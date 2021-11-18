benimage/E+ via Getty Images

As much as I love this title, I can't take credit for it. It was suggested to me by a LinkedIn follower who's obviously got a great knack for wordplay.

He's also got a great sense of timing considering how much breaking news there's been over the past month. The third-quarter real estate investment trust ('REIT') earnings season left us with plenty of information to digest.

Much of it was very positive.

There was report after report of better-than-expected results as people got back-to-normal hotter-weather activities. Oh, there were definitely still those who weren't comfortable going out in public - whether to their local shopping centers or on vacation - like they used to.

But there were plenty who threw themselves right into soaking up the summer sun.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) is an excellent example of this.

While it did report a net loss of $11 million, or $0.11 per share, due to early extinguishment of $33.8 million in debt ($0.31 per share)… It had very promising results otherwise, including:

Strong traffic

Occupancy up 130 basis points to 94.3% quarter-over-quarter

A rent spread that rose 240 basis points

Tenant sales up 13% over Q3-19

Low leverage

Strong liquidity.

CEO Stephen Yalof added that Tanger has "significant cash flow generation and undrawn lines of credit." He seemed very optimistic about its ability "to deliver long-term growth" from here.

And, again, that was just one positive report.

(Note: iREIT on Alpha is interviewing SKT's CEO this week.)

Another Example Of Promising REIT News

"Yeah," some people might argue, "but Tanger still posted an ultimate bottom-line loss."

True, but it also raised its 2021 funds from operations (FFO) guidance from $1.52-$1.59 per share to $1.67-$1.71.

"Yeah, but it also lowered its net income per share from $0.27 to $0.20.

True again. And I get that some people just don't like Tanger's prospects. Considering the secular e-commerce trend, I don't actually expect to ever sway that crowd.

So let me give you another example. And no, it isn't a tech-trifecta (i.e., data center, cell tower, or warehouse) REIT. Nor will I point to the self-storage subsector, since we all know it did very well for itself last year.

So how about office REITs instead? The very same ones that so many said were goners last year.

Yet Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), for one, still reported solid post-pandemic quarterly earnings late last month. For one thing, it beat FFO expectations by $0.03 per share, coming in at $1.24.

That was down from $1.30 last year. However, net income improved dramatically from a Q3-20 loss of $3.8 million to a gain of $3.7 million. And President and COO Christopher Bilotto made sure to highlight the company's "accelerated" leasing volume.

New and renewed tenants amounted to 659,000 square feet of rented space. Consolidated occupancy was 89% at quarter's end, and same-property occupancy was 91.2%.

Moreover, Bilotto said the company is in "active discussions with existing and new tenants on more than 3.6 million square feet." And it was just as active in repaying higher-interest notes and its revolving credit facility.

As a result, it boasts "a strengthened balance sheet, a longer weighted average term to maturity on our outstanding debt, and total liquidity of more than $800 million at quarter end."

There's A Lot More To Celebrate In The Larger REIT Sector

I'm not just cherry-picking with the examples above. If anything, I'm trying to be a realistic as possible… to the point of weighing on the negative side.

Notice how I acknowledged both Tanger and Office Properties still have room to improve.

But that room to improve can open up investing opportunities at attractive valuations… as with the REITs I'm about to mention.

Before I get to them, however, consider where the larger sector stood as of Saturday, November 6. By then, practically 200 companies within it had reported.

Something like 90% of the equity crowd had beaten consensus FFO. And more than 75% of those that provided forward guidance had boosted their full-year expectations.

It was a pretty decent showing, all told. More than decent. So much more so that we've now got even more REITs out there that are trading past our Buy prices.

Tanger, for the record, is one of them. iREIT on Alpha is happy to have the shares we already have, but we're not buying any more for the time being.

Go ahead and call me crazy for holding it in the first place. That's fine. I can take it. But I'm not crazy enough to purchase something that's overpriced.

It's all fair values or, better yet, bargains for me.

Believe it or not, there are some of those still out there. I know the market is overpriced and, more often than not, continuing to climb.

Fortunately for us though, there were those REITs out there whose quarterly earnings reports weren't so well-received. Some of those were for good reasons, admittedly.

And we won't be touching those. But others…?

Let's discuss a few of those ones. Extra! Extra! indeed!

My, Oh My, 2 Strong Buys

In my recent Monday Morning REIT Quarterback column, I explained to iREIT on Alpha members that "I finally finished reading The Education of a Value Investor by Guy Spier." It's "one of the best financial reads of all time, and there are so many "nuggets of wisdom" in there.

One of the things Spier does in his own trading life is provide himself with a checklist before he makes a trade. And one of the items on that checklist is as follows:

"Is this stock cheap enough? Am I sure that I'm paying for the business as it is today - not for an excessively rosy expectation of where it might be in the future?"

It's a great entry, and one we need to constantly be asking ourselves - hence the reason why REITs like Tanger aren't buys right now. It's too easy to get caught up in emotion instead of weighing the pros and cons like a pro.

As any value investor will attest, the secret to creating wealth in the stock market is to buy the bargains. Or as Spier puts it:

"Value investors pride themselves on being able to buy when the market is imploding. We like to think that we possess the calmness, courage, and strength - not to mention the intellectual clarity and understanding - to act rationally when almost everyone else is panicking."

Here at iREIT on Alpha, our strongest conviction picks are also known as Strong Buys - stocks that are worth printing papers about because they're selling at such great prices.

So now I'd like to highlight two REITs that deserve prime-time news. Extra! Extra! REIT All About It!

A Very Good Conversation With VICI's CEO

The first pick I want to cover is VICI Properties (VICI), a gaming REIT that recently announced Q3-21 earnings. I caught up with CEO Ed Pitoniak recently, who reminded me that:

"On March 3, we announced our acquisition of the Venetian for $4 billion. And we immediately raised the equity for that acquisition at about, I think it was $2 billion all-in, on equity. Maybe a bit more than that. "And then on August 4, we announced our acquisition of MGM Growth Properties (MGP) for $17.2 billion. Because we could not immediately raise equity - because of the need to file a proxy circular in regard to the acquisition - we raised the equity for that transaction on September 8 [and] closed all the equity funding for that on September 14 for a total of almost $3.5 billion. So, over the course of 2021, we've raised $5.5 billion of equity."

That my friends is what I call Catalyst #1 for spectacular growth prospects. This well-managed REIT will put another $21 billion+ on the balance sheet in Q1-22.

Pitoniak also pointed out:

"… all of that equity is sufficient to fund the closing of both the Venetian and MGP. And that's an important point to stress, as you point out, that we have raised all the equity for MGP. We will, upon closing, need to raise a certain amount of debt to finalize the funding of the transaction, but all the equity is raised."

VICI Continued…

Catalyst #2 for VICI is the improved balance sheet and lower cost of capital we expect over the next 12-18 months. I'll quote Pitoniak on that one too.

"… when we were carrying out the MGM acquisition, we were in very close contact with S&P, Fitch, and Moody's, to educate them on what we're about to do. So that when we announced the transaction, as we did on August 4, they could render their opinions on the transaction and what would be the resulting balance sheet of VICI." What S&P said is that if VICI can achieve leverage of 6x or lower by the end of next year, it will likely move the REIT to a BBB-rating, which is investment-grade."

He added:

"The other thing that we're very hopeful for, that should positively impact our cost of capital, is inclusion in the S&P 500. Once we close on the Venetian, once we close on the MGP transaction, we'll have a market cap of nearly $30 billion. "We'll have four-wall EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] of almost $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion. And this will put us in a position that really, we hope, would lead to S&P 500 inclusion. Because we would be far above the level of the smaller REITs in the S&P 500. We would be, in fact, among the 10 largest four-wall REITs in American REIT management."

As illustrated below, VICI trades at a 16.8x price to adjusted FFO (AFFO) and a 4.9% dividend yield. The low payout ratio and strong rent growth provides for enhanced inflation protection.

In addition, the above catalysts support a robust growth profile in which we're forecasting shares to return 20%-25% over the next 12 months.

My, oh my, but is VICI a Strong Buy!

Safehold Is Set Up For Significant Strength Too

Our next high-conviction buy is Safehold (SAFE). This pureplay ground-lease landlord is another one we believe will generate outsized returns in 2022.

I recently caught with its CEO, Jay Sugarman, as well. Here's some of what he said:

"So the cashflow stream, the rents we receive from the building owners, typically have built in 2% bumps per year. So even if inflation is low, we get a nice contractual compounding bump in our rents every year. But it's something we haven't talked as much about and maybe is more important in today's environment… "We're already generating above-market returns. We're actually generating above market returns with inflation protection. And so, every time inflation ticks above 2% on a trailing basis, you're sort of banking a rent increase that you're going to pick up down the road."

As he says, that should clear up any "misunderstanding… that a slight bump in inflation from 2% to 3% somehow is a negative for us because our liabilities are fixed-rate."

"It's actually a positive," he points out, since it creates "more revenue with the same expense structure." His company's biggest issue there is helping investors see "this ultra-high-grade, very safe, long term cash stream actually has the best of both worlds."

In short: "Contractual bumps if inflation is low" and "CPI protection if inflation jumps up a bit."

Safehold Continued…

The other misconception with SAFE has to do with the unrealized capital appreciation associated with its ground lease model. Sugarman called it:

"… one of the best, strongest, most tax-efficient wealth compounds we've ever seen. And what you've seen since we've gone public is we are the future owner of assets sitting on top of our land that today has a value of $6.7 billion. "Now, that number was $400 million four years ago at IPO. So if you think about that growth rate that we now have an ownership interest… in something that today is worth $6.7 billion, growing over four years and almost [a] 15-fold increase."

That means shareholders hold something worth about $80 per share based "on the cashflow side. But they have a $6.7 billion asset on the ownership side." In which case, they're looking at "almost $100 a share of unrecognized value."

SAFE is now trading at $72.93 per share with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 54x and a dividend yield of 0.93%. I know that looks expensive, but we believe management will capture the long-term changes in its real estate's value to create attractive risk-adjusted returns.

One of SAFE's biggest catalysts right now is a dividend increase - which remains extremely likely given its modest payout ratio and strong cash flow. And the potential value in the ground-lease portfolio's unrealized capital appreciation provides yet another positive prospect.

Keep in mind, SAFE is externally managed by iSTAR (STAR), which iREIT members should expect a writeup about soon. Yet SAFE's growth profile looks intact.

It should deliver super growth in 2022 as another Strong Buy!

In Conclusion…

I'm going to quote Guy Spier once more to sum everything up here.

"Value investors have to be able to go their own way. The entire pursuit of value investing requires you to see where the crowd is wrong so that you can profit from misperceptions. This requires a shift toward ensuring yourself by an 'inner scorecard'."

I've just provided you with insight into the "inner scorecard" for two of my high-conviction picks. Over the years, I've continued to tune out the noise and focus on fundamental analysis that's resulted in above-average returns.

So I expect I'll be back again soon ENOUGH with yet another bit of breaking news, shouting, "Extra, Extra! REIT All About It!"

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.