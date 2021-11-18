Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

What Happened?

I'm sure you've seen some version of this Visa (NYSE:V) news by now:

Source: Seeking Alpha

We've been told it's because Amazon (AMZN) is going to stop accepting UK issued V credit cards. Specifically, Reuters reports:

"As a result of Visa's continued high cost of payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of 19 January, 2022," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Amazon customers can still use Visa debit cards, Mastercard and Amex credit cards, and Eurocard, the company said in a note to its customers.

The deeper question is why would AMZN do this? The answer is quite simple. When the UK was part of the EU there was a cap on interchange fees:

As a general rule, the Regulation will cap interchange fees at 0.2% of the transaction value for consumer debit cards and at 0.3% for consumer credit cards. For consumer debit cards, it also gives flexibility to Member States to define lower percentage caps and impose maximum fee amounts.

In short, the policy benefits AMZN by keeping costs lower and increasing profitability. It would appear that the UK is the whipping boy, or more specifically, V is being used as an example as AMZN flexes their muscles.

The Spin Doctors

Of course, the spin is that V's fees are too high:

"If Amazon can't make it work, with all their resources and ability to navigate legislation to avoid costs, then small businesses have no chance and so the government must improve the UK-EU trade and cooperation agreement to keep British businesses competitive," said Tamara Cincik from UK Trade and Business Commission

While that might hold some truth, the counterargument is that AMZN is using its monopoly power to get what they want. You might be surprised to know that the UK's online market is the third-largest in the world, behind the United States and China.

According to the latest data, Amazon’s share in that market increased from 28.8% in 2018 to 30.1% in 2019. In other words, it’s dominating the UK’s online retail market, leaving eBay as the second biggest player with a 9.8% share.

Perhaps this is less about V's high fees and it's more of a warning shot past the EU so they stay in line, and keep fees low.

To be very clear, I see the actual "real world" impact on V to be rather small. Shockingly, I even agree with some of the analysts.

Amazon U.K. had ~$26.5B in 2020 sales. "Assuming 60% was through Visa (V), but only 30-40% from Visa credit cards, we estimate Amazon U.K. contributes ~0.10% of Visa's total volumes," Faucette said. [Emphasis: Author]

In other words, should a potential 0.10% volume decline generate a gigantic 5% drop in one day? It's an overreaction in my estimation. Emotions are running high, but the math is pretty clear.

Some Charts and Graphs

First, consider the following:

Source: Barchart

To be perfectly clear, many short-term traders will not like this because it appears that V has fallen through multiple support levels, and below the averages. So, it maybe seems a little scary.

Second, we also know the following:

1-month low = $199.46

52-week low = $192.81

In a way, I think of these prices as floors. More about that soon enough.

Third, we can see this:

Data by YCharts

V very rarely falls below its 200-day moving average. When it does drop, it doesn't generally last too long. This isn't meant to be any kind of magic or crystal ball guessing. Instead, it's simply showing that the bottom has fallen out on V and there's been a violent negative drop.

Fourth, we can peek into V's implied volatility to get a reading on the fear. This is useful for both traders and investors. In any case, here we go:

V implied volatility (IV) is 26.6, which is in the 90% percentile rank. This means that 90% of the time the IV was lower in the last year than the current level. The current IV (26.6) is 14.8% above its 20 day moving average (23.2) indicating implied volatility is trending higher. [Emphasis: Author]

Now, if you're an options trader, this should sound music to your ears, especially if you're selling puts. When people are freaking out, you can sell puts for much bigger premiums. Then, you let the fear burn off, and you wait to either close out the position for a gain, or perhaps just let the options expire. It all depends on what kind of options trader you are, your risk tolerance, and such.

Three More Views

The Quant View is kind of ugly:

Source: Seeking Alpha and Author

You can see that Profitability is wonderful but the Quant Rating History only turned green for a short term, per the arrow that I've drawn. Valuation is poor, Growth is moderate, Momentum is declining, and Revisions have deteriorated as well. So, the "numbers" don't look too pretty.

Next, you can see Wall Street Analysts here:

Source: Seeking Alpha and Author

The essential point here is that there are 35 analysts and exactly zero are Bearish or Very Bearish.

Furthermore, the lowest estimate for V well into 2022 is $217. That's around $12 above where we are right now, give or take.

I often look at the accuracy of Wall Street Analysts when I see projections. After all, anyone can make projections but if they are not good, or they are just guessing, then there's little value in considering their estimates.

Other than 2020, it appears that analysts have a good take on V. Furthermore, in the chart below, you can see that V is in the zone, or they slightly beat the analysts.

Source: FASTgraphs

The bigger point is that analysts actually show some skill. They appear to know V well enough, and their numbers are rational. Even better, since V is well covered by 35 analysts, we have a strong representation of thoughts. Therefore, the average analyst price of $274 for V is quite encouraging.

When Should You Buy

First, if you're a short-term trader, then now is a good time to consider some options. For example, you could look out five weeks, into January 2022, to find some put selling opportunities. Similarly, you might look placing a trade in a shorter timeframe, and play the possible bounce back up to $210 or higher. In fact, since I already own a good pile of V long-term, I've just gone ahead and bought some calls at a $205 strike price. So, anything above that will work out well. This is a small, opportunistic trade; nothing big.

Second, if you're a "buy and hold" investor, or dividend growth investor, or perhaps even a value investor, V at $205 should work out well. Here is a quick chart to get a feel:

Source: FASTgraphs

I just want to point out that V's dividend has a CAGR of nearly 35% for well over 10 years at this point. That's exceptional, and the payout ratio is still right around 20% so there's plenty of room for growth. The only real downside is V's dividend yield:

Data by YCharts

It's choppy and wild, at first glance. But what's clear is that V's dividend has gone between 0.5% and 0.8% which is rather useless for income investors. Obviously, V's incredible dividend growth helps make this more acceptable, but V's starting yield is never sexy.

Third, if you're already holding V, now might be a rational time to do a bit of dollar cost averaging around $205. While it's possible we'll go below $200, the odds are kind of low I think, and if you try to snipe, you might miss out. At least consider getting it off the watchlist and put in a limit order, if you're serious about adding a pinch or two.

Fourth, if you're really conservative, then you might consider waiting until $190 but that's "risky" - maybe you're trying too hard to get a deal. Right now, we're in a pretty good spot. It could definitely make sense to set up a starter position, then if it drops, layer in at $195, then again at $190.

Here's another thing:

Data by YCharts

Usually, I'd keep things simple and just talk about P/E ratios over time. But, given that V is still a growth stock, looking at P/S is perhaps more instructive. In any case, you can see - yet again - that it's been rare for V's P/S to touch, or go below the upwardly sloping P/S trendline. And, right now, we're seeing the V's P/S is at that point.

Now, I understand that the P/S is going up and up, but then again, the entire market is marching onward and upward. Valuations are crazy, I get it. However, V is a strong player and does continue to grow.

Bringing it full circle, I really don't think AMZN's power play on V in the UK is that big of a deal. I also don't see the "dam breaking" or anything like that at all. Instead, this is a spike in fear, and price drop, coming out of ignorance.

Again, V's UK transaction volume is small compared to the stock price drop. We have an overreaction and that's your opportunity, especially for longer-term investors. (But, possibly, there are delightful opportunities with options.)

In short, buying around $205 is rational, especially if you're just starting a new position or if you're doing a bit of dollar cost averaging along the way.