Our Investment Thesis

Is expressed in the above bullet-points, where odds for, and size of near-term capital gains are put on a comparable basis. STAA is a $5.5 Billion market-valued company of 575 employees.

The dominance of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) in following the outcome of that analysis compared to investment-comparable alternatives makes reading the rest of this article worth your time and effort if you are interested in rates of near-term capital gains. Ones which are likely to be multiples of what market-index averages regularly offer.

Description of Principal Investment Subject

“STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. It also offers preloaded silicone intraocular lenses, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices. STAAR Surgical Company markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through own representatives and independent distributors in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, and Italy. STAAR Surgical Company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.”

source: Yahoo Finance

Alternative Investment Competitor Rewards and Risks

Figure 1

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the frontier of alternatives down and to the right. As a market-index “norm” currently, the S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) is at location [3]. The current “frontier” trade-off of Risk vs. Reward extends from there to COO at [5], to HOLX at [2] and to STAA at [17]. Our present primary interest is STAA.

The presence of AVNS at [1] is the product of a single set of supporting data, compared to the evidences of dozens to hundreds for other alternative investment candidates. So it is ignored.

Is the added reward of STAA worth the added risk, compared to HOLX? A fuller description of investing considerations should add to investors’ decisions of the suitability and credibility of the available investment alternatives. Figure 2 presents some of those considerations, in columns [B] and [C], drawn from outcomes of prior MM forecasts having the same up-to-down earlier expectation proportions as those of today.

Figure 2

source: Author, blockdesk.com.

The advantage of determining Market-Maker forecasts for coming stock prices is that they offer many dimensions more than typical “street analyst” forecasts of a single target-price at one point in time. Instead of only one higher (or lower) future price, the MM forecasts are drawn from market data valid across relevant (typically shorter) periods of time for both the upper and lower price limits seen as likely to be encountered in such a period.

That range of coming prices for each investment candidate is clearly split into upside and downside prospects, columns [E] and [F] by its today market price. We note what proportion of that whole forecast price range is between the today market quote and the low-end prospect, the downside exposure. We label that % of the range as the Range Index [RI] and note it in column [G] of Figure 2. It gets used to identify and average all prior RIs of similar size as a suitable sample of subsequent market outcomes in column [L], as a proportion of all price-range forecasts for the stock in the past 5 years of market days [M].

With those samples, scaled individually to each candidate’s relevant prior-sample outcomes, we now can make appropriate direct comparisons of answers to questions of:

How big a capital gain might be expected from this stock in the next few months? [I] Out of the sample, what are the [H] Odds (how likely) that anyone will be profitable? How long, on average, [J] might it take for a typical sample holding to come to a disciplined termination? In that average holding period, how bad an interim price drawdown might be experienced? How credible [N] is the current upside forecast [E] compared to what history realized [I]? Given [E] and [F], what is the current Reward to Risk [T] ratio?

When we are posed with a necessary decision under the inevitable uncertainty of the future, no collection of answers or actual outcomes can be expected to prove perfection. But on balance they should help investors to tailor their candidate choices to best address the degree to which the data leads to their most satisfying outcomes, most of the time.

Where the objective is to find from the candidates in Figure 2 the biggest, quickest, most likely capital gain in the next 3 months with the least interim price drawdown distress, it appears that the logical choice is with STAA, as suggested by their ranking by column [R].

Comparing Alternative Investment Payoff Prospects and Profit Odds

Figure 3

(provided with permission)

Using mapping dimensions like Figure 1, desirable dimensions of Figure 3 are down and to the right.

The Odds of profit outcomes and sizes of likely payoffs for the market index ETF of S&P 500 stocks are at location [3] where size of payoff (vertical scale) is sacrificed for better odds of a profit (on the horizontal). Our primary interest is in STAA at location [8] where higher size of likely payoff (nearly a double of that for SPY) gives up only a trivial difference in likelihood of profit.

The earlier-raised question of comparison with HOLX, here at location [4], should be answered by the dominance of STAA at location [8], greater in both payoff size potential and in profitability prospect, down and to the right of [4].

Conclusion

Comparing these investment candidates to choose the best near-term capital gain prospect, STAAR Surgical Company appears to be better suited than all the others.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.