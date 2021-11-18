Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its third-quarter results Monday after market close and hosted its quarterly conference call, which I attended. It was a memorable quarter for Axon beating consensus estimates for both EPS and revenue while announcing the expansion of its TAM from $27B to $52B. In today's note, I will provide an outlook for Axon's future growth which will depend on deploying their SaaS for consumer use-cases while expanding internationally.

Axon continues to innovate law enforcement through distributing its SaaS that utilizes technology such as AI and machine learning to "make killing obsolete". As Axon expands its platform to new verticals by investing in safety and justice software, Axon expands its addressable market while creating new protocols which will make the bullet obsolete, within government agencies and amongst consumers.

$52B TAM

Axon's identified a massive opportunity to introduce new products that will appeal to new markets by leveraging its core technology. Axon is known for supplying devices, such as body cameras and tasers, to municipal law enforcement agencies across the U.S. Axon also operates a cloud-based digital evidence management system, Evidence.com, that stores and securely manages data collected on its devices. Axon will grow its TAM by expanding its offerings internationally as well as selling to entirely new markets, seen below.

New Markets

Axon's body cameras capture a lot of video and information. Rick Smith, Axon CEO, pointed out on the call that organizations with over 10,000 employees can easily generate over 40,000 hours of video in a given day, which can help accelerate justice within the court systems and for private individuals. Axon's TAM for these two new markets is $18.8B

Justice - help prosecutors and defense attorneys by collaborating with the law enforcement agencies to accelerate the judicial process by optimizing decisions. Axon helps its agencies manage much of their data whether video footage, documents, or mobile phone footage, and analyze it so the justice systems can securely manage evidence while spending less time on clerical work.

Consumer - create more effective and reliable protection mechanisms for private individuals so that they can leverage Axon's devices and data analytics platforms to potentially integrate with their smart devices. This will enable Axon to connect data from its federal agencies as well as directly from private individuals to drive greater efficiency across the judicial system.

Axon's created a walled garden moat around its taser devices and body cams for government agencies as well as its digital evidence management platform which agencies need to securely analyze and manage all of the evidence they collect. By Axon expanding its solutions to consumers and the court system, Axon is creating synergies that will accelerate the justice system as data from private individuals and law enforcement agencies will be better understood and connected.

International Expansion

Axon's TAM grows as it expands its offerings to new regions. For Axon's previous $27B TAM, Axon Fleet was market size was only addressed within English-speaking countries. As Axon expands the optionality of Axon Fleet and introduces Fleets to new non-English speaking countries, it expands Fleet's addressable market.

Source: Axon Q3 Press Release

There is still a large international opportunity for Axon, as indicated by its global penetration in the chart above. Axon estimates its new international TAM is $15B.

Axon's SaaS was selected by the Provenance of British Columbia, through PRIMECorp, as well as the Scottish government to provide its digital evidence management software.

Both projects are cornerstones in connecting justice sector partners and stakeholders, including the police, courts, prosecutors, and defense agents, and are notable for being standalone digital evidence management deals. Axon was selected through an open and competitive procurement process in both scenarios. The partnership with PRIMECorp represents Axon's largest standalone software deal ever." - Axon Q3 Press Release

Axon expanded its Taser program for the Toronto Police Service so that every officer across the city will be equipped with an Axon Taser. Axon also recently expanded into India as well as the Gujarat State Police are now equipped with Axon body cams. Axon's developed quite the moat amongst federal agencies in the U.S. and as Axon expands its core services internationally, it's expanding its moat as more international agencies are reliant on Axon. As Axon continues to provide its customers with the devices to better protect people and accelerate justice, they are reliant on Axon to securely manage and store the data from their Axon devices.

Axon believes that international Taser adoption is 10-20 years behind the U.S., especially as firearms aren't as readily available in foreign countries. As Axon penetrates new markets such as India and Brazil, it's expanding its platform while upselling additional features, indicated by Axon's strong 119% net retention rate. Axon's proven track record in the U.S. represents the opportunity for Axon to expand globally.

Q3 Highlights

Record of bookings for the quarter of $0.5B, up 70% this year

Revenue of $232M, up 39% YoY, compared to consensus estimates of $201M

ARR of $289M, up 42% YoY

Domestic revenue is up 34% compared to international which is up 70%

EPS of $0.38, beat by $0.15

Axon posted one of its best quarters while communicating its plans to maintain long-term revenue growth of more than 20% annually and announcing guidance of over $1B in revenue for 2022. In the U.S., Taser is highly penetrated among municipal law enforcement agencies and has a significant runway for growth amongst consumers, a market which Axon's barely penetrated today. Taser revenue grew 44% YoY to $121M reflecting the strong demand for TASER 7.

Source: Axon Q3 Press Release

Axon Cloud sports the highest gross margins of its revenue segments. Axon bundles together its SaaS which helps its customers adapt to using Axon's devices across the field. As Axon continues to invest in this platform's offering through spending on R&D, Axon improves its customers' experience and delvers additional values, which in turn leads to high retention rates. Axon uses AI and machine learning to analyze video footage and VR for field training.

Source: Axon Q3 Press Release

Axon's overall gross margin for the quarter was 62%, while it generated $872M in TTM revenue, up 39% YoY. Axon continues to invest in businesses that are highly free cash flow generative while expanding its reach internationally. Therefore, Axon is attractive for its potential to be a free cash flow monster as it benefits from the moat it penetrates, whether current moats within federal agencies or future moats it creates in new markets.

Axon's Fair Value And Expected Return

To determine Axon's fair value, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital.

In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions).

In step 3, we normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, we arrive at a CAGR using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Assumptions:

Fwd 12-Month Expected Revenue [A] $1 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 35% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] 65 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $5.38 Free cash flow per share growth rate 17.5% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Based on conservative estimates, Axon is worth ~$239 today, making it undervalued trading at $178.

In order to determine the expected returns for Axon, the model calculates a projected FCF per share value (yr-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2031 price target. Using this price target, the model deduces an expected CAGR return.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Axon is expected to generate an 18% CAGR over the next 10 years, therefore, I label Axon a buy, as it is expected to beat our 15% hurdle rate at Beating The Market.

Margin of Safety

For the valuation model, I used conservative estimates in calculating Axon's free cash flow growth rate as well as Axon's potential free cash flow margin. For Axon's free cash flow margin, I used 35% as Axon's committed to its goal of long-term gross margins of 70% and its core subscription offerings, whether for Taser or its Software & Sensors segment.

Source: Axon Investor Presentation - August 2021

For Axon's free cash flow growth rate, I used 17.5% as Axon's revenues increased by 27% annually from 2018 to 2020. Axon's generated $872M in TTM revenue, which is up 39% YoY, while management maintains its long-term revenue goal of greater than 20% annualized revenue growth. Therefore, an average 17.5% growth should be easily attainable for Axon over the next 10 years.

Conclusion

Axon is revolutionizing the devices and the software that law enforcement use across the globe. This quarter was extremely strong as Axon crushed revenue and EPS estimates, while it announced the expansion of its TAM. Axon is led by a visionary founder, Rick Smith, who continues to evolve Axon's platform to better capture the truth and accelerate justice while making the bullet obsolete so that deadly weapons don't have to be the weapon of choice for law enforcement agencies. As Axon's mission evolves to better serve and protect private individuals, it continues to pave Axon's runway for future growth.

I am bullish on Axon and view it as a strong play to capture the future spending of law enforcement. The stock is currently undervalued and I label it a buy under $180.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!