

It actually does look like the bank's results are pretty solid. In the third quarter, ACNB reported an interest income of $19.5M and a total interest expense of $1.5M resulting in a net interest income of exactly $18M. That's just slightly lower than in Q3 2020 despite having more assets on the balance sheet.

Source: SEC filings

The bank also reported a net non-interest expense of approximately $8.7M, which is slightly higher than the $8.3M in Q3 last year. This means ACNB reported a total pre-tax and pre-provision income of roughly $9.3M, mainly because there was no allowance for loan losses needed. That's the opposite of Q3 2020 when the bank had to record a provision of $1.55M which weighed on the results and resulted in a pre-tax income of $8.5M and a net income of $6.8M in the third quarter of last year.

The situation is now better in 2021 as the net income in the third quarter was approximately $7.4M for an EPS of $0.84 per share. The net income in the first nine months of the year was approximately $23.3M for a total EPS of approximately $2.67, including a $50,000 allowance for loan loss provisions.

The Q3 EPS means the quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share was handsomely covered as the payout ratio was even less than 30% based on that Q3 result. Earlier in 2021, the bank already paid a special dividend of $0.02/share as the financial results clearly allowed the bank to let its shareholders share in the good results.

As the bank was able to continuously report a strong quarterly income, ACNB has now decided to hike its normal quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.26 per share. This dividend will be paid on Dec. 15 to the shareholders of record as of Dec. 1. The $1.04 annualized dividend results in a dividend yield of approximately 3.65% based on the current share price of around $28.50.

A closer look at the balance sheet

We have established the bank's strong operating results, but of course we need to keep an eye on the asset quality as well, so I wanted to make sure the bank's balance sheet is robust.

I was pleasantly surprised to see the high amount of cash on the balance sheet: in excess of a quarter of the entire balance sheet is currently held in cash and deposits with other banks. That by itself means the bank has access to superior liquidity. Additionally, the balance sheet shows about $412M was invested in "debt securities available for sale"' which are mainly government-related investments and securities backed by residential mortgages. So I'm not too worried about this.

Source: SEC filings

So about 40% of the assets are held in very liquid assets, so I wanted to focus on the almost $1.5B in loans on the balance sheet. About a quarter of those loans are related to residential mortgages with an additional 6% related to home equity lines of credit.

Source: SEC filings

The "risky" issue is the high exposure to commercial real estate. About $785M of the loan book is invested in CRE, and the image above shows in excess of 10% of the CRE loans are either substandard or deserve a "special mention." This also explains why ACNB has a loan loss provision of in excess of $30M, representing north of 2% of the total loan book, on the balance sheet. So while the bank isn't adding to the loan loss provisions, those provisions are already elevated.

Investment thesis

The bank's earnings results are excellent, and as ACNB is currently trading at just over 1.1 times its Tangible Book Value, the bank appears to be attractively priced. Having a dividend yield of 3.65% while applying a payout ratio of just around 30% is a nice bonus.

The main issue investors will have to keep an eye on are the CRE loans in the loan book. Although about $81M of those loans are substandard or have a special mention, we shouldn't be too worried as only $4.3M of those loans are actually past due. In fact, only $8M of the $1.49B are currently past due, so the situation still looks fine.

I currently don't have a position in ACNB, but I like what I see.