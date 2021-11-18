Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since writing my piece that was incredibly fortunately timed, the company's decline has expanded to nearly 65% from a high of nearly $100/share.

Similar things are true about the article that followed, where I specified seeing PUT options as the best way to invest in ViacomCBS (VIAC). Those options expired worthless, and we pocketed premiums for the company. Since that time, I've kept away from the company, preferring to see where things go from here.

I believe the current situation warrants an update.

ViacomCBS - How has the company been doing?

So, first off, let me say that I think that ViacomCBS is actually getting interesting here. We'll talk more about it in valuation, but as things stand, the company is now actually getting quite cheap.

We need to put that into context because expectations are not positive, but ever since dropping below $40/share, VIAC is starting to look interesting from a fundamental and long-term investment perspective.

Let's begin with the results.

On the positive side, VIAC is reporting significant revenue growth, with 13% YoY numbers, reflecting growth across all businesses. Streaming is delivering very good results, and revenues here surpassed $1B for the first time, with a 62% YoY growth (though this was of course from modest numbers). Both subscription and advertising are causing gains here.

The company also added over 4.3M Global subs, thereby reaching 47M for the quarter, or 80% YoY growth in overall subscriber revenues. There were some major releases delivered here, including but not limited to Paw Patrol, NFL, CBS fall Season, A Quiet Place Part II, and others.

The highest amount of revenue growth by far came from Streaming, which in nominal dollars was up over $400M for the quarter.

However, and turning to the negative side, the company failed to turn this revenue increase into profit or operating income - or at least, increasing the amount of operating income. Income fell by 3% YoY, and diluted EPS fell by almost 25%.

So what happened here?

Well, a few things. First off, the company is increasing its investments into Paramount+ and content creation overall, and due to COVID, the character of these investments and the amount is increasing as things are coming out of COVID-19. There are still continuing COVID-19 impacts - but overall, the lower income reflects, according to company numbers and trends, the increased spend on content. The company also believes this trend to continue going forward into 4Q21.

Fundamentally speaking, there are few worries for VIAC. The company has nearly $5B cash on hand, with a current net leverage ratio of 2.5x, giving plenty of financial flexibility. The company also intends to complete asset sales, one of which was completed today, to bring in more cash to either invest or pay down debt.

The company sold its CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles for $1.8B, which could either cut down the company's leverage quite a bit or be used for significant investments. With the way the space is working at this time, with plenty of services competing over subs through the production of massive amounts of content, it's little wonder that VIAC is choosing now to monetize some of these assets.

VIAC is now also working with T-Mobile (TMUS) in a massive content deal, serving T-mobiles 80 million customers with Viacom's portfolio of content, including things like MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Comedy Central, and others.

ViacomCBS is well-positioned to be successful in streaming, given the breadth and depth of content we have on the service, our robust distribution and marketing capabilities, and our strong and flexible financial engine. As we scale, improving unit economics and continued TAM expansion will make streaming accretive to ViacomCBS earnings and cash flow over the long-term. And as we invest against the streaming growth opportunity, we will evolve the way we manage and allocate resources in our business. (Source: ViacomCBS 3Q21 Earnings Call, Naveen Chopra)

In my estimate, over the past 1-2 years, ViacomCBS has proven that it has the ability to successfully navigate this space, though earnings have taken a hit, and are likely to continue to do so as the company ramps up content spend further.

I don't see these dynamics fundamentally changing for VIAC over the next few quarters - and neither does the market.

Speaking from a higher level and looking at the streaming landscape, it's clear that part of what's happening is that the major players, including Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), Hulu, and Apple TV (AAPL), are refocusing efforts towards a direct-to-consumer relationship as opposed to wholesaling or licensing their content through Amazon (AMZN). The latest example of this is HBO being pulled from Prime to make HBO max the de-facto entry channel for consumers to their portfolio. ViacomCBS, at this time, still engages in a wholesaling relationship with Amazon, and as of 3Q21, have no clear plans to abandon what they consider a "balanced" model.

However, it's clear that in order to finance the absolutely massive content spend that's currently ongoing, the major streamers and content companies are fighting over much the same sort of/number of consumers. While it's hard to speculate in margins for the spend versus subscriber growth, what we can see is that ViacomCBS is currently reporting declining income - and current expectations are for that decline in income, if not revenue, to decline further.

Each of the streaming majors has had successes as well as headwinds. Disney had "The Mandalorian", and is seeing massive sub loyalty, but is suffering from a lack of programming. Apple TV+ has endless cash reserves and is willing to buy movies that weren't able to show in theatres during COVID-19, as well as shows like "The Morning Show" seeing success. However, the service has questionable popularity and really hasn't had a blockbuster like Mandalorian. HBO has probably one of the strongest content portfolios to date, but there were release issues and clarity problems.

In the end, investing in ViacomCBS at this time is investing in the ongoing streaming battle that's raging between these companies, and while I don't have a problem taking a positive stance for ViacomCBS at the right valuation - which may be now - I see problems that shouldn't be underestimated by any investor.

Fundamental problems. There's likely to be further consolidation in the streaming space and likely to be further challenges and headwinds. There are definitely potentials to make good money here - however, I wouldn't necessarily say that possibility is the best in investing in the common share.

Let me explain.

ViacomCBS - What is the valuation?

So, as I said in the beginning - ViacomCBS is no longer "expensive". It's now what I would consider being relatively cheap. With a BBB credit rating and trading at 9.47x average weighted P/E in this market yielding 2.73%, this is not a bad or expensive stock.

Coming down from overvaluations, and I remind you that VIAC traded at nearly $100 less than a year ago, with plenty of investors calling anyone who went contrarian against the bullishness "crazy", these high prices now seem a distant, crazy memory.

Unfortunately, VIAC EPS isn't forecasted to grow from here, but rather it's forecasted to continue as the company itself has predicted - impacted by content spend. Despite projected revenues increases of 10% and 5% in 2021-2022E respectively, EPS is projected to decline 10.8% by the end of 2022 (Source: S&P Global).

So the question becomes, how do you value a company that seems not unlikely to deliver negative earnings growth in an overvalued market?

If we consider the company's 5-year average valuation of 11.24X P/E a good target, then you're likely to generate around 10% annualized RoR until the end of 2023, coming to a total RoR of 23.6%. This isn't bad, and I would consider it conservative. However, 11.24X P/E at current results represents a share price of over $41/share, which is a tall order if the company continues to report declining earnings.

Still, VIAC could fall to 9x forward 2023E P/E, and you'd still not lose money on this investment with these forecasts.

You also have average analyst targets on your side, that forecast a share price above $41/share as a fair value target for ViacomCBS, currently considering it around 36.6% undervalued. Still, I'd be careful taking their words as gospel here, given their historical performance when it comes to this company.

Still, I'm willing to consider VIAC as distinctly undervalued here. It's also entirely possible that further wholesale content deals inject just the sort of operating income the company needs to turn this trend around, bringing in EPS growth. The company has a good track record here.

It's a bit of a leap, but not a great or an unrealistic one.

The problem I always reach when I consider the company here is that other investment avenues are better.

While you could technically buy the common here, and perhaps lock in a nice 23% 3-year RoR, there are far safer ways to invest in VIAC here.

How To Invest In ViacomCBS

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

The common share is an acceptable way to go here. The company has at least some upside to fair value. I went back and forth here as to whether this should be the point where I mark my neutral rating on ViacomCBS as finished, and I decided this would be it. ViacomCBS is a "BUY".

However, I do this while also telling you to read on.

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured Puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

There is no downside to this option, compared to buying VIAC, to my mind. The annualized Yield is quite close to what you might make on an annual basis with the common. It's safer, and you're potentially buying VIAC at a sub-$30 share price, nor do I consider the share price likely to move massively until February, unless something major happens.

Capital outlay is limited to less than $3,000. This is the way I'd invest in VIAC, and I might sell this option within 72 hours.

To be absolutely clear, while considering the common buyable, I would go PUT options before common share here.

Frankly, if you were to go for the $32.5 PUTS, you could bump that return to 18.13% annualized, but at these prices for the common, I view that one as a little too close for assignment.

Option 3 - Selling Covered Calls

I don't see this as a, particularly good nor appealing option at this time, given the company's relative undervaluation and the very likelihood of appreciation, meaning assignment is quite likely at unappealing valuations.

I don't view covered calls as interesting here.

Thesis

The current ViacomCBS thesis is as follows:

This great business has now dropped to cheap valuation again. I'm ending my "neutral" rating and am going "bullish" here, considering the company a "BUY" with a 3-year potential RoR of over 20% or higher.

However, the risk-reward ratio is more favorable if you consider the available options, specifically the February -22 PUTS, which I would consider a better investment in both income and safety at this time.

I view the streaming space as cluttered, and its future as unclear, which warrants staying more on the sidelines than the common, which is an opportunity provided by the PUT contract.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your time frame is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

ViacomCBS is a "BUY" here with a 5-8% upside due to undervaluation.

Thank you for reading.