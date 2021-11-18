Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

Utility stocks, as a group, have provided low returns over the past year. The total returns for XLU so far in 2021 and over the past 12 months are 9.7% and 3.9%, respectively. For comparison, the S&P 500 (SPY) has returned a total of 26.8% and 31.3% for the YTD and the past 12 months, respectively. NYSEARCA:XLU is still 5% below the pre-COVID high close of $70.46 from February 18, 2020.

Trailing 5-year total returns and basic statistics for XLU (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Utility investors tend to be those who are willing to sacrifice growth potential in favor of steadily-growing income. The forward dividend yield for XLU is 2.97% and the trailing 3-, 5-, and 10-year dividend growth rates are 2.9%, 3.8%, and 3.9% per year, respectively. The dividend payments from XLU have increased for each of the past 18 years. One might plausibly approximate expected future return using the Gordon Growth Model, even though this model is intended for use with a single stock. If the past dividend growth rate is representative of one we expect going forward, the expected total return on XLU is probably in the range of 6%-7% per year.

Given that XLU has a since-inception beta of 0.43 with respect to the S&P 500, we might expect to see XLU return on the order of 43% of the return from the S&P 500 over extended periods. Over the past 10- and 15-year periods, XLU has returned considerably more than would be expected on the basis of this ETF’s beta (XLU has positive alpha). Portfolio Visualizer calculates the since-inception (CAPM) alpha of XLU vs. the S&P 500 at +3.5% per year since XLU’s inception in 1999.

10 Years 15 Years SPY Total Ann. Return 16.46% 10.55% XLU Total Ann. Return 10.69% 8.06% XLU Return / SPY Return 65% 76%

Total returns for XLU vs. SPY over the past 10- and 15-year periods (Source: Morningstar)

Conventional wisdom suggests that utilities tend to fare poorly when interest rates rise. There are two primary mechanisms that are cited to support this argument. The first is that because many utilities have considerable debt, rising rates are a drag on performance. The second argument is that utility stock investors, who are typically seeking income, are more likely to hold a higher allocation to bonds at the expense of utilities as rates rise. From the perspective of a dividend discount model, higher rates increase the discount factor applied to projected dividends, thereby lowering the fair value of the shares. The actual relationship between utility stocks and interest rates is not this clear cut, however.

I have calculated the correlation between price return from XLU and percentage changes in the 10-year Treasury yield, using data since XLU’s inception. The correlations between rolling 1-, 2-, 3-, and 3-month price returns on XLU with the percentage change in 10-year Treasury yield are -4.3%, -5.6%, -0.4%, and +1.5%. Over the time scales of 1-2 months, there is a small negative correlation. At time scales of 3-4 months, the correlation is near zero. The correlation between return on XLU and changes in 10-year Treasury yield is +3.9% for 6-month rolling time periods. The data do not support that near-term expectations for rising rates are sufficient reason to avoid XLU if holding periods are expected to be a quarter or longer.

In analyzing sector ETFs, I rely on information from options trading on these ETFs. The price of an option reflects the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the price of the ETF will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of calls and puts at a range of strikes, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price return forecast for the ETF from today until the expiration date. This is called the market-implied outlook. For more information on this concept, including links to the relevant finance literature, see my overview post. As the ETF market has matured, with more volume in the ETFs and substantial growth on options trading on ETFs, the options market has become an interesting place from which to infer traders’ overall outlook.

Market-Implied Outlook for XLU

I have generated market-implied outlooks for XLU for the next 2.1 months (using options expiring on January 21, 2022), 4.0 months (using options that expire on March 18, 2022), and 7 months (using options that expire on June 17, 2022). I selected these three expiration dates because the trading on these options tends to be quite liquid and because these dates provide a view from early to mid 2022.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is in the form of a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for XLU for the 2.1-month period from today until January 21, 2022 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E-Trade)

The market-implied outlook for XLU to January 21, 2022 is very symmetric, without evidence of significant skewness. The peak probability is very slightly tilted towards negative returns, corresponding to a price return of -0.5%. This is too small to be meaningful, however. The annualized volatility calculated from this distribution is 16.3%. The trailing 3-, 5-, and 10-year annualized volatilities for XLU are 15.9%, 14.2%, and 13.6% (calculated using Portfolio Visualizer), for comparison.

To make it easier to compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for XLU for the 2.1-month period from today until January 21, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E-Trade)

With this view, we see that the probabilities of positive returns tend to be higher than for negative returns for a wide range of the most-probable outcomes (the solid blue line is consistently above the dashed red line for almost all outcomes on the left half of the chart). This is a slightly bullish outlook for XLU. The tradeoff for having an elevated probability of positive returns is that the probability of large-magnitude negative returns is higher than for positive returns, although these outcomes occur at low probabilities. The market-implied outlook for the 2.1-month period from now until January 21, 2022 favors positive returns (bullish), although the magnitudes of the potential returns are relatively low.

The market-implied outlooks for XLU for the next 4 months and for the next 7 months are generally consistent with the shorter-term outlook.

Market-implied price return probabilities for XLU for the 4-month period from today until March 18, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E-Trade)

Market-implied price return probabilities for XLU for the 7-month period from today until June 17, 2022. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from E-Trade)

For the 4- and 7-month periods, there is a modest tilt in probabilities that favors positive returns, although this becomes more pronounced in the outlook to the middle of next year. This does not necessarily mean that conditions look better for utilities as time goes on. Longer time periods increase the probability that the returns on XLU rise above the noise of short-term market action. The annualized volatility calculated from the 4- and 7-month market-implied outlooks are 17.0% and 17.7%, respectively.

The market-implied outlooks for XLU through the first half of 2022 look generally positive, with moderate risk.

Summary

XLU, and utilities more generally, have delivered total returns that exceed what one would expect on the basis of the low beta of the sector. There is concern that rising rates will hurt utilities. The correlations between Treasury yield and returns on XLU suggest that there is not a clear relationship in the data. With a dividend yield of 3% and historical dividend growth rates in the range of 3% or more, it is not unreasonable to expect total returns of 6%-7% on a going-forward basis. It is important for income investors to be cognizant of the accompanying risks, however. The market-implied outlook indicates a 1-in-3 probability of a price return of -5% or worse over the next 7 months. There is an estimated 1-in-5 probability of having a price return of -9.4% over this same period. I am assigning XLU an overall rating of neutral because the risk-return proposition is not very attractive.