Inflation Will Accelerate Until The Economy Hits The Wall

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

The most important trend facing investors today is rising inflation. While there is significant noise across financial media surrounding politics, geopolitics, corporate decisions, and more, inflation has the most direct impact on their portfolios. As the inflation rate grows, a portfolio's nominal value may be unaffected. Still, for investors to generate a positive real return, their portfolio must rise in value faster than inflation (and even more after taxes are considered).

The inflation outlook has accelerated over the past two weeks despite a temporary slowdown. This is measured by the inflation breakeven rate, a market-derived measure of the long-term CPI growth expectation. See below:

Data by YCharts

It is challenging for investors to consistently generate a positive real return, with consumer price inflation at around 6% and expected to remain above 3% (on average) over the next five years. In my view, investors that try to "beat" inflation by investing in ultra-high yield assets are likely to find this strategy unsuccessful due to the excess risk they often carry. Generally speaking, better results are likely to be found in those few firms which directly benefit from inflation, such as commodity producers and inflation-indexed bonds (TIP).

Still, inflation is not the same across the economy's many facets. To better understand the reality behind rising inflation, I believe investors and analysts would benefit from taking a closer look at how inflation is broken down across the economy. The key is to find the specific factors driving inflation and how inflation is impacting each facet of the economy. After understanding the core cause and effects of inflation, investors will find they have a clearer view of which assets would be most appropriate for their portfolio today.

A Story Of Supply And Demand

Prices rise when demand is higher than supply. Often, inflation rises at the fastest rate toward the end of an economic cycle as aggregate economic demand surpasses supply. Usually, this causes the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates in order to lower demand and get it to fall back toward supply. Often, these rate hikes cause economic recessions (i.e., a fall in economic demand), which is likely why the Federal Reserve is avoiding rate hikes despite inflation being far above their 2% target.

Of course, we are not in a "normal" economic environment today due to immense changes in the supply-side of the global economy over the past two years. Generally, the production of goods rises at a nearly constant pace each year as companies almost always look to reinvest capital to grow sales as much as possible. However, last year, production cuts in key markets such as energy, mining, meat, and virtually all manufactured items declined. At the same time, interest rate cuts, immense money-supply expansion, and massive fiscal deficits stimulated economic demand.

As most people had more money to spend (see personal income) and fewer available items to spend it on, the personal savings rate skyrocketed from <10% to over 30%, creating a carry-over of excess demand into 2021. The production of most goods has risen to nearly 2019 levels (seen in manufacturing output), and direct government stimulus has ended. Indirect stimulus from zero interest rates and Q.E. (which will wind down over the coming months) remains a significant factor benefiting corporate spending. That said, companies have reduced capital expenditures this year - a sign that 2022 production growth may be low or even negative.

Overall, economic demand remains above supply, though to a much lesser extent than last year. This year, retail sales have been extremely high, but this is less true when gas and auto expenses are removed since inflation has impacted the transportation sector more than most. Despite increased spending, the U.S. economic optimism index recently fell below 2020 levels, and consumer confidence is at a decade-low. Altogether, I believe this is a strong indication that economic demand is on a firm decline now that short-term boosts from monetary and fiscal stimulus are fading.

A decline in economic demand is disinflationary if supply is constant. In my view, the production of goods and services may be slipping too, implying inflation may continue to rise with an economic decline. Not only are corporate capital expenditures decreasing, but also steel, construction, and vehicle production levels. Additionally, the IHS Markit manufacturing PMI is on a clear trend lower as the job quit rate is skyrocketing:

(Trading Economics)

Higher job quits mean lower production levels and higher wage growth (i.e., production costs) for most companies. This has caused the producer price index to rise faster than consumer prices, meaning most businesses will likely see their profit margins decline with inflation. Lower profit margins limit companies in their ability to raise wages, leading to negative real income growth and even lower consumer spending. If this feedback loop is not arrested, I expect rising corporate profit levels to reverse soon (a bearish factor for stocks) due to negative pressure on corporate margins and sales.

Non-Economic Factors Driving Inflation

Notably, the job quit rate may not be rising for entirely economic reasons as most people do not always seek to maximize material wealth. Surveys suggest that over half of workers are actively thinking about quitting their job primarily due to disillusionment and unhappiness at work, not necessarily low pay. Lockdowns last year offered much more time to reconsider their long-term goals and values, seemingly causing many to forgo higher-paying jobs for more time with friends, family, and fun activities. Of course, as detailed in a Fed survey, vaccine mandates are also a significant factor driving labor turnover - a factor that could grow by a magnitude if the Biden Administration's private sector mandate overcomes federal court's rulings that it is unconstitutional.

In my view, these are essential factors for investors to realize since, if some workers quit regardless of pay (or are forcibly resigned), workers who remain have tremendous leverage to improve their wages (at the expense of corporate margins). One notable example is the steep increase in benefits facing John Deere (D.E.) workers on each tentative labor union deal during their ongoing strike. Still, wage growth will only result in higher inflation if production levels remain low (see wage-price spiral).

We've already covered the data, which shows that production levels are currently flat and possibly declining (particularly in durable goods). This is primarily driven by the commodity market, which, for years, has seen drastically reduced capital expenditures due to low profits and bank ESG efforts. While many fossil fuel producers have increased production since last year, these gains may not last due to high depletion rates in wells and low new well drilling activity. This is explained in more depth in "XLE: Oil Inventory Builds May Be Followed By Even Larger Drawdowns," which shows the high probability that the energy shortage may grow in 2022. If so, gasoline and natural gas prices will continue to rise, increasing electricity and freight costs for all companies, limiting profit margins, and decreasing consumer discretionary spending capacity.

This ties into the fact that higher crude oil prices (due to low inventory) have pushed global oceanic shipping rates up, as seen in the Baltic Dry Index (BDRY) and container shipping rates. See below:

Data by YCharts

The shipping price index crashed recently due to the iron ore crash (stemming from China's construction slowdown). However, container shipping rates remain incredibly high due to port congestion and a container shortage. This is an additional factor promoting inflation since companies pay more for freight and generally pass these costs onto customers.

Overall, I believe it is clear that inflation is rising not just due to monetary stimulus, contrary to popular opinion. While the Federal Reserve's actions promote inflation, they cannot print oil, shipping containers, metal, or food. The Fed and most governments cannot force workers to work if they desire more free time at the expense of income. These labor and goods shortages make it very difficult for commodity producers to increase capital expenditures to sufficient levels to boost production. A sizeable economic recession may lower demand enough to arrest these feedback loops driving supply-side inflation. Still, even then, it seems there is almost nothing a government (in a free nation) can do to stop these trends.

The Effects Of Inflation

Based on this situation, I expect inflation to rise higher and remain at heightened levels for some time. This does not mean that the economy will soon enter hyperinflation. Though nothing is off the table, hyperinflation (inflation over 50% per month) would only occur if there was a loss in faith in the economic and political order. At this point, I do not believe this will happen without an unforeseen external event that results in a complete loss of confidence in fiat currency.

Still, if inflation remains above 2%-3% (or more), it will certainly have significant economic consequences. The rise in inflation has come with a decline in real incomes (seen in average hourly earnings to CPI) and an increase in producer prices compared to consumer prices. See below:

Data by YCharts

The increase in producer prices (prices paid by producers to make goods) compared to consumer prices (prices paid to producers by consumers) is crucial since it implies a decline in profit margins. This is particularly true in specific industries where producers are unable to pass rising costs onto consumers. As one example, the futures price of grains and meats are up ~60%-80% since 2019, but food products in grocery stores are "only" around 10%. This means food retailers and processors are not entirely passing higher costs down the supply chain.

Over time, this will either bring their profit margins to zero or even higher grocery prices. In most industries, I expect some mixture both to occur as declining real hourly wages imply many consumers will be likely unwilling to pay higher prices. If real incomes continue to decline, most consumers will stop buying electronics, new cars, and clothing before food, energy, and rent. This could negatively affect the stock market since around 70% of the S&P 500 is allocated in technology, communications, financials, industrials, and consumer discretionary (with almost no allocation to energy, materials, and real estate).

Indeed, it is generally these "non-discretionary" spending items that have the largest price growth over the past year. See the October CPI breakdown below:

(Bureau of Labor Statistics)

While inflation is high for almost all items (besides airfares), the most significant area of higher consumer prices is energy, animal products, and vehicles. These are all segments that had substantial and lasting production cuts last year. I expect vehicle prices to normalize as the semiconductor shortage eventually clears. However, my research regarding natural gas and oil implies these key industries may see even higher prices.

As mentioned earlier, the global energy shortage is a major factor driving inflation since higher gas and electricity costs lead to higher prices across the entire supply chain. The second major factor is high job quit rates stemming from generally high worker dissatisfaction. Of course, these rates differ dramatically across industries. See below:

(Bureau of Labor Statistics)

There is a clear trend in this data which shows a much higher private sector quit rate at 3.4% than in the public sector at 1%. Quits are highest in generally lower-paid higher turnover sectors like retail, hospitality, and restaurants. Unsurprisingly, employment cost growth has been highest in these industries (around 12% annualized for leisure and hospitality) and lowest among government workers (about 3% annualized).

Interestingly, in October, leisure and hospitality had the most considerable job growth while the public sector was the only sector to see job losses. Overall, this indicates that consumer-facing sectors with generally lower-paid workers (retail, restaurants, etc.) struggle to maintain their workforce despite increasing wages. Conversely, government, utility, and financial sector workers are seeing low wage growth, fewer quits, and lower demand.

What Investors Need To Know

I attempted to cover all of the bases regarding inflation in this article in order to paint a broad picture of the phenomena. Overall, the core cause of inflation appears to be dissatisfaction among (primarily) hourly workers, a classical commodity supercycle, and, of course, fiscal and monetary stimulus efforts. While stimulus has slowed, Q.E. will continue for months, interest rates are still meager, and congress is still pursuing large deficit spending programs. Even if those fade next year, it may be years before commodity production (particularly energy) returns. I expect wage growth among lower-paid workers will remain high to reduce labor shortages.

A wage-price spiral occurs when workers demand higher pay to meet growing costs, causing companies to raise prices higher. Historically, this situation can only be stopped by aggressive monetary and fiscal policies that cause severe declines in economic demand. Considering it may be seen as politically futile to intentionally cause a large recession (which would cause a stock market crash), I doubt most government leaders today would promote this policy. However, because production costs are rising faster than consumer prices and real wages are falling, most industries may face declines in profits even without interest rate hikes.

The fact is that very few investments are safe in the current environment. Fixed-rate bonds are best avoided due to the immense duration risk they carry today with inflation. Declines in global economy demand are also negatively impacting certain commodities like base metals. However, energy producers (XLE) may fare well since they hold the primary reigns on inflation. Healthcare (VHT) and telecommunications (IYZ) may also manage decently due to their ordinarily low sales volatility. However, "safe" sectors like utilities (XLU) and consumer staples (XLP) may not fare well since they usually have thin margins and rapidly rising input costs. All said, I believe gold (GLD) is the best hedge due to its solid and consistent inverse relationship with real interest rates - a pattern not seen in bitcoin or most other alternative inflation hedges.