Private Equity: The Rich Get Richer

Martin Wolf, the major economics writer for the Financial Times, writes in his Wednesday column,

"Current (U.S. monetary) policy would make sense in a depression." "But, we no longer risk a depression."

The Federal Reserve has been buying, outright, $120.0 billion in securities every month up until the current month.

This month, November 2021, the Fed has indicated that it will be tapering these purchases by $15.0 billion every month through May 2022. The purchases, the Fed states, will end in May so that in June 2022 the Fed will no longer purchase securities under this plan.

So, whereas the Fed has purchased close to $1,500.0 billion or $1.5 trillion in securities over the past twelve month period, it will only purchase about $420.0 billion in the next six months.

Only $420.0 billion!

And, we are in a period of economic recovery?

What is going on here?

Money Is All Over The Place

One could argue that money is flowing all over the place.

Check out this spot: Private Equity

Kaye Wiggins writes in the Financial Times about all the money that is floating around the world of private equity.

Ms. Wiggins quotes Jan Stahlberg, who runs buyout group Trill Impact and has worked in private equity since 1995:

Mr. Stahlberg states that private equity is, "getting lots of benefits from the politicians... it's the hottest market I've seen in my entire career."

David Blitzer, a billionaire Blackstone executive, is quoted as saying,

"I didn't expect things would snap back so dramatically," since the early days of the Covid-19 crisis."

But, the Federal Reserve jumped into the picture, vowing to err on the side of monetary ease, as it moved to rescue the financial system and the economy from the effects of the pandemic's spread and the subsequent recession that followed.

The $120.0 billion purchase program grew out of this situation.

Ms. Wiggins writes that when the industry's dealmakers left a gathering in February 2020, "some were quietly bracing themselves for a reckoning as their highly leveraged portfolio companies face prolonged economic turmoil."

Then, money began to fly out the doors and the windows.

Private equity was one of the winners!

Just check out the following chart.

Check out the jump that took place in the second quarter of 2020.M

Furthermore, look at the jump that took place in the second quarter of 2021.

Ms. Wiggins writes,

"Central banks sweeping crisis measures and huge government stimulus programs...helped propel the industry to new highs, giving it easy access to cheap debt with which to strike new deals, keep hard-hit companies afloat and every pay themselves dividends. "Blackstone, KKR, Apollo, and Carlyle posted record earnings this year."

So we see another "wealthy" sector of the economy getting "wealthier" through the actions of the Federal Reserve.

Rising Problems

The industry now faces rising problems that may impact its performance in the near future.

First of all, private equity and their investments face concerns that are widespread in the economy. For example labor shortages pose a big problems.

In a recent conference help by private equity firms, the number one issue seemed to be the inability of private equity companies to get the right workers to fill in the right places. And, this is a problem of one hundred percent of the companies represented at the conference.

The companies argue that growth can take place, but , the concern is whether or not these companies can get the labor resources they need.

A second problem is that of supply chain problems. It is just impossible for all needs to be met.

Perhaps the most troublesome issue on the horizon for the private equity firms is the concern that is arising about "equity."

While so many people seem to be hurting in this environment, here are the private equity firms raking in riches, hand over fist.

Ms. Wiggins indicated that some of the people from the industry are worried about the backlash that is arising due to the inequalities that have been created over this time.

Conclusion

The picture we are getting from the private equity space is similar to the picture that we are getting from many other areas in the financial spectrum.

I believe that we are going to look back at the past two years and will end up in many discussions about how the income/wealth inequality in the U.S. was increased during this period of time.

The downside to this is what this environment means to us going forward.

As I have written in other posts, I believe that the economic policies of the government over the past two years or so, have created a world of substantial dislocations that will have to be responded to in the future.

And, what the government is doing now is not what needs to be done in order to deal with the dislocations.

I think that this is one of the things we learn from history. Many times when a government attempts to respond to things, it creates dislocations that must be dealt with in the future. And, these things that the government has to deal with in the future create a confusion, and a dilemma, that are not easily handled.

This is, I am afraid, where we are today.

And, as I have additionally commented, the situation we have created is accompanied by radical uncertainty about all that is a part of the dislocations that now exist. In other words, finding our way out of such a situation is very difficult and finding the best ways to solve the problems are not altogether clear.