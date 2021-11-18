Roman Starchenko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the previous article on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MBUU), we formed a bullish position. Our thesis was based on positive financial performance and low business valuation. However, we have identified a key risk - the supply chain:

In the last quarter, the company beat both our and Wall Street expectations. However, the stock fell 4.8% due to supply chain problems faced by MBBU. In our opinion, the headwind is temporary, and the company's prospects seem to be excellent. According to our estimates, the company is trading at a significant discount to its fair price. The key risk. If supply chain problems drag on, we may see a temporary decline in gross margin, leading to a company shares fall. However, in our opinion, such a scenario is already priced in.

Since the publication of the previous article, MBUU has been trading flat. Supply chain problems have become a deterrent to the company's stock. In our opinion, this is a great buying opportunity. Short-term challenges do not affect the long-term prospects of the business. The company's revenues and financials are growing at double-digit rates. The demand for boats remains exceptionally high. The company has a reserve of additional capacity and can increase production by 25% quickly. MBUU generates a 34.66% return on equity and can increase ROE through financial leverage since the current debt burden is relatively low. However, the company is trading at a significant discount to its fair value. We increase our stake in the business.

Highlights From The Latest Report

Malibu Boats continues to grow and improve its financial performance. At the end of the first quarter, net sales are up 40.1% year-over-year to $253.5 million. The growth is driven by favorable model mix, year-over-year price increases, and the acquisition of Maverick Boat Group.

(Source: Company's presentation)

It is essential that the company continues to grow organically. Net sales attributable to our Malibu segment increased $18.4 million, or 18.5%, to $118.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net sales attributable to our Cobalt segment increased 31.6%, to $58.5 million. The growth is driven by higher production volumes and year-over-year price increases.

(Source: Created by the author)

At the end of the quarter, the gross margin decreased by 1.7 p.p., Adj. EBITDA margin decreased by 2.5 p.p. The decrease in margins was primarily generated from the inclusion of Maverick in fiscal 2022, the restart of Cobalt boats costs, and the realization of supply chain issues that increased labor costs. In addition, the management saw an increase in material pricing pressures that accelerated in the first quarter that impacted margins.

(Source: Company's presentation)

Management expects the EBITDA margin to remain below 20% by the end of the year. CEO Jack Springer, during the conference call, said:

While our volume expectations have moderated since August, we believe that the price increases we are implementing will help offset this volume decline, supporting our overall margin profile in the long term. However, at this time, we are reducing our guidance for margins for the year given the abundance of retail sold units that will be produced in the face of these increasing input costs.

In the last article, we said that MBUU could increase profitability because the demand for products remains extremely high, and the management team has a track record of successful integrations of acquired companies. However, we underestimated the impact of supply chain problems. We expect the margin to remain at a comparable level in the short term.

Company’s Prospects

We will always face market challenges because this is the nature of the economy. However, if a business has a strong market position, it will weather any storm. Malibu Boats is a strong business. The company continues to develop. The volume of boats sold is increasing; the price is rising. Most importantly, demand remains exceptionally high. According to management expectations, over 90% of new boat orders will be retail sold in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, although historically, this figure was usually around 50%.

Related to retail demand, the unlimited cheeseburger picnic continues, and we are now offering soft-serve ice cream for dessert. Our order book remains unprecedented for every Malibu brand. And we are not seeing any meaningful increase in dealer inventory levels as most boats are either retail sold or sold as soon as they hit the dealer's lot. - Jack Springer, CEO

Channel inventory levels remain at historically low levels, driven by the high retail demand, but also the increasing supply chain pressures affecting the entire powerboats industry. However, the lack of inventory is unlikely to prevent MBUU from increasing sales, as its business model has always included customers queuing up and waiting for their boats. Only the turnover of accounts payable can decrease.

In the medium / long term, strong demand provides the company with greater flexibility in pricing and maintaining reasonable profitability.

Supply chain challenges are the only reason MBUU may have trouble meeting demand. The company deliberately maintains a surplus of labor (which negatively affects the gross margin) to increase production as quickly as possible. Due to excess capacity, the company is able to promptly increase production by 20-25%, as CEO Jack Springer said during the conference call:

All brands have at least 25% of additional capacity we can use to increase boat production once the supply chain returns to some normality. In addition, we remain on pace to execute on our strategic initiatives to help further enhance our production capabilities. We are ahead of schedule on our Maverick Plant 2 expansion that doubles the production footprint of that plant, and we expect to start building both in that new facility during the second half of fiscal 2022.

Moreover, management expects production to rise this year:

And ultimately, what you're going to see is volumes that are more towards that 2,500 unit range in Q3 and Q4 of this year. And ultimately, I think we have capacity on top of that, if that's available as the supply chain loosens up.

MBUU has a strong balance. The asset-to-equity ratio is 1.84. One year EBITDA covers the company's net debt: Net Debt to EBITDA ratio is 0.56. Its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 61.8 times over.

Data by YCharts

MBUU now earns a 34.66% return on equity for its shareholders. Only through the growth of financial leverage is the company able to significantly increase ROE.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Within our DCF model, we made several assumptions. We expect revenues to grow by 20% YoY in 2021, in line with the management expectations. Further, we expect revenue to grow by 11%, in line with the expected market dynamics (you can read more about the market environment in our first article on MBUU). Margins and other relative indicators are projected based on historical dynamics and management expectations. Our assumptions are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 8.3%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 7.7%.

(Source: Created by the author)

We have determined that the fair capitalization of the company is $2,479 million, or $119.2 per share. Thus, the upside potential is about 65% to the fair price. The FWD P/B multiple fell to 0.87, a low figure given the high return on equity.

Conclusion

Malibu Boats has excellent medium / long-term prospects. Despite the challenges in the supply chain, the company's sales are growing at double-digit rates, and the demand for its products remains incredibly high. Due to this, the company has flexibility in pricing and the ability to maintain good profitability. Excess capacity will allow MBUU to build up sales when the supply chain recovers quickly. According to our estimates, the company is trading at a significant discount to its fair value. We increase our stake in Malibu Boats.