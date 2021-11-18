Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCPK:ARLUF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 17, 2021 6:30 PM ET

Trevor Croker

00:37 Good morning, and welcome to Aristocrat's financial results presentation for the fiscal year to thirty September twenty twenty one. My name is Trevor Croker, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Aristocrat. It's a pleasure to present Aristocrat's results today along with Julie Cameron-Doe, our Chief Financial Officer. Also on the line today’s call with Mitchell Bowen, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming and Chief Transformation Officer, and Mike Lang, CEO of Aristocrat Digital. Thank you to everyone for joining us.

01:06 Turning to our agenda on Slide 2. please note that the details of the full-year results are contained in the Operating and Financial Review document released this morning. Today we will step through the presentation deck, beginning with the strategic overview of our business, before moving to Group results, highlights of our operational performance, and outlook and finally opening the lines for your questions. Before we begin, please note the usual disclaimer statement available at the back of the presentation deck. References to prior corresponding period or PCP relate to the year to thirty September twenty twenty all references are to Australian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Turning now to slide four.

01:51 our results today demonstrate the successful execution of our strategy over the reporting period. Our focus on share taking through sustained investment in outstanding product, the best people and capabilities and strong business fundamentals has remained at the heart of our approach. Today Aristocrat is a global gaming content, technology business and mobile game publisher, that is global in scale while also delivering profitable, organic growth ahead of category. We’re also an increasingly resilient business with eighty percent of group revenues in the period derived from recurring sources, up from around fifty percent four years ago. We continue to invest to grow in new adjacent segments, channel and genre opportunities, adding to our diversity and performance momentum.

02:38 In gaming we further enhanced our leading position in North American gaming operations during the year, growing the total Gaming Operations floor as well as our share, in addition to a higher average fee per day. We also increased share across key Outright Sales segments globally. Our games and products continued to be recognised as top performing; Aristocrat games made up seventeen of twenty twenty one.

03:09 At the same time, our Digital business consolidated its position as a top-five publisher in tier 1 Western markets, delivering world-class games across multiple genres. We continued to focus on growing our pipeline with a series of tuck-in acquisitions and further organic investment which successfully grew key titles and delivered strong performance across the year.

03:30 The Digital business contributed just over half of total Group revenue for the period,

further highlighting our success in diversifying and growing our operations. With its global scale and ambitious plans, we believe it’s the right time to replace the informal name “Aristocrat Digital” with a new name and brand that both truly describes our mobile-first publishing operations and helps to facilitate its growth. From today, Aristocrat Digital will be known as Pixel United, abbreviated to PxU. The new name will allow the business to more effectively recruit digital talent and engage potential partners and other stakeholders, while reducing scope for confusion with our Aristocrat Gaming business. As Aristocrat’s total operations continue to become more digital in nature, it’s also helpful to clarify any suggestion that only our mobile publishing business has digital characteristics when that’s clearly not the case. There are no broader changes as a result of the re-brand with Big Fish, Product Madness and Plarium continuing to operate as normal under the umbrella of Pixel United rather than Aristocrat Digital. Finally, our strong balance sheet, cash flow generation and available liquidity continues to provide full strategic optionality as we accelerate implementation of our growth plans in the period ahead.

04:48 Turning to slide five for an update on the proposed acquisition of Playtech. Consistent with UK Takeover Code requirements and in line with published materials, we are pleased to provide an update on progress since we announced the proposed acquisition of Playtech plc on eighteen October. All relevant materials continue to be available on the ‘power of play’ website, with links also provided to these materials from our Aristocrat Group website. As we shared last month, the proposed acquisition of Playtech is strategically and financially compelling. It will accelerate Aristocrat’s strategy and provide material scale in the already large and growing seventy billion dollars online RMG segment. The acquisition will deliver medium-term revenue and earnings growth, in particular in the fast-growing and liberalising North American online RMG segment, combining Aristocrat’s core strengths in exceptional gaming content, long-term customer and regulatory relationships with Playtech’s technology and platform.

05:46 Online RMG offers new and complementary growth channels for Aristocrat’s land-based Gaming business and content, alongside the other significant strategic and financial benefits set out in detail in our disclosures last month. Aristocrat’s offer of six eighty pence per share in cash provides full, fair and certain value for Playtech shareholders. This represents a fifty eight percent premium to the undisturbed share price at the time prior to the firm offer announcement. We also believe that the combined group will provide greater opportunities to Playtech employees. The proposed acquisition has been unanimously recommended by the Playtech board and in addition, we received remarkable undertaken and relative intent supporting the transaction from Playtech shareholders representing sixteen point five two percent of Playtech share capital as of the fifteenth of November twenty twenty one.

6:40 Aristocrat credit price interim financing agreement for both funding certainty to complete the proposed transaction. This has been supported by a successful one point three billion dollars equity rise structured by the way of the pro-rata entitlement offer. These institutional component of the Aristocrat equity raise offers sort a strong ninety two percent take up rate with nineteen of our top twenty institutional shareholders participating in either part or in full.

07:06 The retail component of the equity raise also successfully closed last week. A strong takeup rate of seventy eight percent comfortably exceeding the average of entitlement offers of this type. The Aristocrat equity raise was structured to provide equitable treatment to all Aristocrat shareholders and we are delighted at the strength of support from our shareholders for the proposed acquisition. Debt t financing arrangements are progressing to plan. Aristocrat has received consents from its TLB lenders in connection with existing Aristocrat TLB financing arrangements. We have also received strong support from credit agencies, with S&P moving to a Positive Outlook. This reflects a potential upgrade to BBB- upon close of the proposed transaction due to the expanding scale, customer and geographical footprint and more diverse earnings profile of the combined business.

07:58 In addition, Fitch has initiated coverage with a rating of BBB- and a stable outlook, while Moody’s has reaffirmed its rating of Ba1. Aristocrat may therefore be considered investment grade upon the close of the proposed solution. The regulatory engagement process is also on track and we are focused on progressing this quickly. Aristocrat holds gaming licences in over three thirty five gaming jurisdictions, including many US states and tribal nations. Aristocrat’s long-term engagement with regulators across key gaming jurisdictions, together with our strong financial fundamentals, deep customer relationships and established presence in global gaming markets positions us to complete the transaction as planned in the second quarter of calendar year twenty twenty two.

08:43 Finally, we note that Playtech published a scheme document last Friday, which fixed the Playtech shareholder vote on Aristocrat proposed acquisition for the 12th of January twenty twenty two. Playtech has also published a circular in respect of its proposed disposal of the Finalto business, which sets 1 December as the date on which Playtech shareholders will be asked to vote on the sale. We look forward to working through the process and providing updates as appropriate.

09:12 Turning now to slide six and a reminder of our established growth strategy. This describes the flywheel effect Aristocrat is achieving off the back of strong business fundamentals and our preparedness to invest heavily in organic growth and selective M&A. The decisions we have taken have made Aristocrat today even more diversified, resilient and focused than we were in the pre-COVID period. With our financial performance almost back to pre-COVID levels over fiscal twenty twenty one, we are dealing place to accelerate our momentum going forward. Before stepping to the detail of our financial performance to the period, I'd like to take a reminder to touch on some of the progress we've achieved the against our key pillars of the strategy on slide seven.

9:53 From a People-First perspective we were proud to be certified a great place to work in Australia and the U. S. For the first time and an India for an impressive six year during the reporting period. We see this as recognition of the efforts we’ve made in energising our culture and supporting our people, which include our recent pivot to a permanent, flexible hybrid work model globally. It also includes innovative engagement, development, retention and incentive strategies deployed over the year. An aggregate engagement score of 8.4 was achieved across the year, with ninety one percent participation, which is above relevant technology benchmarks.

10:33 From a customer perspective, Aristocrat Gaming was named Industry Supplier of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards in Las Vegas in October 2021 for a third year in a row – underscoring our focus on being a supplier of choice to customers in our largest market and across key gaming segments globally. I’ve previously touched on some of these highlights in terms of our ongoing diversification and business resilience. Over the year, we continued to invest to grow in adjacent gaming segments in the US and in fast-growing mobile gaming genres. In Pixel United, a number of acquisitions were announced to further expand our presence in key game development hubs, including Finland and Poland to support planned pipeline growth. Over five twenty million U.S. dollars was invested in user acquisition, representing twenty eight percent of Pixel United revenues, which was the higher end of that twenty five percent to twenty eight percent target range. In addition, five twenty eight million dollars is invested in D&D during the year, representing a market leading eleven percent of group revenue for the twelve months to thirty percent September twenty twenty-one.

11:40 Turning now to slide 8, our strategy is fundamentally geared to delivering sustainable performance, which means that a robust Sustainability program is an important part of our approach. Our sustainability strategy is structured around three pillars and focuses on the issues and the priorities that are most material to our business. These priorities are reviewed periodically and updated in line with progress, materiality and the feedback of our stakeholders.

12:10 Details of our recent progress we've provided in sustainability disclosures for fiscal year twenty twenty one, which we published in our Group website on the twenty seventh of this month. I encourage you to review the disclosures in full with the marketplace opportunity this year a few highlights. In terms of our Business Operations, Aristocrat recently committed to adopting a Groupwide science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction target consistent with the requirements of the Paris Agreement. We have made investments in improved data capturing and specialist capability in order to deliver this goal. We've also continued to lift the buyer and corporate governance reflecting the fact that this is one of our most material ESG priorities. The responsible gameplay we delivered a raft of initiatives, including new tools, features and functionality, to enhance prior information and choice of across gaming and social casino products. We also achieved support for Australian first trial of cashless gaming technology in [Indiscernible] partnership with the government, the regulator and our customer. We will force that trial launching early in the new Calendar year now that using files have being able to reopen.

13:20 In terms of our people community, I've mentioned that great prices towards sort of patients and our strong engagement results. I would add that we are pleased to have delivered twenty twenty one gender equity commitments in full and it moves to adopt higher targets for the twenty twenty two to twenty twenty five period. These will also be set up in our disclosures in detail.

13:41 Of course, we readily acknowledge that our ESG journey is an ongoing one, with plenty still to do. But we are excited by the progress we’re making and the impact our efforts are having, particularly with respect to our culture and engagement. We’re also pleased at the quality of conversations we’re having with customers, players, partners and other stakeholders about shared initiatives and a focus on the longer term.

14:05 Turning now to enterprise transformation on Slide nine, this provides some context as to how we’re investing in our core business capability to facilitate ongoing transformation in our scale and velocity. In other words, we’re increasingly focused on ensuring Aristocrat is not only becoming bigger, but also better, meaning more resilient and diverse, more innovative and much more capable of digesting change, We think about our effort in three buckets, the first being key portfolio initiatives. These aim to scale and diversify existing businesses, explore and enter attractive adjacencies and to establish a pipeline of new growth options and convergent opportunities. Major focus areas include strategy execution, talent development and increasing organisational capability. It also includes ESG, where we are focused on our most material priorities in strong Governance, promoting responsible gameplay, employee engagement and diversity and inclusion. The second bucket comprises integration and change management initiatives, while the third area is all about accelerating productivity. This spans initiatives focused on process management, and data and analytics. This transformation effort is ongoing and will underpin our ability to sustain our strong growth long term and fully implement our strategy. On now sales summary of our group performance for the year, building on the market disclosures released on eighteen October. Turning to slide ten.

15:31 Over the years at thirty September twenty twenty-one, the group delivered strong growth and a high quality result that reflect the successful execution of our strategy on the sustained levels of market leading investment play at long area. Normalize profit after tax before amortization of acquired intangibles or impact high of eight hundred and sixty five million dollars represents an increase of eighty one percent in reported terms and an impressive one hundred and two percent in constant currency compared to the PCP, reflecting outstanding products and portfolio performance with profitable growth and margin expansion across both gaming and Pixel United segments. This resulted only three percent below the pre-COVID financial year twenty nineteen results of eight hundred and ninety four point four million dollars despite the unfavorable foreign currency impact and with not all markets fully the operational during the period. Earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA of one point five billion dollars represents an increase of forty three percent in reported terms and fifty eight percent in constant and currency compared to PCP.

16:40 With strong operating cash flow of over one point three billion dollars up thirty percent compared to the PCP, the group's balance sheet remains robust with over two point seven billion dollars in available funds and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of zero point five times as at the thirtieth of September twenty twenty one. The directors have authorized a fully frank dividend of zero point two six dollars per share or one hundred and seventy four million dollars in respect to the period ended thirtieth of September twenty twenty one. The record date will be through December and the payment that will be seventeen December by twenty twenty-one.

17:16 I'll now about Julie to take us through further details of the group results on Slide twelve. Julie?

Julie Cameron-Doe

17:21 Thank you, Trevor, and good morning, everyone. The profitable growth we've reported today came on the back of stronger revenue across both the Aristocrat gaming and Pixel United businesses to four point seven billion dollars up fourteen percent in reported terms and twenty five percent in constant currency.

17:40 Increased operating leverage further enhanced results demonstrating the quality of earnings delivered in the period. EBITDA increased forty three percent compared to PCP as Trevor mentioned, and the EBITDA margin expanded to thirty point six percent from twenty six point one percent. Fully diluted earnings per share before amortization of acquired intangibles of one hundred and thirty five point six dollars represents an eighty two percent increase compared to the PCP. During the year, the Group adopted the new IFRS accounting interpretation in relation to configuration and customisation costs incurred in implementing software-as-a-service arrangements with cloud providers. While this had no overall impact on the result, I would draw your attention to the restatement of the prior year comparatives across the financial statements, which is consistent with the new IFRS guidance.

18:32 Slide thirteen sets out the composition of Aristocrat’s reported NPATA performance of eight sixty five million dollars normalized for significant items and compared to the PCP. The eighty one percent in NPATA during the year was driven by over four fifteen million dollars in incremental profit from the Americas Gaming business with the significant contribution from gaming operations combining growth in installed base and fee per day. Growth was also seen across the ANZ Gaming business, despite extended lockdowns in the key jurisdictions of New South Wales and Victoria. The result was partly offset by weakness in the International Gaming segment, which continued to be impacted by venue closures or travel restrictions across key regions.

19:20 Pixel United delivered one hundred and twenty million dollars in incremental profit, reflecting profitable growth in social casino and the impact of continues gaming as key world class games such as rage, shadow legends. Higher corporate and other costs reflected increased investment in enterprise transformation, people and capability and the Group’s market-leading investment in D&D was consistent with our growth strategy. The result was offset by almost hundred million dollars in unfavourable foreign exchange movement compared to the PCP.

19:52 Turning now to slide fourteen. The group generated over one point three billion dollars in operating cash flow up thirty percent compared to PCP. The interest and tax expense line increased seventy seven percent driven by higher taxes, paid in line with improved business performance and the deferral of fiscal twenty twenty payments to the reporting period due to COVID-19. Cash flow expenditure was over two hundred million dollars in the year, primarily comprised of continued investment in hardware to support growth in the Americas gaming operations installed base.

20:25 Significant non-cash items in the period related to the remaining contingent Plarium

retention arrangements and the Big Fish onerous lease provision. The change in net

working capital is stated after the payment of the Kater and Thimmegowda legal

settlement as disclosed at the half. Moving now to capital investments and our balance sheet, slide fifteen.

20:46 Aristocrat continued to allocate capital according to our established priorities in order to promote long-term growth and appropriate shareholder returns. During the year, as Trevor highlighted, we committed five twenty eight million dollars in D&D to further strengthen our product portfolio. We also invested five hundred and twenty one million U.S. dollars in user acquisition to grow our mobile games business Pixel United. And over two hundred million dollars in CapEx as previously noticed. We continue to prioritise capital for M&A to accelerate our growth, as recently highlighted by our offer to acquire Playtech. From a capital returns perspective, we maintain our discretionary dividends policy. As previously disclosed and consistent with our established track record, Aristocrat would expect to resume deleveraging following the completion of the Playtech acquisition.

21:35 The group's strong balance sheet and liquidity position at thirtieth of September twenty twenty one continues to provide us with financial strength, flexibility and full optionality to our growth strategy, net debt of eight hundred and five million dollars period end it down from one point six billion dollars the previous year and represents the net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of point five times. On thirtieth of September twenty twenty one Aristocrat had total liquidity about two point seven billion dollars comprised to cash and available revolving credit facilities of two seventy seven million dollars. Our debt facilities largely drawn in the U. S. Term line B market remained competitively priced as a weighted average of Libor plus two fifty basis points. Credit agreements remain covenant light and provide the group with financial flexibility.

22:24 That completes the overview of group results. I will now pass back to Trevor to comment an operational performance and outlook for the twenty twenty two financial year. Trevor?

Trevor Croker

22:34 Thanks, Julie. Turning first to Aristocrat gaming business on Slide seventeen. Overall gaming revenue increased twenty seven point five percent or profit grew impressive eighty three percent compared to the PCP with strong performance across the Americas, ninety businesses as highlighted. Americas revenue increased forty six percent while profit more than doubled to seven twenty nine million U.S. dollars driven by growth in the Class II and Class III premium gaming operations installed base to over fifty four thousand units. This result was coupled with the industry leading unadjusted average fee per day at fifty one point four one dollars in the period, up forty five percent on the PCP reflecting continued penetration of high performing guidance The business free share across key segments and expanded margins with operational momentum supported by stronger than expected economic recovery positive the consumer sentiment and participation.

23:34 Aristocrat Class III premium installed base grew fourteen percent to almost twenty eight thousand units or the Class II gaming operations installed base grew [Indiscernible] twenty six thousand units with almost all machines switched on in customer venues that were over at thirty to September twenty twenty-one. I had previously referenced while this game performance data for the period underlying the business exceptional portfolio strength.

24:00 Finally, North American Outright sales revenue increased thirty percent compared to the PCP, representing a significant recovery in volumes and demand following the launch of the mars export, cabinet and continued expansion into adjacent segments. Average selling price or ISP also remained strong.

24:19 In our intake revenue increased by forty three percent four hundred million dollars in constant of currency compared to the PCP. For profit increased by almost one hundred and sixty percent to one hundred and fifty two million dollars. Margins expanded to other thirty eight percent reflective of strong product and cabinet performance and COVID impacts in the prior period. Average catalyst selling process decreased statement driven by promotional activity to aid customer recovery and support longer term growth. United business extended its market leading ship share performance once again highlighting portfolio strength and the businesses outstanding operational momentum.

24:58 Moving out to Pixel United on slide eighteen again, again noting this is a new name for Aristocrat Digital segment. I also remind you that the figures on this slide are in U. S. Dollars. Particularly United recorded bookings growth of fourteen percent and a twenty two percent increase in segment profit compared to the PCP delivered bookings of over one point eight billion dollars and segment profit of about six hundred million dollars over the reporting period. This performance reflected effective investment in Live Ops, features and new guys content while a circa seventy million dollars increase in UA over the period. Suppose the profitable growth of RAID Shadow Legends. It also helped to strong performance in social casino games, especially Lightning Link and Cashman Casino along with the Scaling of EverMerge and the global launch of Mech Arena. The businesses first huddle in the action genre. Overall PI demand remained elevated compared to pre-COVID levels or [Indiscernible] somewhat moderated compared to the second half of fiscal twenty twenty.

25:59 Increased profits and margins were driven by strong retention and engagement in Social Casino together with, an increased contribution from prairie place with strategic repricing a big completed in second half of the prior year and prudent approaches cost management. Pixel United continues to invest heavily in new content and portfolio expansion including a tracking the securing world class game development talent and growing our presence key, high quality, lower cost mobile development pumps, as I touched on previously. The business grew sharing mobile gaming over the period to become to clear global number one in the Social Spot segment and number two in the total Social Casino Genre. We also achieved the number one position in the Squad RPG or role buying game segment and the number two Squad globally in the Casual merge segment according to industry data.

26:52 Value active users for DAU increased to six point eight million dollars of period in. DAU quality, a favorable genre mix and effective wild offs combined dividend an impressive twenty five percent increase in average bookings per daily active users or ABPDAU performance compared to the PCP. The result of zero point seven four dollars was a new ABPDAU record for our business.

27:15 In summary, Pixel United made significant strides forward over the twelve months from thirty September twenty twenty one. The business has accelerated momentum growing style, portfolio growth and the capabilities to drive performance. We will continue to invest grow the game development pipeline, and further ability of capabilities the fully capture opportunities in this growing segment.

27:37 Slide twenty provides recap in summary of our performance highlights for the used of thirty September twenty twenty one. I will repeat the highlights on this call, [Indiscernible] that we are encouraged for the growth, diversification and resilience that underpinned this very pleasing results. The eighty one percent increase in NPATA together with margin and share expansion across key gaming and mobile segments, shows the benefit of our increasingly competitive and high performing product portfolios and strengthening customer and [Indiscernible] engagement. As I said at the outset, this performance is also testament the relevance our established growth strategy an effective execution over the twelve months to thirty September twenty twenty one. It also reflects the outstanding efforts and impact of our global team of more than seven thousand talented people.

28:26 Turning me to outlook for the twenty twenty two fiscal year on Slide twenty-one. Aristocrat games continued growth over the full year to thirty September twenty twenty two assuming no material change economic and industry conditions excluding the impact of the proposed acquisition of funding of Playtech and reflecting the following factors.

28:47 Enhanced market leading positions in gaming operations measured by the number of machines and fee per day, sustainable growth in four share across key gaming backlog sales markets globally. Further growth in Pixel United bookings with UA spend expected to be within the recent range of twenty six percent and twenty nine percent of overall Pixel United revenues, pending timing and success of new game launches during the year.

29:13 Continued D&D investment to drive sustained long-term growth with investment likely to be modestly above the historical range of eleven percent to twelve percent of revenue and further investment in core business capability to facilitate ongoing transformation in our scale and velocity. Non-operating expense assumptions are also fade out on the slide. Specifically regarding interest expense, amortization of acquired intangibles and income tax expense. And finally, the group is dated to twenty twenty two fiscal year with excellent momentum, flexibility and resilience and a balance sheet that continues to provide full strategic optionality. Our teams are excited to continue to deliver profitable growth and accelerating our strategy with our proposed acquisition expected to complete in mid calendar year twenty twenty two.

30:02 With that, I'll conclude the formal presentation and hand it back to moderator to open the line for questions. With the benefit of others on the call, please limit yourself for two questions. Before we joining the queue if you wish.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

30:33 Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Matt Ryan of Barrenjoey. Please go ahead.

Matt Ryan

30:41 Thank you and hi to Trevor, Julie. . My first question was just going to be around the big increase that you saw in your participation yield in the second half. I’m guessing that this will moderate over the course of fiscal twenty twenty two but I was just hoping if you could give us a sense of what you’re seeing on the ground at the moment with casino GGR in the US and how much moderation that you’re seeing at the moment?

Trevor Croker

31:10 Yes, thanks Matt, I appreciate the question. Well first of all, Mitchell Bowen is on the line so I’ll make a couple of opening comments and then Mitchell might give you some more context around what we’re seeing. I think what we are seeing is, we still see strong coin-in in across Class III and Class II. It is coming back as far as growth over period because we are now back circling over reopenings around this time last year. Overall, you would have seen that there’s been some positive GGR reporting in the last couple of weeks, particularly by operators and also by other manufacturers around quite stable GGR perspective.

31:48 So you know, we’re still conscious that there are a number of stimulating factors out there but we’re still very happy with our GGR performance against last year and the portfolio obviously continues to contribute strong from that perspective. I might just ask Mitchell about some commentary around what he’s hearing from the customer’s point of view. Mitchell?

Mitchell Bowen

32:11 Yes, thanks, Trevor and thanks, Matt. Look, I think Trevor summed it up nicely. I think the demand is remaining relatively consistent at the moment, however, with a change of mix in fixed fee per day and consumer behaviour, we do expect that to moderate towards the back end of this year and early next year. However, the game performance in the product pipeline that we've got coming through, the new cabinet launches that we've got planned for twenty two are all positive that we are going to try and keep that as positive and the kids momentum and going as fast as we can. But at a GGR level, we are saying some consistent performance of cost both class II and class III, particularly obviously in that gaming operations space.

Matt Ryan

32:53 Thanks, Mitch and just a question on margins. It feels like there’s a pretty sizeable increase in cost coming in the FY twenty twenty two year and your guidance on D&D is pretty clear but I notice there was a pretty significant uplift in SG&A and corporate costs in the period that we just went through. So I was just hoping if you could tell us whether that’s the new normal moving forward?

Mitchell Bowen

33:18 Yes, thanks, Matt. I’ll pass to Julie. I think it’s important that we reference slide 9 which is about building scale and capacity for continued growth. That’s really what we’re talking to here. It’s continuing to be able to do that but I’ll let Julie walk you through why we’re doing that.

Julie Cameron-Doe

33:35 Yes, thanks, Trevor and hi, Matt. Yes and I think when we think about our investment in transformation, I think you’ve got to step back from the overall result and focus on the quality. That’s what we’ve done. We’ve seen the great improvement in cash flow in there as well with over one point three million dollars of operating cash flow delivered. In terms of SG&A, as you know, we’ve been flagging for a few years now the need to invest in capability and skillsets but obviously we went into cash preservation mode in March twenty twenty and we had to pause a bunch of things. So then you start to see the ramping effect of the initiative when we re-started them in the first half, when we were starting to get confident in the trajectory of our performance, so you do see that effect especially in corporate costs and you see the uplift in corporate costs in the second half.

34:23 But the focus we’ve got on that when we say in the outlook statement that we expect to continue to invest, we are referring to the full year number rather than the run rate in the second half. So that might help you to get a better understanding of that. But really, as Trevor’s gone into in slide 9, we’re very focussed on what we can do to facilitate the ongoing transformation in our scale and velocity so that’s where we’ve become really focused in investing in those kind of areas and in those priorities. You’ve also got to think about the noise in the numbers year-over-year. We don’t have to go into it now, I’m sure we can do it offline but obviously they were lower costs in the second half of last year when we were in cash preservation mode and then there were those year-end provisions that we talked about previously. And so there's a bit of normalization has to do when you're looking at the year over year comes, but you can clearly see, but we've restarted and reset quite a few of those initiatives now and they're really tied to our growth aspirations of the business.

Matt Ryan

35:24 Thank you.

Trevor Croker

35:27 Thank you.

Operator

35:28 Your next question comes from Larry Gandler of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Larry Gandler

35:34 Thanks, guys. A couple of questions on Digital and if I could squeeze maybe one in on International? So the two questions on digital are, with regards to Plarium Play, maybe you can give us some indication how that’s grown in your channels and whether Mech Arena is contributing to that nicely? If you have other games - this is the second part of the question - so the games in the pipeline, where are those categories? What categories are you targeting there? So those are the Digital questions. Then on the International, there’s a big delta from what you guys reported this year to where that division had, say, peak earnings. What steps and how quickly can we get back towards - obviously not peak but get back towards that?

Trevor Croker

36:28 Yes, thanks, Larry. Good way to squeeze three questions into two, so thank you for doing that. But look, I’ll just make a quick comment on Plarium Play and then I’ll hand to Mike to talk to you about Plarium Play and what it looks like and also his pipeline as well. Now, Plarium Play is about thirty percent of bookings for the Digital business now across the board. I mean, Mike will talk about how layered etcetera - sorry, thirty percent of RAID. My apologies – not of total bookings and I’ll get Mike to just talk about how that’s progressing and also the pipeline so over to you, Mike.

Mike Lang

36:59 Thank you, Trevor. So in regards to Plarium Play, we continue to be very enthused with the momentum we’re seeing at Plarium in regards to more and more consumers shifting to the more robust experience of Plarium Play, which we’re excited about but also it’s very favourable economics and that we do not pay platform fees then related to that. Your question regards the Mech Arena, our plan is to bring Mech Arena onto Plarium Play at the beginning of the calendar year. This upcoming calendar year. In addition to a number of new content features in this exciting new genre and the action genre that we’ve not been in. So the story continues to be very positive in Plarium Play and we hope to do much more there. In regards to the pipeline, we've got three particular areas that we're most excited about going into this year.

37:55 In addition to continued scaling of Mech Arena, the first is in the

strategy segment. We’ve got a new exciting game that we’re working on there called Magic

Wars that comes from the team that was involved with Vikings project that was very

successful for Plarium. The strategy segment continues to be one of the larger genres for mobile gaming and we think there’s a lot more that we can do in that genre. We also plan to become and expand out on the casual merge segment with our acquisition that we’ve announced of Futureplay in Helsinki, Finland. That group we’re really excited about what they’re doing in that segment and that will continue to expand this year as the pipeline. Then finally, we have the really, really exciting social casino slots game that’s been in development for a number of years that is going to be really breakthrough in regard to not only the digital first content that’s being created by the amazing D&D studios within Aristocrat but also in terms of the graphics and features and capabilities that we think is going to be very market changing. So, we're really excited about our pipeline this year. We're hopeful that we will continue see success we've seen over these last few years organic.

Trevor Croker

39:12 Thanks Mike. So just on the second question, Larry, you were asking about the International performance and the delta to previous years. I'll just hand to Mitchell to talk about next steps. But as you will recall, both of those markets, being Asia and EMEA, are recovering from COVID-19 at a much slower pace. So I'll just give Mitchell the opportunity to give you some context in there and the steps that we're taking.

Mitchell Bowen

39:39 Thanks, Trevor. Hi, Larry. Here, look the international side of things, as you would appreciate for the majority – not majority for the large part of twenty twenty-one, those jurisdictions were shut down. They are going to slowly emerge. Asia is heavily reliant on the travel side of things. And so once board has open up, we expect Asia to recover a little bit quicker. There are some new openings expansions that we're expecting in the first and second quarters of this year which we are focused on with there In particular our bigger markets like the Philippines and Macau is where focus will be. Obviously, Macau does have some regulatory and concession matters to attend to which we're working with operators and local governments accordingly on our product technical standards. And then Europe is a market by market as restrictions lift and those markets open up was very active with our fleet and similar to what we have done with the Aristocrat assist in the bigger markets, like North America. And then we will do similar thing across Latin America, EMEA, and Asia. So, we are poised, but it'll be a bit of a slower growth there, Larry.

Trevor Croker

40:52 Thanks, Mitchell. Thanks Larry.

Operator

41:00 Thank you. Your next question comes from Justin Barrett of CLSA. Please go ahead.

Justin Barrett

41:09 Hi, team. Thanks very much for your time. I just note that again that your D&D spend is expected to be modestly above the historic range? Just wanted to understand a little bit more detail in the reason for that, is it just simply paying a little bit of catch off a slightly reduced spend during Covid? Or is there another reason?

Trevor Croker

41:31 Yes. Thanks Justin Appreciate question. But the growth we've given there is that D&D is a number one in priority that we used every year to continue to accelerate our growth as far as our organic business goes. We're entering two new adjacencies this year in New York HHR plus we're increasing our best in technology and ongoing hardware investments. We wanted to guide that it could be slightly ahead. We'll be slightly ahead of where we've normally been. But it is about reinvesting for the next wave of growth and it's about investing to continue to have the strongest portfolio, the best hardware and the best technology to support our portfolio and our customers going forward. So it's consistent with our strategy, it's not a break. We just wanted acquire that context.

Justin Barrett

42:14 Fantastic. Thanks so much. Very much for that. And then just another one, you noted that you're looking at a move into Kentucky HHR and New York lottery markets in early twenty twenty two. Can you just provide a little more detail on that and the extent of the opportunities there?

Trevor Croker

42:34 Yes so these are two markets, and this is consistent with our adjacency approach to the way that we enter new markets these two look at adjacencies where we have lower no share and we have the capability or capacity to enter those segments and be successful. So HHR is a specific segment that we haven't anticipated historically. The total market about nineteen point five thousand units. It's across a few markets largely, Kentucky, Kansas, Virginia. And it's really about it's a full size market. That's really about entering next segment and we'll be entering that segment with around twenty titles on the mars and the Helix products going forward, and we expect to be doing that in calendar year twenty twenty two. As far as new lottery goes, again the same principle as to why we're entering that. It's a different delivery mechanism, but still we believe our games will resonate and our maths will resonate. We have confidence around that keep to market size of about eighteen thousand two hundred and fifty odd units. It is a fee per day market, and we have been allocated at Q2 position at market, which means we can achieve a maximum of about ten percent of units on the floor in that market, and we will into that market in trailing Calendar twenty twenty two as well.

Operator

43:56 Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Rohan Sundram of MST Financial. Please go ahead.

Rohan Sundram

44:13 Hi, thanks for this. Just keen to find out Trevor, how would you rate your forward visibility now versus say six months ago in land based? And maybe also to Mitch, how the tone of discussions with major customers changed and maybe how you're managing supply chain disruptions. I know there's a few in there, in my heart it feels like one question?

Trevor Croker

44:36 Yeah. Are you're getting, of course Larry on that one, Rohan? Thanks for that extra would certainly happy to answer the question. So no problems at all. We've been working hard over the last couple of years about investing in the way that our sales teams had tools. Tools like Sales force, CRM and also developing that capability. So as we came to the pandemic period, we've been able to really escalate the implementation of those tools already have been private, but we've been able to use them to ourselves a visibility and we make a comment about we're carrying excellent momentum into twenty twenty two and excellent momentum and great visibility from my perspective as we come into twenty twenty two for our traditional gaming business.

45:18 Noting that there volatility in feet date but as far as product pipeline goes, customer pipeline goes, customer choosing and acceptance of our product and I would say we are in good shape, Mitchell comments on more clarity around the customer piece and I'll pass him in a second. On the second part of that supply chain, we've spoken to your couple times now that we took a long position going into COVID. We looked at and making sure we were my main for third partners with that suppliers. We diversified our supply chain over the period prior, and we continue to invest around making sure we have access to the component to be successful. We're more experiencing now the logistics challenge as opposed with supply challenges. So as far as component guys are largely, able to get the components we needed is near around the logistics aspects and we've been able to build a capability within our team to manage that at of micro level as far as supply and logistics go, so. I hand it Mitchell talk about customers and you can practice just give you a little bit more color around the supply, but the team has done an exceptional job and managing to that and very comfortable with the visibility and our ability to do that and like I said we went long on inventory and we're going to remain long on inventory to support our customers. Mitchell?

Mitchell Bowen

46:32 Thanks, Trevor. Rohan, I think probably on the customer side, I think we've talked a lot about product performance. We can talk about seventeen of the top twenty five in premium, we can talk seven of the top twenty five in our styles. We talk about five cabinets, etcetera. What we have done with our customers and continued on through or post the kind of first and second lockdown is really try and have conversations with our customers that are less transactional and more relationship and take a whole of portfolio approach. And just listen to the challenges that they've got on their floors and how we can provide solutions, whether it's in a services form or a product or jackpot configurations and so look as Trevor talked about, the funnel is strong on all lines of business and as we take this portfolio approach across game files, gaming ops, and CX. We are starting to build out these longer term master lease agreements and purchase agreements with our customers across both North America and ANZ which does gives us a lot greater of visibility, which is why you see the continued investment in R&D and why we didn't slow down during the covid period and it's starting to emerge as a bit of an advantage for us going forward. So the customers that we would just continue to listen to our customers and make sure we're responding accordingly.

Trevor Croker

47:53 Thanks, Mitchell. Did you want to make any further comments on supply chain?

Mitchell Bowen

48:03 I think like you said Trevor, the two main aspects that we look at across supply chain are really about the actual supply and making sure that we've got component across all our product lines as well as the logistics side, both on freight and shipping as much as it's from supplies to Aristocrat and from Aristocrat to customer, and we will continue to do that and we've got visibility of component purchase orders out for quite periods of time, but as you would appreciate, the whole globe has got a supply chain challenge and we are trying to balance the sourcing components, with the funnel with customer requirements, and I feel like we're doing a pretty good job of that at the moment, but that will continue into the first half of next year. That's for sure.

Rohan Sundram

48:53 Thanks, Mitchell.

Operator

48:55 Your next question comes from David Fabris of Macquarie. Please go ahead.

David Fabris

49:01 Hi, Trevor. Hi, Julie. I got a couple of questions. I'll start off with the U. S. Land based market, and I just want to follow-up with a term line big question So just with the U. S. Land based market, can you maybe make some comments around the replacement cycle when you think that might we recover and the demand level that you'd be expecting? And secondly on that with casinos, do you think they are amenable to increasing that allocation to gaming operation from those traditional levels we saw on a pre-COVID basis?

Trevor Croker

49:32 Yes. Thanks, David. We'll jump into that. So first of all, I think we saw around about – around a sixty thousand unit demand in two thousand nineteen which dropped down to around, I think thirty four in market for twenty. It's starting to move back towards that sixty thousand in twenty two and probably back to around the more normal levels of seventy thousand twenty three is our view on the land-based – the land-based market. I think if you didn't think about the overall position about what we're seeing, with counting off versus for sale. I guess, traditionally, we've seen that gaming offsetting in that ten percent to fifteen percent of the floor that seems to be moving slightly hard to say fifteen to twenty percent of the four is what we're starting to observe. Again, given good cabinet investment, great game performance and game performance in investment, So that would be like commentary to you on the way we're seeing the markets over this period – over the period of time from pre-COVID into COVID and then back out again. I still think that there's a lot of water to run under the bridge as far as operators views on how much they're going to allocate to for sale games. That still hasn’t come back to historic levels, as I said, and I think that’s still going to take a little bit of time to come back. But gaming operation has increased as a percentage of the overall floor and we've been a big driver of the increase in the overall floor of gaming operations in the last twelve months.

David Fabris

51:00 Great. Appreciate that. And just thinking about the Term Loan B market, you need to raise it Playtech, maybe you can refinance me or rather debt as well. Can you talk about maybe the rates that might be achievable within the Term Loan B market maybe a range or something? Can you get a better right than where you're at now? I know you made some comments earlier on the call, but can you help us understand this a little more, please?

Julie Cameron-Doe

51:24 Sure. And the hi, it's Julie here. So, yes, can we talked to our weighted average at the moment being Libor two fifty basis points and obviously that's the combination of our original term loan B, which we outsized in twenty eighteen the Plarium and then big fish and obviously the sidecar that we raised in twenty twenty, which we had to take broader terms on that. So when we look at what we likely to achieve when we go out to market, the debt, we'll obviously be looking to refinance, which is better rate than we achieved on the slide, on the five hundred million dollars which was Libor for three seventy five. You may have noticed today, David, that we just had Fitch initiate coverage, and they’ve actually got us out there at BBB- now, so that’s

actually moving us to investment grade. Earlier on, over the course of the last month we had S&P out there who changed their outlook to favourable. So that’s in anticipation of, on close of the deal, or on proof that we deleverage as we have committed to, that we would also be moving to investment grade there. So obviously that would put us in a really good position from a debt marketing perspective. So we do expect to improve the pricing on the debt.

David Fabris

52:45 Great. And just to follow-up on that, can you give us some indication of what benefit you get once through investment grade on those spreads or is that too complicated?

Julie Cameron-Doe

52:56 That's probably pushing a bit too far out there at the moment, but I think it's just really an indication of the quality of the credit, we're taking into account what the combined businesses with look like in terms of the geographical spread and the diversification. So I think there's a lot of focus on quality there, but I think it's a bit early to be getting into [Indiscernible].

David Fabris

53:22 No worries. Appreciate the extra color. Thank you very much.

Trevor Croker

53:26 Thanks, David.

Operator

53:28 Thank you. Your next question comes from Alexander Mees of Morgans. Please go ahead.

Alexander Mees

53:36 Thank you. Good morning, Trevor and Trevor’s team. Your earnings in FY21 almost back to what you achieved in FY19. Is a broad philosophical question, but I'm just wondering do you think that Aristocrat is a stronger business coming out of COVID and when you went into COVID and if so, what elements of the business have strengthened. Thank you.

Trevor Croker

53:59 Yeah. Thanks Alexander. Great summary, and we are a stronger business. We went into COVID with a very strong portfolio with very strong people and very strong balance sheet and we've come out of this period of time with a stronger portfolio, better culture, better people, better engagement and a stronger financial position. Hence the strategic opportunity we've got when we talk about plays going forward, what's driven that is sustained focused on, making sure that we have the best people making sure that we focus on supporting our customers and continuing to focus on building business resilience. And to Mitchell’s point earlier, we've built a very, very strong portfolio against cabinets and technology in CX and the digital business to continue to grow. At the same time, we've been investing behind new talent and being in talent and capability to ensure driver to grow going forward. You've seen that fixed united, the digital business has made some talent acquisitions in new studio hires in new geographies, which is going to build capability in our pipeline and then we really then set up the opportunity for using M&A as an accelerator of our growth fence the opportunity that we've taken with Playtech, which is really around putting our world class content, our regulatory relationships and our right customer relationship together with their strong technology platform to be the next accelerator of growth at Aristocrat. So the core business is very, very robust we're executing on our strategy. We've built the capability and capacity and now we're focusing on accelerating our strategy for further growth for using M&A to drive it.

Alexander Mees

55:37 Thank you If I could might just follow-up on that. One thing was clear is your investment in new designs few years around the world. Improve the concentration of those of your design function. I'm just wondering because you are now more geographically diverse from the point of view of this studios, Does that competitive to outage?

Trevor Croker

55:59 I think it does, first of all. I think first of all, we're prepared to invest where the talent is, and we don't need to move people to central locations or build super studios in any part of the world where talent is better to invest. And as I said particularly united have done that across Finland across Poland and continuing the focus there. We've done it in our gaming business with multiple studios and different geographies. What we see is where the creative challenges with the technology challenges as well is where we're prepared to invest and build scale, so we believe we've built great scale, we also believe that we're maximizing the credit capacity in various jurisdictions and geographies. And in some cases, it's also a cost of advantage as well, but we do it more for creative access and having high quality crowd of people and then supporting them to continue to grow our portfolio.

Operator

56:52 Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'll now hand back to Mr. Croker for closing remarks.

Trevor Croker

57:01 All right. Thank you. Well, thank you everybody for your time and you're interested in Aristocrat as I just said, yes, we've been focused on executing on our strategy for the last twelve months. You can see that in the quality of the performance that we have presented to you today, also the momentum that we're carrying into FY22. We're obviously seeing that now and we see that we have the visibility and confidence around that well. We continue to build capacity, financially and if you know, in our organization and also build the capability in talent and creativity to continue to grow this business. And we're now focused on delivering on our core business, which we're very confident about. And then looking at how we accelerate growth through M&A and that's where we're focused on with Playtech, but more importantly, we have other strategic choices to continue to grow the business going forward.

57:46 I'd like to thank you on behalf of all the people to Aristocrat put in a lot of work every day to make this company your great company. Thank you for your interest and we look forward to talking to you again soon. Have a great day. Thank you.

