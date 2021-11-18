Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Rue Gilt Groupe (RGG) filed an S-1 statement, intending to list its common stock on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RGG".

The price of the offer is not yet known, so we cannot deduce the final valuation of the company. However, we can assess the market situation and possible catalysts for RGG's future growth.

I use my own machine/statistical learning model in this article that includes > 30 financial and non-financial variables. According to this model, RGG may prove to be significantly underpriced on the first day of trading under certain conditions - this may serve as a protective buffer for those who buy the stock at the offer price.

We can also look at RGG's peers and understand which multiple investors should focus on as more details about this IPO emerge.

Business description, recent financial performance, and market opportunities

Rue Gilt Groupe, Inc. is a US-based premium and luxury off-price eCommerce company with over 5,000 brands at prices that often are up to 70% off full-price retail; the company is operating "primarily through RueLaLa and Gilt, two luxury off-price eCommerce destinations that were purpose-built for online and off-price".

Since its founding in 2008, the company has gone through a series of changes to increase its GMV (Gross Merchandise Value). In the last 2 years, this growth has intensified, particularly in light of a) the positive impact of the coronavirus on online shopping and b) the launch of Shop Premium Outlets:

We maintain RueLaLa and Gilt as two distinct brands given their limited customer overlap with less than 7% of total Active Buyers on both destinations as of October 2, 2021. In 2019, as part of its investment, Simon (SPG) [owns 46.7% of RGG] contributed Shop Premium Outlets, an emerging eCommerce off-price premium and luxury outlet marketplace that benefits from Simon’s strong relationships with brands and loyal following of visitors to its properties, including its Simon Premium Outlets® locations. Source: F-1

Source: RGG's F-1, Author's notes

Since the company is still unprofitable (more on that later), we need to understand the dynamics of its key unit economic and business metrics. RGG is a marketplace, so 4 key questions are important to know:

how does the company retain customers? how much do customers pay (on average)? what is the profitability per client? how fast is the number of new website clients growing?

Revenue growth depends on the answers to the above questions.

Source: RGG's F-1, author's notes

Let us look at how the key performance indicators or KPIs that are most important to us have changed in the recent past and how this has affected the company's financials.

In terms of customer retention, RGG is doing much better than, for example, one of its closest competitors - The RealReal Inc. (REAL), which at the time of its IPO had an average percentage of repeat buyers (of GMV) from 2014 to 2018 of 79.52%. RGG had an average percentage of 83% (2014 - 2020), and topped 87% in 2021 (LTM):

Source: RGG's F-1

Also, the good news is the increase in average net revenue per customer - over the past 4 years, this figure has increased from $630 to $779, that is, with a CAGR of 7%:

Source: RGG's F-1

Again, RGG looks more favorable compared to REAL - at REAL the average order value in 2018 was $446, up 2% from 2017, and at RGG growth was already 4.6% in 2018, and now it's accelerating even more.

As for "Profitable Unit Economics", RGG looks pretty strong here too - the growth of LTV evidences this: CAC ratio, which is defined as the cumulative contribution profit attributable to a particular customer cohort (LTV) divided by contribution profit (CAC, gross profit, less selling and distribution expenses and the portion of marketing expenses attributable to the retention of prior customer cohorts).

Source: RGG's F-1

The LTV:CAC of these cohorts has increased over time as a result of repeat purchases and increased spend per retained customer, as discussed in greater detail below in this section. This results in a 4.0x payback on our original cost to acquire the customers within these cohorts, which demonstrates the strength of our marketing efficiency and profitable unit economics. The addition of Gilt customer cohorts improved our average Year 1 LTV:CAC for our 2016 to 2020 cohorts by 3.3% and our Year 2 LTV:CAC for our 2016 to 2019 cohorts by 3.6%. Source: RGG's F-1

And the last component that drives revenue growth is the increase in the number of active customers/buyers. In this respect, the company is also growing quite rapidly:

Source: RGG's F-1, Author's notes & calculations

The combination of strong unit-economic metrics has led to significant improvements in the financials that are important to all fast-growing companies:

Source: RGG's F-1, Author's notes

The company has enough operating leverage to almost halve its operating loss - at least that's the result of the last 9 months of operations. Marketing expenses have increased significantly, but as management points out, RGG on average needs about 5% of revenue for this expense item, so today's 7.6% is a one-time event (a consequence of the IPO).

The company's operating activities are seasonal, so it is important to look at how IS has been changing quarterly:

Source: RGG's F-1, Author's notes & calculations

We can see how the company can maintain its level of operating leverage over the medium term (2 past years) and increase its revenue qualitatively - when operating costs grow more slowly than gross profit. This is most evident in the most recent period, where OPEX growth cannot even keep up with revenue growth. This suggests that the company will break even on net income going forward. I also expect strong revenue growth next quarter related to the Christmas holiday sales - if RGG goes public before the next quarterly report (or right after it), strong growth will raise investors' hopes and increase stock demand.

In the longer term, the company will at least grow with the market, which Euromonitor calculates to grow with a CAGR of 7% until 2026, which I think is quite conservative - KTVN's research data talks about the growth of 8.7% (also CAGR) until 2027.

Rue Gilt Groupe is uniquely positioned at the intersection of the large and growing off-price retail and eCommerce markets. The off-price category, which is one of the fastest growing retail categories according to Euromonitor, is highly underpenetrated online at only 3.3%, representing a significant opportunity for us. Our market opportunity at this intersection is sizeable. U.S. off-price retail represented a total market size of $99.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 7% to $145.0 billion in 2026, according to QYR Research. Within the U.S. apparel market alone, the number of eCommerce shoppers is expected to grow from 170.1 million in 2019 to 229.4 million in 2025, according to Statista. Even with over one million Active Buyers on our platform today, we currently penetrate less than 1% of that addressable market, and have significant runway to grow. Source: RGG's F-1

Overall, I am quite bullish on RGG. When REAL went public, I had the opportunity to participate in its pre-IPO offering - at that time I received shares at $20 apiece, saw that they began to contract really fast so I sold them with a forward contract (~15% of what I gained) without waiting for the lock-up period (the selling price was ~$24 per share if I remember correctly). History has shown that I made the right decision at the time. But 2 years have passed since then, and now RGG has every chance of showing a much more colorful picture if its underwriters do not overvalue the stock from the start.

I propose to try to assess the degree of underpricing by focusing on different scenarios for the development of events. After that, I will try to understand what P/S ratio an investor should focus on once the final valuation of the company is known.

Instead of valuation: machine learning prediction of the IPO's underpricing

Why underpricing is important?

In recent years, many brokers have begun offering their clients the opportunity to participate in pre-IPO companies like RGG. If you are interested in an IPO, all you have to do is submit an application, indicate the amount you want to invest and that's it. After the IPO has taken place, the next day you will see in your account the number of shares the broker was able to get for you at the issue price. Usually, this is significantly less than the amount you were willing to participate in the placement for - this is due to the limited number of shares your broker has on hand. Given all of this, a natural question investors may ask is, "What can we expect from the stock price immediately after the IPO?" If underwriters have underpriced a stock, it usually skyrockets by several dozen percent immediately after listing - those who got little (or nothing) in the pre-IPO are increasing their LONG positions. So we need to be guided by how much a stock can be underpriced at listing - in my experience of participating in such placements, in the overwhelming majority of cases you will only earn from the underpricing if you intend to hold the stock until the lock-up period when it will not dry up within 3 months. So the higher the underpricing on the first day of trading, the greater the chances of earning an abnormal return over the medium term.

As you may have gathered from my bio description, I dedicated my bachelor thesis to finding the optimal machine learning method/model (ML) for predicting IPO underpricing. I manually collected financial and non-financial data from companies entering the US market since 2018. After excluding all SPACs and companies with missing information, I obtained a sample of 429 companies (observations) with 25 variables (attributes). Some feature engineering led me to > 40 variables - the most useful for prediction in my view. Maybe one day I will share my developments on GitHub, but for now, I consider it my intellectual property, improving day by day as the number of observations grows. I intend to use this ML model specifically for you, the readers of Seeking Alpha. You can judge the effectiveness of my model from my article on Thomas James Homes (TJH), where I presented the results of backtesting (with actual data).

However, like any ML model, mine has some pitfalls. The most important of which is that it includes 2 variables that are still unknown to us - the proportion of the company remaining with management and directors after the IPO, and the answer to the question, "Was the price range of the offering increased?" So I am going to use 2 scenarios that I'll use to assess the possibility of underpricing - the "bullish" scenario (the offering price range is raised and the management has 30%) and the "bearish" scenario (the price range is not raised, 5% for the management). So here is what I have:

["Bullish"]

["Bearish"]

How to interpret the outputs?

In the "Bearish" scenario ("KNN general") "low" means that the underpricing is likely to fall between 0% and 30%, so it's not "bad" (<0%). The "KNN by industry" model suggests that the underpricing is likely to be over 30%, which is a lot under the conditions taken (usually I see "bad" or "low"). Moreover, the entire sample (referring to the "consumer" sector) is mostly made up of companies with a different business cycle - they went public even though they were already mature. That is, the model ignores how the company will develop in the future, what kind of catalyst it has for this - and as we know, RGG looks well-positioned to keep on widening its customer base and growing sales and margins. Therefore, we can assume that even without a raised price range, underpricing should be good.

Given the growth of the company, I expect that there will be a high demand and we'll be able to see an increase in this offering price range - then the underpricing can reach 55-64% according to the models under the "Bullish" scenario. This will give pre-IPO investors a certain kind of "protective buffer" if after "IPOing" the stock begins to correct (as is often the case during the first months).

Classical valuation approach

Above, I already compared RGG to REAL, but indeed, competition in the market is really crazy, considering the size of the existing market, which is constantly growing.

Source: RGG's F-1, Author's notes

I do not know why the company limits its competitive landscape with only two companies - after all, the battle for customers goes beyond the off-price end of the market. That is why I will expand the sample and compare the company with the following players in the online retail market:

Farfetch Limited (FTCH);

The RealReal Inc.(REAL);

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN);

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX);

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV);

Valuation table P/S (TTM) Sales growth, last 9M, YoY FTCH 8.13 43.61% REAL 13.87 51.34% JWN 0.39 21.78% SFIX 1.66 27.15% RVLV 7.57 48.12% Average 6.32 38.40% RGG ? 33.80%

Source: Seeking Alpha data, author's calculations

Based on the numbers above, I think RGG's fair estimate at the time of writing is between 5 and 6 times TTM sales. Until the price range is set and the number of shares is known, I cannot say definitively whether RGG is undervalued or overvalued - we will find out later. Therefore, I will continue to follow this offering and try to participate in the pre-IPO when such an opportunity presents itself and the final valuation is appropriate.

Risks and takeaway for potential investors

As always in my articles on IPOs, here is a list of the key risks from the company's prospectus that I think you should be aware of:

We operate in a highly competitive eCommerce industry and our failure to compete effectively could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects;

Our historic growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of our future growth;

Failure to execute our opportunistic buying strategy and successfully manage our inventory could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects;

If we fail to acquire new customers, or fail to do so in a cost-effective manner, we may not be able to increase net revenue or achieve profitability;

Measures intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may negatively impact our operations;

If we fail to retain existing customers or maintain Average Order Value levels, we may be unable to maintain our net revenue and gross margins, which would have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects;

Our business is affected by seasonality, which could result in fluctuations in our results of operations. Source: S-1, Author's selection

But despite all the risks mentioned above, I like this company a lot, mainly because it grows across all of its key unit-economical metrics, trying to make this growth as qualitative as possible to break even ASAP. I think that demand for this IPO will be quite high among retail investors, which will drive prices up immediately after trading opens.

As I said, we do not yet know all the details of this placement and we cannot be 100% certain that the underwriters will not overvalue the company. But even if the company is slightly overvalued at the pre-IPO, I will try to participate in the placement and hope that underpricing will allow it to close the position in great profit by the end of the lock-up period.