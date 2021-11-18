Kameleon007/iStock via Getty Images

I recently wrote about the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), the largest, most popular high-yield corporate bond ETF in the market today. In that article, I claimed that HYG's high expenses, low yield, and lackluster total returns made it a subpar high-yield corporate bond index fund, and that investors should consider other funds in that particular niche.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) seems like a particularly strong alternative, with diversified holdings, low 0.15% expense ratio, high 5.1% dividend yield, and strong total shareholder returns. USHY is a strong high-yield corporate bond fund, and a buy.

USHY Basics

Sponsor: BlackRock

Underlying Index: ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained Index

Expense Ratio: 0.15%

Dividend Yield: 5.07%

Holdings: 2163

USHY Investment Thesis

USHY's investment thesis rests on the fund's:

Diversified holdings, with exposure to over 2149 high-yield bonds in all relevant industries

with exposure to over 2149 high-yield bonds in all relevant industries Low 0.15% expense ratio, making it one of the cheapest funds in its peer group

making it one of the cheapest funds in its peer group High 5.1% dividend yield, highest in its peer group, and of particular importance to income investors

highest in its peer group, and of particular importance to income investors Industry-beating returns, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders

Let's have a look at each of the points above.

Diversified Holdings

USHY is a high-yield corporate bond index ETF, administered by BlackRock, the largest investment manager in the world.

USHY tracks the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained Index, a relatively simple, broad-based index of these securities. The fund invests in all dollar-denominated corporate bonds with non-investment grade credit ratings (BB or less, but mostly BB). Applicable securities must also meet a basic set of liquidity, size, and trading criteria. It is a market-cap weighted index, with a 2% issuer cap.

USHY's underlying index is quite broad, which results in an incredibly well-diversified fund, with investments in 2149 securities from all relevant industry segments and maturities. USHY holds more securities than most of its peers, due to laxer inclusion criteria, mostly centered on size. Diversification reduces risk and volatility, and is an important benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

USHY's holdings are also not particularly concentrated, with the fund's top ten holdings accounting for just 11.6% of its value. Lack of concentration prevents the possibility of significant losses or underperformance from an individual corporate bankruptcy or default, decreasing risk.

USHY focuses on non-investment grade corporate bonds, with an average credit rating of BB.

UHSY's holdings are all of generally low quality, and very risky. Investors should expect increased default rates and capital losses during recessions and downturns, as was the case during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. USHY underperformed bonds in general during said time period, but outperformed the S&P 500, so risks for the fund are somewhere between these two asset classes.

USHY's diversified holdings are a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and provide all the high-yield bond exposure an investor needs.

Low 0.15% Expense Ratio

USHY's expense ratio equals 0.15%, about average for a broad-based index fund, but quite a bit cheaper than that of most of its peers. HYG, the largest high-yield corporate bond ETF, has an expense ratio of 0.48%, with most other funds having similarly high expenses. There are a couple of cheaper options in the space, of which USHY is one. The following table includes the five largest broad-based high-yield corporate bond ETFs.

Lower expense ratios directly boost (decrease by less) a fund's dividend yield and attendant returns, and so are a significant benefit. In my opinion, low expense ratios are particularly important for index funds, as it is incredibly unlikely, perhaps impossible, for a passively-managed fund to generate sufficient alpha or excess returns to warrant excessive fees. Investors should almost always gravitate towards cheaper index funds, which means USHY in the high-yield corporate bond niche.

High 5.1% Dividend Yield

USHY's non-investment grade corporate bond holdings almost always carry relatively strong dividend yields, which boosts the fund's yield to 5.1%. It is a reasonably good yield on an absolute basis, and much stronger than that of most relevant asset classes. Higher dividend yields are almost always a benefit for a fund and its shareholders, and USHY is no exception.

Importantly, the fund offers investors the highest dividend yield out of all broad-based high-yield corporate bond index ETFs out there. A couple of more niche actively-managed funds have even higher dividend yields, but there are very few of these, and all have less diversified, riskier, lower-quality holdings than USHY.

USHY's comparatively strong dividend yield is the result of its more diversified holdings, which include smaller, higher-yielding bond offerings, and low expense ratios, as expenses are directly taken (reduce) an ETF's income or yield.

Industry-Beating Returns

USHY focuses on non-investment grade corporate bonds, the highest-yielding, highest-return bond sub-asset class. USHY's holdings have allowed the fund to outperform relative to bonds in general, and most bond sub-asset classes, since inception. On the other hand, the fund's risky, lower-quality holdings did not perform particularly well during early 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

USHY and other high-yield corporate bond ETFs are income vehicles, whose returns almost exclusively consist of income and dividends. As such, one would expect a relatively high-yielding corporate bond fund like USHY to outperform relative to its peers. This has indeed been the case, with USHY outperforming most of its peers since inception. The fund did slightly underperform during early 2020, for the same reasons as above, although it was a small, short-lived difference.

Quick Peer Comparison

Finally, a quick table comparing USHY with the other major high-yield corporate bond index ETFs.

As can be seen above, USHY compares favorably to its peers on most relevant metrics, and has few, if any, drawbacks.

Conclusion - Buy

USHY's diversified holdings, low expense ratio, strong dividend yield, and industry-beating returns make it the best broad-based corporate bond index fund in the market, and a buy.