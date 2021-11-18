Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) recently went public via a merger with Peridot Acquisition Corp. Hoping to position themselves as a leader within an emerging sector within the battery supply chain, Li-Cycle is betting on battery recycling being the next big thing. Fortunately for them, there should be little doubt that it will be. The industry is needed in order to create a greener supply chain, which is all that electric vehicles (“EVs”) are trying to accomplish. However, Li-Cycle is far from the only company looking to get involved with the next phase for a “green” automotive industry. This article will discuss the potential advantages that Li-Cycle may hold over their peers and include a brief discussion of the emerging industry of battery recycling, culminating in a valuation discussion for the company.

Industry Progression

There can often be a feeling within the EV space that we’re past the early days of the industry and, therefore, are no longer able to capitalize off of the youth of the market. While, in some instances, this is certainly the case, the industry’s constant evolution and promotion of promising young companies mean that there’s always opportunity to get in at the ground floor. Now, as far as ground floors are concerned, lithium battery recycling hasn’t even made it out of the lobby yet.

Currently, a mere 5% of lithium batteries are recycled. Now, compared to the 99% recycle rate for lead-acid batteries, which makes it the most recycled consumer product, it’s pretty apparent that the recycling efforts of lithium batteries are egregiously low. Granted, this isn’t without reason. The EV Supply Chain article linked earlier goes into some of the more nuanced challenges of establishing a strong recycling network but chief among them is capital.

Right now, and especially in years prior, EV sales are far from a dominant force in the automotive industry. Take a look at the image below and that’s pretty apparent. So, EV sales in 2020 made up 4.2% of the global automotive market with 3.24 million EVs sold worldwide. But now consider this from the perspective of a battery recycling firm. Most manufacturers offer an eight-year warranty on their vehicles’ battery packs and, even if they have the potential to last even longer, that’s a fair benchmark to use. That means we need to look at around 2012 and 2013 to see where the relevant sales figures lie.

In 2012, there were about 113,000 EVs sold globally and, in 2013, that number rose to ~175,000. That’s pretty low. Bear with me, as what I’m going to say next is rather obvious. Battery recyclers need batteries to recycle in order to operate. Ground-breaking stuff, huh? All right, so what’s the point of me stating the obvious? The point is, that if there’s no supply for the battery recyclers, they can’t produce a product. They are incredibly reliant upon a steady stream of discarded batteries. This is the root of the capital issue. There isn’t yet a clear financial incentive to invest in developing battery recycling techniques and infrastructure.

So, instead, the 5% of batteries that are recycled are recycled using existing infrastructure that is not optimized for lithium batteries. Primarily, this means using large furnaces that melt the batteries down to their core metals. Now, these furnaces do not only recycle lithium batteries. Actually, lithium batteries are one of the least common things that pass through them. These general purpose facilities don’t really excel at any one thing, other than just being okay at a whole lot of things. They’re also not very green, but that's a separate issue. For lithium batteries, their “okay” performance means that no lithium is recovered and only moderate levels of copper, nickel, and cobalt are recovered -- assuming all are present.

So, just to recap, there are currently rock-bottom recycling rates with pretty okay material recovery with the batteries that are recovered. All of this takes me back to the issue of the supply -- the great capital limiter. Fortunately, the discussion of low EV sales in previous years doesn’t tell the whole story. Production scrap, usually either defective cells or foils, currently makes up between 10% and 40% of total battery production. Now, this is skewed towards the higher end, as newer facilities tend to have some kinks to work out, but even 10% scrap is a lot. For reference, 10% of the expected battery production in 2025 would eclipse the entire battery market of 2017. Although, with new “gigafactories” popping up more and more frequently, it’s likely that some production inefficiencies will continue and supply will continue to climb.

This is likely to be the most significant source of feedstock for these recyclers through the near future, as the figure below demonstrates. The best source of this feedstock, it stands to reason, would be the battery manufacturers themselves, who are likely to face pressure from legislatures to decrease their environmental impacts. Moving, finally, to the more micro level of Li-Cycle, the company has already secured over 40 contracts with companies for supply and offtake lasting through 2030. The supply side is of more relevance here, as Li-Cycle claims to be partnered with “14 of the largest global automotive and battery manufacturers” as feedstock suppliers. One of the most noteworthy partnerships is with General Motors (GM), which awarded Li-Cycle a contract for 100% of the company’s Ultium Battery scrap material. In fact, Li-Cycle estimates that they currently have ~30% of North American market share guaranteed through their contracts. The company has already built a very impressive supply moat. But, I’m getting a little ahead of myself. I still need to talk about Li-Cycle’s development process -- what gave big names like GM the confidence to enlist their services in the first place.

Development Progress

The company’s technical development is rather important, as they look to dramatically improve upon the way end-of-life lithium batteries are currently disposed of. The first step to fix this is the recycling method. I’ve already discussed this at length, but I’ll provide a brief overview here as well. Instead of using broad application pyrometallurgy, the company has developed a specialized hydrometallurgical process that uses a proprietary blend of solvents geared specifically for battery metal recovery. The company’s process is incredibly efficient, yielding a 95% recovery of all battery materials. These aren’t just results achieved in a lab either. The company validated this rather impressive recovery rate through a pilot facility, now a commercial plant, back in 2018.

The second major component of the industry that Li-Cycle is taking aim at, is the logistical side. With transportation costs accounting for up to 70% of battery recycling, it is clear that some improvements are necessary. To do this, Li-Cycle is trying to dramatically improve the available infrastructure by creating a spoke & hub model.

The model will utilize a network of spokes that take battery scrap and transform it into a black mass, which will then be used by hub facilities to produce battery metals. Black mass is the name given to the powder formed when scrap is shredded in preparation for its hydrometallurgical treatment. Produced alongside the black mass is shredded copper, aluminum, and plastics that can be sold directly to the market as they need no further processing. Under Li-Cycle’s model, hub facilities could have as many as 12 spokes serving as their black mass suppliers.

The reasoning behind this design is fairly simple. Creating a large network, consisting of fully integrated recycling plants, would be expensive and inefficient. Instead, by creating a network of spokes, the company can efficiently create a functional infrastructure for battery recycling. Large, central, facilities can then be most optimally located to process the black mass in the most efficient manner.

Now, with two different locations needed for the full recycling process to be completed, you’d easily be forgiven for thinking that transportation costs should see minimal, if any, improvement. However, black mass is far easier, and cheaper, to transport than discarded batteries. First, consider the form factor of the two. The black mass is fine enough to mold to the contours of whatever container it is in, with no empty space. This is already far more efficient than rigid battery cells. The second thing to consider is that batteries are considered hazardous material and, therefore, require more stringent safety protocols. This also raises shipping costs by quite a bit and, as you may suspect, is not the case for black mass. Because of this, shipping black mass is far cheaper than batteries.

Currently, Li-Cycle has two operational spokes. The company’s first spoke is in their native country of Canada, the second is located in Rochester, NY. Both plants have a maximum battery supply capacity of 5,000 tonnes per year. More recently, the company announced plans to build a spoke in Arizona capable of processing 10,000 tonnes of batteries per year in an effort to build out their capacity even more. Operations are expected to begin in early 2022. The first hub facility, expected to begin operations in early 2023, will also be located in Rochester, NY and be capable of handling 60,000 tonnes of battery material per year.

Planned Operations

I’d like to start this section with a basic overview of part of what makes the general business model for battery recyclers so attractive. In short, recyclers are paid twice for their services. Once when they pick up the waste products, and again when they sell the materials back into the supply chain. Imagine if non-integrated spodumene processing plants were paid to take in the spodumene concentrate that they convert into lithium hydroxide. That’s pretty much what’s going on here.

Now, I’ve already discussed the company’s acquisition of 40+ commercial partners, including big names like General Motors, but I have yet to discuss how the company plans to sell the battery metals that they’re producing. In other words, it’s time to take a look at the offtake side of their contracts. A large portion of this will come through a partnership with Traxys, which management estimates to be worth ~$300 million per year in revenue. Traxys is, according to Li-Cycle, the world’s largest consumer of black mass.

So why would Li-Cycle need to partner a black mass consumer if they need the material as feedstock for their hubs? Well, you’ve probably noticed by now that, if the hub isn’t expected to come online until early 2023, there’s going to be a whole lot of black mass being produced without any facility to process it. So, Traxys has agreed to purchase 100% of the company’s black mass production until they get their hub in Rochester up and running. Traxys was also an investor in the firm’s PIPE investment round.

While, thus far, Li-Cycle has only announced plans for three spokes and one hub, all located in North America, there are far greater ambitions outside of the region. In Li-Cycle’s five-year rollout plan (slide 21), the company originally capped North America at three spokes and one hub. If you’ve been paying attention, all of those facilities have been announced already. However, in September, Li-Cycle announced the location of its fourth spoke -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama. That’s definitely not in Europe or Asia. The spoke will be capable of handling 5,000 tonnes of battery material feedstock per year, with plans to eventually add a second processing line to bring its total capacity to 10,000 tonnes per year. It is expected to come online as early as mid-2022. The company’s decision to add a fourth spoke in North America, after previously guiding that it would keep the number at three for the next five years, reflects the growing demand for the company’s services in the region and was a welcome surprise.

Now, understanding that this is very subject to change, the rest of the company’s five-year plan included the construction of six spokes in Europe. During the same time, Li-Cycle expects to build eleven spokes and three hubs in Asia. Spokes in Europe will likely feed into hubs in both North America and Asia as there doesn’t seem to be a plan to include a hub in the continent for this early rollout. By 2025, the company expects its global capacity to include 20 spokes and 4 hubs, enabling Li-Cycle to handle 100,000 tonnes of lithium batteries per year at the spoke level and 240,000 tonnes at the hub level. It seems that Li-Cycle may act similarly to Traxys in the future, offering recycling services to black mass producers.

Federal Support

The EV supply chain was recently targeted by the Biden administration as a critical supply chain that must be secured through domestic or allied sources. Battery recyclers, along with other producers of raw materials, are entitled to a pool of $3 billion in loan guarantees. The Administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan also includes a $174 billion allotment for mass electrification. Li-Cycle claims that their recycling process has no harmful emissions and that all water is recirculated in a closed loop. This green initiative, above just the inherent environmental importance of the industry, should earn the company further favorability in the eyes of legislatures.

Outside of the United States, there is support in the way of recycling mandates. The European Union requires all but 5% of an EV to be recycled, while 100% of EV batteries specifically are expected to be recycled by 2030. China requires at least 80% recovery. In America and Canada, there aren’t any major federal plans in place yet, though some areas have taken it upon themselves to make their own. In California, manufacturers must reach as close to a 100% recycle rate as they can by 2022 and, in Ontario, 70% of batteries must be recycled by 2023. With time, I expect these initiatives to grow to become more aggressive and include the offtake side of things, requiring manufacturers to purchase a certain amount of recycled materials for their production.

Just a few days ago, President Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Fellow Seeking Alpha author, Austin Craig, did a great job looking at this bill and breaking down what it means for the entire US EV supply chain. I’d highly recommend reading his article for a strong breakdown of the bill. For our purposes here, the relevant piece of information is that $3 billion has been set aside for “a battery manufacturing and recycling grant program.” Obviously, this will be split among a multitude of companies, but I’d say it’s safe to assume that Li-Cycle will be one of them. Money’s kind of the name of the game here, as it’s the fuel for the rapid expansion needed to be most successful, so this grant funding could go a very long way.

Valuation Discussion

Li-Cycle’s merger with Peridot Acquisition Corp. assigned an equity value of $1.67 billion for the company, providing them with $615 million in cash. After all is said and done, Li-Cycle will be left with $566 million and no debt. This is an incredibly strong cash position to be in. While capital expenditures are expected to accumulate to the realm of $947 million from 2021 to 2025, EBITDA is expected to top that at a cumulative $985 million in the same time period. The company’s first year of meaningful profit will be 2023, meaning that the cash from this deal should suffice in funding the company’s necessary expansions before the business is self-sustainable. Again, the cash position here is very strong. Spokes are expected to operate with an EBITDA margin of 62%, while hubs are expected to operate with a greater margin of 80%.

For a tech startup with limited revenue possibilities for the next couple of years, Li-Cycle has surprisingly solid fundamentals. The company’s current value represents a 68% discount to where the company expects its value to be in 2024 (using a multiple of 21x 2024 estimated EBITDA), following a successful implementation of its business and its strategy. Relative to peers, the firm offers solid growth potential as it’s currently valued at 6.78x expected EBITDA in 2024. Peers averaged a 15x multiple (as of March), though some were only projected out to the following year. However, with growth expected to be far faster than peers, I believe that Li-Cycle is incredibly well-priced.

For all of this to pay off, Li-Cycle needs to execute on everything that they’ve promised thus far. The way I see it, I don’t think that’s really too tall of an order. Sure, delays are pretty likely and I’m sure the actual numbers will look a fair bit different than the estimates, though I do have high confidence that Li-Cycle’s estimates are in the ballpark of what will actually materialize. The company’s strong contract acquisitions have provided them with a fairly reliable supply and market conditions should do nothing but help the company down the line. A tight supply market for battery metals should make customer acquisition fairly easy and improve sales prices for metals in demand. Additionally, pressures from legislatures should encourage greater use of recycled materials by producers, which should improve the company’s operations even further. All of the company’s technology is validated at a commercial scale, meaning there’s little concern for production ramping or feasibility. The strong cash position of the company only adds to this security.

This is a company where the long-term horizon really pays off. I’ve talked on and on about how battery recyclers won’t really find their groove until late in the decade and, if Li-Cycle can get all this momentum behind them before then, they’re setting themselves up to blast off when the time comes. By staying on top of the battery recycling industry, as it seems they will with an essentially guaranteed 30% of the North American market share, Li-Cycle becomes the default choice for companies looking to unload their scrap. Additionally, the bigger the company gets, the more efficient its operations become. This means that, as they grow, they become an even more attractive option than they are now.

Investor Takeaway

It’s probably apparent by now, but I really like Li-Cycle. I believe that the company’s long-term growth prospects are incredibly strong as they position themselves as a leader, perhaps the leader, in an industry about to take off. However, the company’s recent growth has made the shorter-term growth prospects far less appealing than they were when I first wrote this article. That being said, this is still a company that I believe should be treated as a leader in an emerging industry. I don’t see Li-Cycle moving too far above its current price at the moment, so perhaps now isn’t the perfect time to buy, but this is definitely a company I’d keep my eye on. The United States is serious about its growth and you should be too.