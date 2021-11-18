Top Buys From The Best Money Managers (Q3 2021)

400tmax/iStock via Getty Images

At the end of each quarter, hedge fund managers who have more than $100 million in assets under management have to reveal their portfolio positions within 45 days as part of their 13F filing. The deadline for the third quarter of 2021 reports was November 15.

The vast majority of these funds charge both a management fee (1% to 4% annually, 2% being standard) and a performance fee (typically 20% of the fund's profits every year). However, the relevance of the two and 20 structure has been waning. Some of these hedge funds have the track record to justify high fees, but it makes little sense for the masses when you can get exposure to excellent rule-based and thematic ETFs almost for free.

While I would personally refrain from investing my own capital in any of these funds given their prohibitive cost structure, I believe 13F filings can be a valuable source of new ideas and frameworks for my own portfolio.

After all, several of these funds have a long-term view and hold their positions for much more than a quarter. As a result, you can take the best out of your favorite portfolio managers and build a portfolio lagging behind their trading strategy only by a few weeks. For free.

Some investors will point out that knowing what the best money managers invested in a few weeks ago is useless and outdated. I couldn't disagree more. Most of these funds invest with a multi-year time horizon. They spend hours of research and due diligence to pick only a few outstanding businesses that can weather the test of time. This information is precious for anybody with an investment horizon longer than a few months.

All that being said, the number of funds and data available can be overwhelming. So how do you choose which funds to follow and which ones to ignore? How to separate the wheat from the chaff?

Just like previous quarters, I've used a list of carefully curated hedge funds to identify some trends emerging from what they are buying and holding at the very top of their portfolios.

Let's dig into the details.

Methodology for selecting the top hedge funds

I selected a list of 20 hedge funds among the best-performing according to TipRanks. Their methodology to determine the best hedge funds is based on the alpha generated compared to the S&P 500 (SPY):

TipRanks uses [13F] information to determine how each hedge fund performed in comparison to other hedge funds and to the S&P 500. Top hedge funds are determined by those that generate the highest return based on their stock portfolio.

Using track record and performance is the most objective way to select the best funds. If I want to learn something, I would rather learn from the very best performers.

A case could be made that you specifically want to avoid the portfolio allocation of the best-performing funds because of an eventual reversion to the mean. Such reasoning would have some merit if the goal here were to pick a hedge fund to invest my money in.

Instead, today we're trying to find common themes in individual stocks that several top-performing money managers have identified. In this context, I believe that past track record is an excellent way to curate the list of money managers to follow closely.

I also selected some recurring names shared by reputable investors on my Twitter feed. I'm sure many readers will be familiar with several of these names since most of them have a spectacular track record over the years.

Here are the hedge funds I ended up with:

I have kept this list of funds unchanged since Q1 2020 and may revisit in Q1 2022 based on a performance update.

What top hedge funds were holding at the end of September 2021

Before we look at what the top hedge funds were buying in Q3, let's focus first on what was sitting at the very top of their portfolios at the end of September 2021.

Here is a summary of the top 5 holdings by fund:

Source: WhaleWisdom.com. Chart by App Economy Insights. Stocks in the chart: ADBE, AMT, AMZN, AON, APPN, BBWI, BEKE, BILI, BILL, CFLT, COIN, CRM, CRWD, DADA, DASH, DIS, DOCU, ESTC, FB, FISV, FND, FSLY, GLBE, GOOG, HLF, IDXX, ILMN, INTU, JD, MA, MCO, MELI, MRNA, MSFT, NFLX, NOW, NRDY, NVDA, ORLY, POST, PTON, PYPL, SCHW, SE, SHOP, SMAR, SNAP, SNOW, SQ, TEAM, TSLA, TWLO, UBER, UNH, V, WDAY, WIX, ZEN.

If we rank companies by the number of times they appear in the top five holdings of the selected hedge funds and only keep the ones that appear at least twice, the following list emerges.

Source: App Economy Insights

Company # of times in top 5 holdings % of funds Amazon (AMZN) 8 40% Facebook (FB) 6 30% Microsoft (MSFT) 6 30% Sea Limited (SE) 5 25% Shopify (SHOP) 3 15% PayPal (PYPL) 3 15% Alphabet (GOOG) 3 15% Tesla (TSLA) 3 15% Visa (V) 2 10% Square (SQ) 2 10% JD.com (JD) 2 10% Bill.com (BILL) 2 10% Moderna (MRNA) 2 10% Snap (SNAP) 2 10% Uber (UBER) 2 10% MercadoLibre (MELI) 2 10% Disney (DIS) 2 10% Aon (AON) 2 10%

If you've been investing in growth companies over the past decade, this list should be familiar. The very best money managers naturally have some of the best-performing stocks at the top of their portfolios.

Three categories continue to be well represented:

US Mega-caps tech (AMZN, FB, GOOG, MSFT, TSLA).

(AMZN, FB, GOOG, MSFT, TSLA). Digital payments (V, PYPL, SQ).

(V, PYPL, SQ). Global e-commerce (JD, MELI, SHOP, SE).

Just like watching athletes on TV, everything looks easy when executed by the best in the world. Many of these top holdings might seem like an obvious choice today. Hindsight is 20/20.

Three companies are new on this list compared to my Q2 2021 review:

MercadoLibre (MELI): Top 5 holding at Foxhaven and Baillie.

Disney (DIS): Top 5 holding at Coatue and Dorsey.

Aon (AON): Top 5 holding at Night Owl and Eagle.

As previously explained, I believe investors should look at this list and ask themselves how much exposure they have to these companies in their own portfolio. If you have been investing for many years, there's a good chance that several of these stocks are already cornerstones of your portfolio. And if not, it's not too late to re-assess your portfolio allocation.

Six of them are part of the Starter Stocks of the App Economy Portfolio. I consider them cornerstone positions. Why? Because they represent a list that could constitute a well-rounded portfolio on their own. They are already big and profitable (or cash flow positive), are global businesses, and have a proven track record.

These businesses are disrupting enterprise software, entertainment, e-commerce, digital payments, and more. Yet, if you're new to investing, or have decided to ignore the bells and whistles of the market leaders and secular growers of our time, simply know that the top money managers in the world hold them at the very top of their portfolios.

I'm long already half of the 17 companies from the top holdings chart above as part of the App Economy Portfolio. It's not surprising since the portfolio is well-positioned to embrace a world disrupted by a global pandemic and embracing a digital transformation.

What top hedge funds have been buying in Q3 2021

Let's focus on what the biggest buys were for these funds during Q3. The chart below breaks down only the top five buys for the period.

Source: Whalewisdom.com. Chart by App Economy Insights. Stocks in the chart: ABNB, AMT, AMZN, AON, BABA, BAM, BEKE, BILI, BZ, CFLT, CHD, COIN, CRCT, CRM, CWAN, CZOO, DASH, DIS, DNA, DOCN, DOCS, DUOL, DXCM, ESTC, FISV, FND, GDRX, GLBE, GOOG, GPN, GWRE, HD, HLF, HLT, HOOD, HUBS, JD, LSXMK, LYB, MA, MELI, ML, MQ, MSFT, NET, NOW, NRDY, OPEN, OSH, PEGA, PYPL, RH, SABR, SCI, SE, SEMR, SNOW, SQ, TCOM, TEAM, TOST, TWLO, TWTR, UBER, UPST, VSCO, WAT, WDAY, WIX, WRBY, WWD, ZEN.

Once again, let's look at the stocks that appear multiple times in the top five buys of the selected hedge funds:

Source: App Economy Insights

Company #of times in top 5 buys % of funds Sea Limited (SE) 4 20% Atlassian (TEAM) 3 15% DoorDash (DASH) 3 15% DexCom (DXCM) 3 15% Amazon (AMZN) 2 10% Microsoft (MSFT) 2 10% Alphabet (GOOG) 2 10% Mastercard (MA) 2 10% MercadoLibre (MELI) 2 10% Bilibili (BILI) 2 10% ServiceNow (NOW) 2 10% Zendesk (ZEN) 2 10% Duolingo (DUOL) 2 10% Robinhood (HOOD) 2 10%

The following recurring themes emerge:

US Mega-caps Tech (AMZN, GOOG, MSFT).

(AMZN, GOOG, MSFT). E-commerce (SE, MELI).

(SE, MELI). SaaS/Cloud computing (NOW, TEAM, ZEN).

(NOW, TEAM, ZEN). Recent IPOs (DUOL, HOOD).

Out of these 14 top buys in Q3, two were already recurring top buys in Q2 2021: AMZN and DASH.

I couldn't help noticing SEMrush (SEMR) as the top buy at Dorsey Asset Management during the quarter. The fund built a 5% position during Q3, which is impressive given the relatively small size of the company ($3B market cap). I wrote a deep dive on the company for App Economy Portfolio members here.

Let's take a closer look at some noteworthy recurring companies this quarter.

Sea Limited

Source

Sea Limited (SE) appears in the top five buys of four different funds. It's been a favorite since the beginning of the pandemic. The stock is up 7X since March 2020.

The company has an extremely profitable video game segment (Garena, also called DE for Digital Entertainment). This segment has grown at a triple-digit pace through most of the pandemic and bookings were still up +29% Y/Y in Q3 FY21 despite challenging comps.

Source

This impressive performance was fueled by continued growth in quarterly active users (+27% Y/Y) and paying users (+43% Y/Y).

The numbers are staggering with 729 million active users in Q1 FY21 (13% of which are spending money). That's almost 10% of the current world population (7.9 billion as of November 2021).

Source

This thriving gaming business serves as a flywheel to fund new initiatives in e-commerce and digital payments. These segments are growing at breakneck speed. But there is a catch. They have a razor-thin gross profit and generate huge net losses, more than offsetting the profits from gaming.

Source

The company is turning into an e-commerce and fintech giant in South-East Asia and beyond. Sea limited has yet to turn a profit, but the margins are trending in the right direction. The company turned cash flow positive in 2020 and has the balance sheet to fund its future growth.

Data by YCharts

The main question at this point in time is whether the gaming segment can continue to fuel Sea Limited's gargantuesque ambition in e-commerce and financial services. Founder-CEO Forrest Li seems unstoppable for as long as Free Fire delivers the goods.

Atlassian

Source

Atlassian (TEAM) is another founder-led company, with two college classmates involved: Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes. They have built an outstanding culture around their workplace collaboration tools.

The company's cloud-based software platform includes several leading products in business management (Jira), collaboration (Trello, Confluence), and code and release management (Bitbucket, Bamboo).

The company has been adding new customers at an accelerated pace in recent quarters, reaching 216 thousand at the end of Q1 FY22.

Source

Revenue growth has followed, driven by cloud and data center. These two segments have been growing the fastest and now represent 70% of the top line. The pace of innovation and product development is behind this impressive growth over the years.

Source

And Atlassian is far from just being a top-line growth story. The company has outstanding cash flow margins (37% operating cash flow margin in the trailing 12 months) and is generating operating income.

Data by YCharts

Atlassian is not just popular with its customers. The company is celebrated as one of the best workplaces in the world.

Source

Duolingo

Source

Duolingo (DUOL) went public end of July 2021. Millions of people have downloaded this app to learn a second language.

At the end of September 2021, the app reached close to 10 million daily average users and 42 million monthly average users (5.5% of which were paid subscribers).

Source

This popularity has translated into the financials with $73M in bookings in Q3 FY21 (+57% Y/Y) and $5M in free cash flow.

The company relies on three main revenue streams:

Subscriptions (73% of revenue): premium plans with added features.

Ads (15% of revenue) and In-App Purchase (2% of revenue).

Duolingo English Test (9% of revenue): a proficiency assessment.

Source

The company has yet to turn profitable on a GAAP basis. However, it's been cash flow positive since 2020.

Data by YCharts

To continue on its growth path, the company is focused on:

Expanding its reach.

Deepening the level of proficiency offered.

Increasing the value proposition of its premium plans.

Becoming the proficiency standard.

Expanding beyond language learning.

Duolingo has over 500 million registered users. The implication is that the churn is quite high. It will be fascinating to watch how the company can hang onto users and expand beyond language. The paid user base growth will be a key indicator of its success over time.

The company is also founder-led. CEO Dr. Luis von Ahn happens to also be behind the cyber-security system CAPTCHA.

Source

Robinhood

Source

Robinhood (HOOD) was a top 5 buy at Tiger Global and Whale Rock in Q3 2021.

The stock is at an all-time low today, following a disastrous Q3 FY21. The company grew revenue +35% Y/Y to $365M, but it was short of Wall Street's expectations by $73M. The guidance for Q4 FY21 was no greater than $325M, a significant miss compared to a $489M consensus.

All key metrics declined on a sequential basis:

Monthly Average Users dropped to 18.9M (-11% Q/Q).

Average Revenue Per User dropped to $65 (-42% Q/Q).

Assets Under Custody dropped to 95M (-7% Q/Q).

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts dropped to 22.4M (-0.4% Q/Q).

Source

Source

Robinhood generated a large loss in Q3 FY21 explained by $1.2B in stock-based compensation expenses recognized upon the IPO.

Data by YCharts

To make matters worse:

The company suffered a data breach in early November with hackers obtaining the email addresses of approximately 5 million users and the full names of another 2 million.

A potential ban on PFOF (payment for order flow) is putting regulatory risks on the business.

But it's not all doom and gloom. Management is investing heavily in educational content, expanded crypto offerings, and even offering retirement accounts. Management seems to recognize that it needs to expand Robinhood's offerings in order to thrive beyond market conditions bolstered by meme-inspired trading. And the company has two co-founders celebrated by their employees to embark on this next phase of growth.

Source

Bottom Line

Hedge funds are prohibitively expensive for the masses. But their top holdings and recent buys are for everyone to see four times a year, with only a few weeks' delay.

By multiplying your sources and taking inspiration from some of the best and most respected money managers in the world, you can build an outstanding portfolio for yourself, without the need to sacrifice 20% of your own alpha in performance fees, let alone 2% of your precious savings given away in the form of management fees.

Do you own some of these top holdings in your portfolio?

Did any of these new top buys surprise you?

Were there any companies that you would have predicted to be on the list that did not make it to the top buys of Q3?

Let me know in the comments!