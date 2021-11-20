golero/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) is an internally managed REIT established in Ontario but with a specific focus on residential real estate in the US. The REIT’s bread and butter are multifamily real estate properties in the Sunbelt, and the REIT currently operates assets in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.

Data by YCharts

Although BSR is a Canadian REIT, its US listing has decent liquidity, with an average daily volume of just over 10,000 shares per day. The REIT’s Canadian listing in Canadian Dollars is slightly more liquid, but as BSR reports its financial results in US dollars, I’ll refer to the listings in US dollars. BSR REIT is currently trading at approximately $17.5/share resulting in a market capitalization of approximately $910M. Please note, I'm also including the Class B units in the total share count. Although these units are recorded as a liability on the balance sheet, they can be converted into normal units on a 1 for 1 basis.

The FFO and AFFO are accelerating

The most important metric for a REIT is obviously the FFO and AFFO result. In the third quarter of 2021, BSR REIT reported an FFO of $8.16M resulting in an FFO per share of approximately $0.16 (this is also including the potential impact of converting the Class B units into common units).

Source: management discussion & analysis

From the FFO result, we still need to deduct the maintenance capex, which came in at just under a million dollars in the third quarter. We also have to add back the realized escrowed rent guaranty to end up with an AFFO of $7.85M which is roughly $0.15/share.

The results of BSR REIT have been pretty consistent, and although you may be surprised the AFFO per unit was just $0.41 in the first nine months of the year which is substantially lower than the $0.45 you’d expect based on the Q3 results. But there’s no reason to be alarmed as BSR REIT is still in full growth mode and has added numerous properties in the past few months and quarters. So as the asset base expands, we can reasonably expect the FFO and AFFO to follow suit.

And it’s not just the expanded asset base that will determine the REIT’s future FFO and AFFO (and distributions). The REIT has been good at "recycling" its capital by rotating some of the assets. This has contributed to a very strong increase in the average monthly rent it's collecting per unit.

Source: management discussion & analysis

The distribution: safe

BSR REIT pays a monthly dividend of US$0.0417 per unit. This represents approximately US$0.50 on an annual basis. Using the current unit price of around $17.50, the current distribution yield is approximately 2.86%. That’s indeed not high, but the payout ratio appears to be rather healthy as the payout ratio based on the AFFO is currently just under 83%.

This means there should be room for additional distribution hikes given the combination of a very acceptable payout ratio, and the increasing AFFO and AFFO/share.

The balance sheet: also safe

A final important element to determine whether or not a REIT could potentially be attractive, is the strength of the balance sheet.

As of the end of September, BSR REIT had approximately $14M in cash, $66M in current debt and about $628M in long-term debt for a total net debt of approximately $680M. The total value of the investment properties was almost $1.7B and this means the LTV ratio was just over 40% which is very reasonable as well.

Source: financial statements

Of course it’s also important to understand what metrics were used to determine the fair value of the investment properties. Residential real estate tends to have much lower capitalization rates compared to other real estate categories and it’s not a surprise to see the capitalization rate being pretty low at 4.1%.

Source: footnotes to the financial statements

The decrease from 4.9% at the end of last year is perhaps remarkable, but keep in mind BSR’s capital recycling program resulted in the REIT selling some older assets (which were valued at higher capitalization rates) and the proceeds were reinvested in higher quality assets.

That being said, keep an eye on the benchmark interest rates as those will ultimately have an impact on the capitalization rates used by BSR REIT. And an increase of 0.5% of the capitalization rate (an increase from 4.1% to 4.6%) would erode almost $181M from the value of the properties. Which means the current NAV/share of US$17.77 would decrease to just over $14.30.

Investment thesis

I currently don’t have a position in BSR REIT, but investors looking for exposure to residential real estate in the Texas/Oklahoma/Arkansas regions could be interested in this REIT. I like the REIT’s decent payout ratio, but I’m also not sure I should be paying about 30 times the current AFFO. That being said, I am convinced BSR REIT will continue its strong growth rate so the REIT should be getting a "growth premium."

I’m not exceptionally impressed with the capitalization rate used to determine the fair value of the properties but as BSR continues to expand its asset portfolio but as its debt ratio is low and as it will retain about $12-14M in earnings in FY 2022 (AFFO minus distributions), I don’t see a balance sheet risk as the LTV ratio will remain acceptable, even if capitalization rates would start to increase.