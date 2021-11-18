marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

In order for the modern vehicle to operate, there must exist various components that make it run. In turn, this has required the establishment of companies dedicated to the production of said components. An interesting prospect to illustrate this is a company called Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN). Although financial performance at the company has been slightly mixed recently, with problems caused particularly by the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall fundamental condition of the firm has remained robust over time. Add on to this the fact that shares of the enterprise are trading at levels that should be considered cheap, and it is difficult to pass up this kind of opportunity.

Taking a drive with Allison Transmission

Conceptually, Allison Transmission has a rather simple business model. The company operates as a designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for both commercial and defense vehicles. In particular, it focuses on providing medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions. And it is also an industry leader and supplier when it comes to commercial duty electrified propulsion systems. According to management, the company does not focus on being the cheapest provider of the goods in its space. Instead, it has positioned itself as a premium brand that offers differentiated technology and high quality that will make the price of its products worth it and ultimately lower the cost of ownership for its customers in the long run.

*Taken from Allison Transmission

Earlier this year, in a presentation the company made public for investors, it stated that's an impressive 52% of its revenue is dedicated to the North American On-Highway market. This particular market includes a variety of vehicles such as Class 4-5, Class 6-7, and Class 8 straight trucks. It also includes conventional transit, shuttle, coach buses, school buses, and motor homes. Of its 2020 sales, 49% that are dedicated to this market fell under the Class 8 category, while a combined 27% were dedicated to the other Class categories. The next largest was the school bus space at 8%. It is worth noting that in this market, the company does sell nearly all of its transmission and propulsion systems to OEMs, not directly to the end user. One thing that is really exciting is that the company truly does have a leading market share in most of the categories it plays in. Although in the Class 4-5 category, this number is just 14%, it is 75% for Class 6-7, 80% for Class 8 straight trucks, 84% for school buses, and 47% for motor homes.

*Taken from Allison Transmission

By comparison, only 1% of its revenue is to the North American Off-Highway market, which includes transmissions that serve vehicles any energy, mining, and construction markets. An impressive 22% of the company's revenue comes from parts, support equipment, and other products and services. It generates 15% of its revenue from On-Highway activities outside of North America and 2% percent of its revenue from Off-Highway activities outside of North America. The remaining 8% of the company's sales are the customers in the defense space.

At first glance, the transmission space may be viewed as boring, but there is a lot of innovation taking place there. For instance, the company has created a full line of what it considers the next generation of commercial propulsion. Examples include the eGEN Power, which is a fully integrated zero emission electric axle for medium and heavy-duty commercial trucks, as well as the eGEN Flex, which is a zero-emission electric hybrid propulsion system dedicated to coach and transit bus fleets. In addition to innovating itself, the company is interested in making other unique investments. One example comes from October of this year when the business announced a strategic equity investment in Jing-Jin Electric Technologies. That company operates as a provider of electric motor, inverter, and integrated electrified propulsion systems in the Chinese market. This particular investment will cost $42 million, but beyond that, not much is known about the transaction.

Fundamentally, the condition of Allison Transmission is solid, but its trajectory has been rather rocky. Revenue increased from $1.84 billion in 2016 to $2.71 billion in 2018. Then, in 2019, it dropped modestly to just under $2.70 billion before plummeting to $2.08 billion last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income followed a similar path, rising from $215 million in 2016 to $639 million in 2018. Last year, it declined to $299 million. The same can be said of operating cashflow, which climbed from $591 million to $847 million. But its peak year was in 2019. In 2020, operating cash flow was $561 million. And finally, we have EBITDA. Its peak year was in 2018 when the company reported a reading of $1.13 billion. This was nearly double the $644 million achieved dollars two years earlier. By 2020, it had declined to $732 million.

The current fiscal year has been very kind to Allison Transmission. In the first three quarters of 2021, revenue totaled $1.76 billion. This is up 13.7% compared to the $1.55 billion generated the same time a year earlier. For the full fiscal year, midpoint expectations now call for revenue of $2.36 billion. That represents a partial recovery from the pandemic. Revenue was previously forecasted to come in at $2.40 billion at the midpoint, but the company has seen the supply chain issues and other related constraints associated with the automotive space partially offset otherwise strong demand for its products.

*Taken from Allison Transmission

When it comes to profitability, this year is also looking up. Net income so far is $324 million. That compares favorably to the $239 million reported a year earlier. Operating cash flow Stands at $467 million, up from $402 million last year. And EBITDA has risen from $546 million to $624 million. Management has offered some guidance on the bottom line. For this year, net income should be $417.5 million at the midpoint. That compares to prior expectations of $430 million. Operating cash flow should be $610 million, down from the $620 million previously anticipated. And EBITDA should be around $820 million compared to the $840 million management thought it would be earlier this year.

Shares are attractively priced

To effectively price the company, I merely compared its pricing metrics to these cash flow metrics. The company is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 9.1. This is cheap no matter how you stack it, but if we assume the company will eventually return to 2019 levels, this multiple is even lower at 6.3. The price to operating cash flow multiple is 6.2, up from 4.5 in 2019. And the EV to EBITDA multiple is 7.4, up from the 5.6 if we were using the 2019 figures.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Allison Transmission 9.1 6.2 7.4 Terex Corp (TEX) 39.7 12.3 7.1 Federal Signal Corp (FSS) 18.2 19.3 11.4 Microvast Holdings (MVST) N/A N/A N/A Trinity Industries (TRN) 20.7 7.2 10.9 Meritor Inc. (MTOR) 9.3 9.8 6.6

To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms pointed out by Seeking Alpha as peers. On a price to earnings basis, the four companies that had a positive multiple saw those multiples ranging from a low of 9.3 to a high of 39.7. Our prospect was the cheapest of the group. I did the same thing with the price to operating cash flow multiple, ending up with a range of 7.2 to 19.3. Once again, Allison Transmission was the cheapest of the group. Finally, I did the same analysis using the EV to EBITDA multiple, ending with a range of 6.6 to 11.4. If we use the 2019 figures, only one of the prospects was cheaper than our target, while the 2021 figures result in two of them being cheaper.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me that Allison Transmission is a solid company that has seen something of a bumpy ride. That is rather ironic for a business where the focus is on the transmission space. But I digress. Overall, the company makes for a good prospect and it likely has a bright future ahead for it. Add onto this the fact that shares are cheap on both an absolute basis and relative to its peers, and I cannot help but to consider it a bullish opportunity at this time.