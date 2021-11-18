Realtors: Real Long On Hype, Real Short On Results - Stay Away

SrdjanPav/E+ via Getty Images

I’ve previously written for Seeking Alpha on realtors Redfin (RDFN) and Opendoor (OPEN). I therefore read with interest their Q3 results, checking as well public realtors Compass (COMP) and Realogy (RLGY). Here’s what I found.

I start with the hype

This is what the four realtors had to say about their Q3 results:

Redfin - "Redfin had a fantastic quarter," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman.” ( Q3 press release) Opendoor – “Said Eric Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Opendoor…’We exceeded our expectations…’”. (Q3 press release). Compass – “’We're excited to be back with you today to talk about Compass in our outstanding third quarter results,’ said CEO Robert Reffkin.” (Q3 results conference call) Realogy – “’Realogy delivered powerful third quarter results with terrific top- and bottom-line performance…’ said Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s CEO and president.” (Q3 press release)

Wow, what a quarter! What an industry! I can’t wait to see those results, can you?

Here they are, Q3 realtor earnings

Redfin – Loss of $19 million. And Redfin expects Q4 to generate another loss of $31-36 million, with a recent acquisition adding $15 million to the loss, according to its Q3 press release.

Opendoor – A loss of $57 million, despite a roughly $50 million write-up of an investment, so let’s pencil in a $100 million operating loss. How about Q4? Opendoor didn’t provide a GAAP estimate, but did say in its Q3 press release that “adjusted EBITDA” (an earnings definition that excludes certain operating expenses like the interest carry on the homes it buys), would be around $0. Doesn’t sound so bad, but “adjusted EBITDA” was a positive $35 million for Q3, so Q4 looks like a bigger GAAP loss.

Compass – A loss of a nice round $100 million. Compass also didn’t issue a Q4 GAAP forecast, but did say in its Q3 press release that its own “adjusted EBITDA” would be a negative $55-75 million.

Realogy – An operating profit of $119 million! Amazing. Except when you notice that Q3 operating earnings a year ago were $162 million. And when you calculate that its return on capital was a mediocre 10%.

But maybe there was a good reason for all of that red ink. Maybe their business - home sales – got whacked by COVID, supply chain, sunspots, etc. Not really…

Dollar home sales set a new record during Q3

Realtor commissions are a percentage of the dollar value of a home, so the relevant demand figure for the real estate brokerage industry is national dollar home sales. Here are the numbers since 2000:

Sources: National Association of Realtors, Census Bureau

Dollar home sales hit an all-time record during Q3, so that obviously doesn’t explain the realtors’ losses. And demand is unlikely to get much better. Could home sales hang around the current level for a while? Sure. Are home sales in the early stages of a further major cyclical upturn? Pretty unlikely.

In other words, these are the good times. So why do realtor earnings stink? And why are realtor CEOs so excited?

Why realtor earnings stink – too many market share growth stories

The simple fact is that the realty industry has significant and growing excess supply. According to the National Association of Realtors, “There are over 3 million active real estate licensees in the United States. There are 106,548 real estate brokerage firms operating in the United States.”

And the excess supply problem is getting worse. As Realogy noted in its Q3 10-Q (My underlining):

The significant size of the U.S. real estate market has continued to attract outside capital investment in disruptive and traditional competitors that seek to access a portion of this market, including iBuying business models. These competitors and their investors may pursue increases in market share over profitability, further complicating the competitive landscape.

Here’s the evidence that Realogy nailed it on the “market share growth or else” obsession:

Redfin -"Our year-over-year market-share gains continued even as the housing market slowed…Reached market share of 1.16% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 12 basis points from the third quarter of 2020.” ( Q3 press release) Opendoor – “…As we expand nationwide and drive deepening market share within our existing cities.” (Q3 results conference call) Compass – “Our national market share was 5.4% in the quarter, up from 4.1% in the same quarter last year.” (Q3 press release) Even Realogy – “Realogy delivered…market share gains for the fifth consecutive quarter.” (Q3 press release)

How profits are getting smacked by the realtors’ market share efforts

Companies have only a few ways to take market share – better product, better price or better service. Realtors all have the same product – selling or buying a home, so they are left with lower prices or better service.

Redfin is working the price angle. While Realogy’s franchise realtor business earned 2.42% per transaction (a buy or sell) during Q3, Redfin charged only 1.85%. The price discount versus Realogy cost Redfin $75 million during the quarter. All for a measly 12 basis point market share gain.

Compass is working the service angle for real estate agents:

“The question is who is going to be the company that's helped agents realize their entrepreneurial potential because that's the company that will win. I believe Compass with our 1,500 person technology team, as well as a support organization dedicated to serving agents, is the best in the world at listening to agent feedback and turning those ideas into software and services that help agent save time, grow their business and serve their clients' best. That's the secret sauce of Compass.” (Q3 results conference call)

Providing that “secret sauce” was apparently enough to create a $100 million loss. And “service” to agents could very well include large signing bonuses to successful agents, an expensive way to grow market share.

Opendoor is another service story, in this case for customers. Opendoor offers the ultimate new service, which is to allow us to spend more time sitting on our couches. For a 4-6% fee, Opendoor’s iBuying service buys your home, shifting to Opendoor the hassle of working with a real estate agent, doing some renovation and taking the risk of a changing housing market during the selling period. That market risk is real, by the way. It apparently drove Zillow out of the iBuying business. Opendoor claims it’s figured the housing forecast thing out, but it wrote down its housing inventory by $31 million during this past quarter. And of course, the cost of offering this service ended up in a $100 million operating loss.

Competition will only increase over the next five years

It is pretty clear that these four companies are committed to take share for the foreseeable future. And other price competitors are popping up, as are other iBuyers. A quick Google search located these new discount realtors:

Upnest

Houseo

Homebay

Homelight

And here are other iBuyers:

Offerpad

RealSure, backed by private equity giant Blackstone

Rocket Companies, the mortgage giant

eXp

So why the wild enthusiasm? My “CEO with no clothes” theory

Investors are going to rue the day Jeff Bezos started Amazon. Amazon earned essentially no money for nearly two decades. In the interim, it took dramatic share of consumer spending and now has a market value over $1 trillion. The lesson learned by investors was that a protracted battle for market share ultimately pays off many-fold. Investors now are willing to believe nearly any story that promises revenue and market share growth. Profitability for the next few – or many – years is irrelevant.

Capitalism is all about delivering what the customer wants. If the investor-customer wants to believe in a market share story, CEOs will give them that story. That CEO may not have much basis to claim that he or she is building the next Amazon. But investors seem willing to see beautifully clothed companies if management presents sufficiently strong enthusiasm.

As just one of many examples, I point to my favorite 2021 investment story, AMC. It started the year at $2 a share. As lightly clothed a story as you can find – in a declining industry, stuffed with debt, etc. Then it caught the meme wave and rose into the $50s by June. Since June, AMC reported two quarters of earnings. Q2 was a $344 million loss. Q3 was a $224 million loss. The CEO sold healthy amounts of stock several times. Investors had to notice the serious problems and the stock is back at $2, right? Very wrong; the stock is still trading in the $40s.

The realtor stocks are well off their highs, but still assume too much clothing

Redfin peaked at $98 earlier this year. It is now at $45. But according to the Seeking Alpha survey of Wall Street analysts, it is expected to lose $1.15 per share this year and $0.54 per share in 2023. With competition growing and home sales stabilizing, I see no clear path to profitability over the next five years. I’ve issued several Sell calls on Redfin and see no reason to change my view.

Opendoor is a similar story. The stock peaked at $35 and is now $22. Seeking Alpha’s survey forecasts EPS of ($0.74) next year and ($0.49) in ’23. Here’s my Sell call.

I’ve never written on Compass or Realogy. But their EPS outlooks are just as dispiriting. Compass clocks in at ($0.34) next year and $0.24 in ’23. Its stock peaked at $22 shortly after its April IPO and now sits at $11. Realogy, the relative earnings monster, is assumed to be flat in the $2.50-3.00 range over the next two years.

Stay away from realtor stocks until reality fully sinks in.