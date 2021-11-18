Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is a (sell-side) ad platform that has seen strong growth and net retention rates. However, the company hasn’t yet been fully recognized by the market, resulting in a low valuation.

In particular, what may have been the “last bastion” for the bears was the implied rather low implied guidance for Q4 (based on the Q3 and full-year guidance after the Q2 report), indicating a steep deceleration. However, with the latest Q3 report, PubMatic delivered a very convincing beat-and-raise. The growth will continue.

Initially, the stock surged nearly 30%, but then cooled down. Hence, the stock, which was already cheap, remains cheap given the incrementally improved outlook.

Q3 results

As discussed last quarter, PubMatic had guided for revenue growth below 40%:

Although a slowdown in growth, if PubMatic beats by ~$4M as it has done in the last few quarters, it could deliver up to 50% growth.

Indeed, PubMatic again delivered a convincing beat with 54% YoY growth to $58M. Last quarter, I also remarked PubMatic’s high net retention of 150%. Although the metric is somewhat inflated given the COVID-19 dynamics, the retention continued to be strong at 157% in Q3.

If you look at our 50% for four consecutive quarters on revenue 30% on adjusted EBITDA compared to that last couple of quarters to Google to Facebook to Pinterest to Trade Desk, we're growing meaningfully faster.

What fueled this growth was an over 100% increase in ad impressions to ~24 trillion. PubMatic’s fastest-growing part of the business, mobile and omnichannel video, grew 64% and represented 65% of revenue. PubMatic also entered the fast-growing market of CTV in 2020, and this segment grew over 7x YoY. Perhaps a more meaningful indicator of continued momentum in CTV, PubMatic monetized inventory from 154 publishers, up from 114 in Q2.

PubMatic further disclosed that all ad verticals grew digits (excluding politics), with the top 10 growing over 70%. Additionally, PubMatic entered into a record number of deals for supply path optimization or SPOs. PubMatic considers this to be a competitive advantage (which I discussed in the Q2 coverage).

Lastly, PubMatic noted that over 67% of ads used alternative identifiers than the traditional cookie or Apple (AAPL) IDFA. The IDFA impact has been quite a theme in advertising this quarter, and PubMatic’s portfolio with its comprehensive Identity Hub has positioned it to be relatively unaffected.

A significant industry transition is underway, in which the value of data is shifting from the buy side of the ecosystem to the sell side for publishers. Our unique access to first-party data via publishers combined with our rapid innovation and long-term focus on this opportunity is driving great results. For example, Omnicom Germany and Netherlands use data from our Audience Encore partner Semasio and applied it directly on the PubMatic platform rather than via their demand-side platform. As a result, Omnicom more than tripled the reach of their campaign when compared to applying the same data in the DSP.

Guidance

Last quarter, I highlighted PubMatic’s early provided guidance for 25% growth in 2022, which at the time implied $250M revenue in 2022. PubMatic has updated this guidance to $282M (although the growth rate for this updated guidance has dropped a bit given the improved 2021 outlook).

In the near term, PubMatic has significantly raised its guidance following the Q3 beat. For some context, leading up to Q3, I came across analysis on Seeking Alpha that warned for a slowdown in growth in Q4 to just 10% or so, which perhaps could have been seen as the last bear thesis given the strong performance by PubMatic through 2021.

Instead, the raise amounted to no less than a ~$15M increase in Q4 guidance. This raises the growth rate for Q4 to up to 35%. Of course, if PubMatic repeats its pattern of under-promising and overdelivering, then it might even end up a bit higher still.

Looking at our growth on a two-year stack basis that is adding the Q4 growth from our guidance plus the 64% growth, we achieved last year provides a clear picture of our revenue momentum. This stack growth translates to 95% to 99% for the fourth quarter an acceleration from Q3's two-year stack rate of 87%. On a tier-stack basis, our full year revenue guidance implies organic growth of approximately 83%.

Valuation

Last quarter, I calculated that PubMatic is valued at ~6x 2022 revenue. Since then, the stock has traded sideways at best. Hence, combined with the raised guidance for 2022, PubMatic is still valued at less than 6x forward P/S. For a company executing this well (as evidenced by the impressive beat-and-raise), it is not sure where investors could find stronger investment opportunities.

The Trade Desk comparison

In my initial PubMatic coverage, I compared it to The Trade Desk (TTD), although I also explained their differences, as both companies are actually partners: Forget The Trade Desk (TTD), Buy PubMatic Stock (PUBM). In the graph below, I will show some additional evidence or perhaps argumentation that buying PubMatic could be like buying The Trade Desk around the time of its own IPO:

In both revenue, market cap as well as P/S, PubMatic is very similar as The Trade Desk was until early 2018. It clearly took a while for TTD to be ‘discovered’ by a wider range of investors, which has propelled its valuation ever since (of course combined with continued strong execution).

Although PubMatic does not yet have the same long-term track record perhaps, which represents increased risk, the earnings results I have covered in the last two quarters provide compelling evidence that PubMatic belongs to the same best-of-breed category of companies as TTD.

Risks

One bigger competitor of PubMatic, Magnite (MGNI), and which also posted higher growth in Q3, also trades at a fairly low valuation compared to The Trade Desk. As such, valuation expansion does not seem a guarantee, even as PubMatic's growth continues.

Investor Takeaway

The only remaining concern that could have been raised about PubMatic was the rather low implied guidance for Q4. However, even in Q3 PubMatic had already promised investors to maintain a 25% growth rate in 2022.

It turns out these concerns were overblown, as PubMatic delivered a convincing beat-and-raise, improving Q4 guidance by ~$15M. The guidance for 2022 has also already been raised by about $30M. This means PubMatic remains valued at less than 6x P/S.

In summary, PubMatic is strongly executing, and indeed delivered more in Q3 than even the bulls were expecting. As such, the earnings report provided additional evidence that PubMatic over time might be able to replicate the performance of bigger beer The Trade Desk.