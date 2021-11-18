Sand In My Shoes - October Update

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

To paraphrase a popular idiom, the market giveth and the market taketh away. Last month my portfolio, and probably yours as well, got decimated as the market took with the S&P 500 down 4.76%. This portfolio was down 3.55%, which equates to around $14k. This month the market gave it all back and then some with my portfolio up 3.76% and a bit more than $14k, so my total portfolio value is now higher than it was at the beginning of September.

This speaks volumes about simply riding little bumps like that out, because let's face it, September was just a little bump. It was nowhere close to an actual correction or bear market. Corrections are typically defined as a market index (like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average) dropping 10% or more and a bear market is when it drops 20% or more.

For me, focusing on growing my dividends helps me ignore all the noise and messiness of the market. It allows me to look at dips like we just had as buying opportunities, where great companies are on sale. These pullbacks allow us to buy more dividends for the same amount of money.

So allow me to start this article where I always do, and that is by looking back at the last month of dividends and the year to date.

October Dividends

All graphs and charts created by author unless otherwise specified

The first month of each quarter is always weak, dividend-wise, but the $289.07 is a new high for such a month. Pretty soon I should see that number tick above $300 and (hopefully) stay there so that my worst month of the quarter will at least give me $300 to play with. And by "play with" I mean "buy more stocks."

You can see on the chart below the dividends for January, April, July, and October are slowly on the rise. January was slightly inflated because PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) pays what would be the December dividend in January instead.

October Performance

Overall, the S&P 500 rose a whopping 6.91%. This portfolio, which has >30% invested in fixed income instruments, fared a little worse only rising 3.76%.

Year to date, my portfolio is up 13%, which is a win in my book for any year. Let's hope we get a strong close to the year and maybe my portfolio value can top $400,000 for the first time. That would be fun!

The following are my individual equity holdings and their yields as of the close of business on October 29, 2021.

The yield on the portfolio is back down to 3.3% after a strong jump in the value of my stocks.

The consumer discretionary and energy sectors were each up more than 10% in October. All six of my stocks in those two sectors were up nicely, with Home Depot (HD) leading the way, up 13.2% for the month. The stock that gained the most for me, though, was Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), up 17.6% in a single month!

My biggest loser was AT&T (T), which the market apparently thinks is going to become close to worthless once they spin off Warner Bros. Discovery. I really can't figure out how the market is valuing AT&T. While it is true the company as it is currently formulated appears to be stagnant, they still generated over $40 billion in free cash flow these past twelve months. Forty billion!

Who knows what the spinoff, which AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of, should be valued at. However, Netflix (NFLX) has a market cap of $300 billion with annual revenues of less than $30 billion. The WarnerMedia segment of AT&T generated $8.4 billion in revenues in the third quarter. I'm not suggesting that the value of the spin-off will be higher than the market cap of NFLX, that's probably not going to happen. At least not right away. But right now the market cap of AT&T as a whole is just over half of NFLX ($178 billion). It seems to me that the Warner Bros. Discovery piece could be worth at least that much on its own.

I am getting to the point where I might start accumulating shares of T again and I'll worry about the effect it will have on my dividends in a couple of quarters. At sub-$25/share it is getting close to yielding 8.5%, at least for a while longer, and I think the market is wildly undervaluing it right now.

Projected Dividends

My expected dividend payments in 2021, assuming no change in dividend policy and nothing sold or added to the portfolio, rose to $5,809.13.

And with my recent additions, I am now projecting my first $1,500 quarter (this one). That is a milestone to be happy about in my book.

Sector Diversification

Current Weight Target Weight Add/(Reduce) Consumer Discretionary 10.1% 10.0% -0.1% Consumer Staples 7.1% 8.0% 0.9% Energy 7.4% 7.5% 0.1% Financials 10.6% 10.0% -0.6% Health Care 11.1% 12.0% 0.9% Industrials 8.0% 8.5% 0.5% Materials 8.3% 5.0% -3.3% REIT 6.8% 7.5% 0.7% Technology 15.9% 15.0% -0.9% Communication Services 7.5% 9.0% 1.5% Utilities 7.2% 7.5% 0.3% 100% 100%

With AT&T's continued slide my communication services sector is currently the most underweight to my targets. Healthcare and consumer staples are the other sectors I will look to add funds to in November.

Asset Allocation of the Portfolio

With all of my equity classes having great months the percentage of my portfolio in fixed income dropped back down to 31.5%, roughly the same as it was at the beginning of September.

My domestic fixed income investments were actually up 1.7% but every equity class was up 3% or more with the exception of international which was only up 2.9%. International fixed income was the only asset class of mine that suffered a loss, down 0.7% for the month. You may see me add a bit of cash to one of my international fixed income investments next month.

Sales and Purchases in October

On October 26th I sold roughly $1,400 worth of my S&P 500 Index fund and made two purchases.

That morning Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) announced earnings before the bell. The market did not like what they heard and the stock got clobbered. At one point it was down over 13% intraday from the previous close.

Well, I still like this stock as a dividend play. They just hiked the dividend 8% in September making it 19 years in a row. This huge drop allowed me to lower my cost basis and I more than doubled my position adding five shares for $341.49/share.

I've owned shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) for almost five years. In that time the company has raised the dividend from $0.62/quarter to $0.67 and it is now yielding over 9%. I have been paid 40% of my initial investment back in dividends already. Today the stock trades for less than what I purchased it for back in February of 2017, and I believe the stock is currently oversold. I scooped up five shares for $29.85/share.

Back in May of this year, I set all of my fixed income distributions to be reinvested back into those funds and I haven't changed that, so I added those $373 of distributions to my fixed income investments.

Forward-Looking Dividends

My expected dividend payments over the next twelve months assuming no change in dividend policy and no shares added or sold is $6,177.39, an $86 increase over last month.

My goal for the end of the year is $6,375, which looks like it might be a little tough to hit. I do believe I will get very close to that number.

There were a few dividend increases announced in October, the largest of them was AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), which raised their payout 8.5%.

Added 5 shares LMT $ 56.00 Added 5 shares OHI 13.40 ABBV dividend increase 8.25 MMP dividend increase 4.40 XOM dividend increase 4.00 $ 86.05

Final Thoughts

As I said it was a pretty boring month. Not much going on in October but it was exciting to see a couple of milestones either achieved or within sight. I fully expect to collect over $1,500 in dividends this quarter, which is a first. Secondly, if the market continues its climb up, I might see my portfolio value top $400k for the first time before the end of the year.

I've just about talked myself into adding some more T to my portfolio. I know that from an income perspective it is going to sting when they eventually cut that juicy dividend after the spin-off. But I just can't understand the current valuation, and I have to think it is undervalued right now.

I haven't talked much about it but I've been keeping my eye on the price action of Amgen Inc. (AMGN), right now trading near the 52-week low. The yield is approaching 3.5% and they have a low payout ratio and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 12%. If history is any guide they will next announce a dividend hike in mid-December. I may have to add to my position before then.

I need to add a little less than $200 to my future retirement income to achieve my 2021 goal. I am running out of funds in my S&P 500 index fund so the growth in my dividends is going to slow dramatically pretty soon. I have five more sales of the $1,400 variety and then we will truly see how powerful compounding is.

If you've made it this far I thank you. I hope you've enjoyed this update and I hope you are making progress towards your financial goals as well. Please let me know your thoughts in the comments and I'll do my best to respond, I enjoy interacting with you all. As always, best of luck and have a happy and blessed holiday season. Cheers!