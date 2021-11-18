Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power Systems ("Ballard" or "Ballard Power") reported disappointing third quarter results. Consolidated gross margin of just 11.2% decreased 400 basis points from an already weak Q2 performance while negative free cash flow of $20.0 million was in line with my expectations.

The company's book-to-bill ratio slipped back below 1, thus resulting in backlog to decrease from $113.3 million to $108.5 million quarter-over-quarter.

Ballard Power's 12-month order book was also down slightly from $80.6 million in Q2 to $79.4 million.

Revenue performance actually benefited from renewed system reliability issues at sole material handling customer Plug Power (PLUG), thus resulting in a more than 50% sequential increase in replacement stack sales. Given the extent of the disaster at Plug Power, management now expects stack shipments to increase year-over-year versus previous expectations for segment revenue to remain relatively flat.

Source: Company Press Releases

Particularly, the ongoing margin deterioration remains a cause for concern. Keep in mind that margins (and revenues) are still benefiting from a legacy engineering contract with Audi which is scheduled to wind down in the second half of next year and a $90 million technology transfer agreement with the company's most recent Chinese joint venture, Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies Co. ("the Weichai JV"), which should be largely completed by the end of next year.

For the quarter, almost 30% of revenues were derived from these legacy agreements alone.

On the conference call, management admitted to ongoing weak business conditions in China due to the dampening impact of a complex, new subsidy framework introduced last year.

As already discussed by me in March, the Chinese government's new policy framework represents a major setback for the all-important Weichai JV as the focus has shifted from subsidizing vehicle sales to incentivizing breakthroughs in key technologies and industrialization of basic materials to improve economics across the entire fuel cell electric vehicle ("FCEV") value chain.

Source: IHS Markit

While this more holistic approach might very well benefit China's hydrogen and fuel cell industry over time, it is unlikely to have any positive near-term impact on domestic FCEV adoption. In fact, quite the opposite appears to be the case.

The policy setback has actually resulted in the Weichai JV not having placed an order with Ballard Power since Q4/2019 as the joint venture is still sitting on approximately $41 million in unsold product inventory while utilization continues to be very low.

Even worse, with Shandong province not having been selected for the first batch of city clusters, the Weichai JV is facing some major competitive disadvantages.

During the question-and-answer session of the call, management declined to speculate on a potential follow-on MEA order which is quite understandable given elevated inventory levels at the Weichai JV.

At current run rates, it would take the joint venture several years to work through the inventory and with no near-term progress anticipated in China, recognition of previously deferred product revenue is likely to remain limited for at least the next couple of quarters.

Without material product sales to China, the company is basically back to what it has been for most of its existence, a provider of engineering solutions and custom-made fuel cell systems for all kinds of pilot projects with no near-term prospects of achieving commercial scale.

While management remained confident to improve order intake next year, current backlog simply doesn't support consensus expectations of more than 40% revenue growth next year.

Given this issue, investors likely need to prepare for just another year without growth in the business.

Bottom Line

Ballard Power reported another disappointing quarter with gross margins deteriorating to new multi-year lows despite the company still enjoying the benefits from a couple of high-margin legacy contracts.

With no near-term improvement expected in China, the company's growth prospects look bleak as the remaining business is still largely tied to pilot projects as well as some minor backup power and material handling revenues.

Taking into account the company's low backlog levels, consensus expectations for more than 40% year-over-year revenue growth in FY2022 appear way too optimistic despite a host of recent downward revisions.

While Ballard Power has sufficient liquidity for the next couple of years, near- and even medium-term business prospects appear far weaker than anticipated by market participants.

Given these issues, investors should abstain from chasing the shares and rather wait for the Chinese overhang to lift.

Even a short sale might yield decent results as the majority of analysts still needs to revise expectations which could result in additional downgrades similar to the one issued by Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar on Wednesday.