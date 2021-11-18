JamesBrey/iStock via Getty Images

The investment thesis

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) offers several attractive traits as an income fund – high dividend yield (10+% as of this writing), dividend paid on a monthly basis, and some capital appreciation potential. The current macroeconomic conditions present several challenges for income investors. Inflation is now a larger risk than what we (and the Fed) thought even a short while ago. And the uncertainties with the interest rates ahead certainly make the situation even more challenging. So if you are an income-oriented investor, then income conservation under the inflation and interest rate surges should be a high priority now.

Therefore, this article focuses on the income aspect of QYLD. We will especially examine the conservation of your income’s purchasing power under the inflation and interest rate risks. You will see that QYLD is an investment that generates enough income to help fight against these risks.

Income generation

As can be seen from the following chart, the QYLD fund indeed provided consistently high dividend income relative to the underlying index (represented by QQQ) since its inception. Its dividend started around 10% and has been maintained consistently above that level since then. In 2020, the distribution was more than 10x of that from the underlying. The income aspect becomes even more attractive considering that the distribution is made on a monthly basis. Warren Buffett once made the following comments during an interview. You can see the full interview here, full of typical Buffett-style wisdom and a sense of humor. The highlights are added by me.

Yahoo finances: how much cash should an ordinary investor have on a percentage basis? Buffett: it depends on the personal situation…. But if I were retired and I had a say $1 million diversified portfolio stocks that were paying me $30,000 a year in dividends or something of the sort….. I would not worry too much about having a lot of cash around. And you can be more cash-free than Berkshire is.

The income generated from QYLD certainly has some of the traits that Buffett mentioned. The income is generated by a very well-diversified group of excellent businesses. And in this case, the yield is much higher than the 3% that Buffett commented - it is almost 4x as high. It is certainly an attractive fund for income investors. Now let’s move on to see the challenges.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

The inflation shock and the interest rate shock

2021 is a year of economic shocks. First, there is the inflation shock. As commented in my earlier writings:

Inflation is now a larger risk than what we (and the Fed) thought even a short while ago. Earlier in the year, the Fed’s narrative is that the inflation we were seeing was transitory. Then shortly afterward in Jun 2021, Fed Chair Powell says inflation could end up “higher and more persistent than expected”. Now in its most recent meeting minutes, the Fed increased its inflation forecast for the year. It now sees inflation running to 4.2% this year above its previous estimate of 3.4%. Source If the surging inflation is not bad enough, then the interest-rate uncertainty will certainly make the situation even worse for ordinary investors. With the current 10-yr treasury bond yield rate near 1.6% and inflation expected to be 4.2% or higher, bond investors would be actually losing money, i.e., taking return-free risks instead of enjoying the risk-free return that bonds are supposed to offer. Source

This is where QYLD could help income investors combat the inflation risks and interest rate uncertainties.

As can be seen from the next chart, currently the dividend yield of QYLD is near 11.3%. First, it is higher than the expected inflation by a comfortable margin. Moreover, it also provides a wide spread above the interest rates, providing a large cushion to absorb an interest rate shock. The interest rates have been in steady decline over the past decade – from about 3% at the beginning of the decade to the current level of about 1.6%. So now there is really a wide yield spread between the QYLD yield and the treasury rate (represented by the yield on IEF from the following chart) – a spread as thick as about 9.7%.

Let’s put such a spread into perspective from two different angles. First, it is toward the widest end of QYLD’s own historical spectrum as can be seen from the chart after QYLD’s yield stabilized in 2020. Second, the 9.7% yield spread is sufficiently wide that it can also combat potential interest rate surges as shown in the next chart in this section. This chart is the dot-plot from the most recent Fed meeting minutes, showing the potential rate hike starting in 2022. Even if the interest rate does rise by 2.5% AND even if there is no increase in QYLD’s dividends or its price appreciation, the dividend yield from QYLD would still be a whopping 7.2% above the treasury bond.

Source: Author and Seeking Alpha data.

Source: Fed’s latest dot-plot released Sept 2021.

QYLD’s own risks

QYLD does come with its own risks and disadvantages. The top risk is its limited upside for total return. As can be seen from the next chart, the overall return of QYLD is respectable, 8.9% CAGR since inception. But when compared to the underlying index (represented by QQQ), it is lagging by quite a bit almost by 13%. Although such comparison is a bit misleading (and unfair for QYLD) given that this period happens to be the most spectacular bull run for the tech sector.

But nevertheless, the use of covered calls indeed poses a fundamental and structural limit on the upward appreciation potential as aforementioned. In the end, in essence, the portion of equity used to cover calls acts like a knob that you can turn to trade current income for potential growth. For the underlying index QQQ, that knob is turned to zero. So that your return will be the same as the underlying index. For the QYLD fund, the knob is turned to about 80%, so a large part of the fund is used to cover the calls and generate premium income. If you want to further tailor the risks, you could consider holding a mix of QYLD and QQQ to fine-tune the tradeoff between current income and total potential gains.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Conclusion and final thought

This article discusses QYLD’s income generation capability. This article also discusses the preservation of income under the unfolding inflation and interest rate risks. The main takeaways are:

1. The pros. Its high current income is well above the expected inflation. At the same time, its yield also provides a healthy spread against treasury rates. As of this writing, the yield spread is about 9.7% relative to the 10-year treasury rate. Such a yield spread creates an attractive opportunity for investors to hedge interest risks. Even if the Fed does raise the interest rate by 2.5% according to the Fed dot plot AND even if there is no increase in QYLD’s dividends or price appreciation, the dividend yield from QYLD would still be substantially above treasury bonds.

2. The cons. The limitation of QYLD (or strategies involving selling options in general) is that the upside gain is also capped due to its use of the covered call strategy. You can see this from the last chart above. In its short history since inception, the total return of the fund has been about 9%, very decent by itself. But it has been lagging the overall market by about 13% CAGR during this specular bull run.