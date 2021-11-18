Why REITs Will Pummel Tech Stocks

Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

The best investment decision that you could have made 10 years ago is to overweight tech stocks as part of your portfolio.

They have quite literally crushed the returns of most other market sectors, including REITs (VNQ), Utilities (XLU), Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), Financials (VFH), etc.:

And that's just the average of the tech sector.

If you had managed to cherry-pick some of the most successful tech stocks like Amazon (AMZN) or Apple (AAPL) you could have set yourself for life with just these few investments:

Knowing this, investors are today pouring more and more money into tech stocks, expecting these strong returns to continue far into the future.

But before you do that, you need to take a step back to consider some of the downfalls of tech stocks. I am sure you have heard the saying that past returns are not indicative of future performance, and being successful at investing is a lot more complex than simply looking at the past charts.

Today, while I still own some tech stocks, most of my wealth is in simple real asset-based businesses like REITs, which are essentially the opposite of tech stocks:

Tech REITs Digital world Real world Exciting Boring Complex Simple Growth-oriented Income-oriented Fast-changing Slow-changing

REITs have underperformed Tech stocks over the past decade, and in some cases, quite significantly. Even then, I am convinced that REIT investors will, on average, do a lot better than tech investors going forward. Here are 5 reasons why:

Reason #1: Trees Don't Grow to the Sky And Market Sentiment is Fickle.

Let's start with the most obvious reason: valuation.

One of the main reasons why tech stocks did so well over the past decade is that their valuation multiples expanded drastically.

If your valuation goes from 20x earnings to 30x earnings, that's a 50% gain without even accounting for the growth in earnings. Add to that some earning growth and the returns are exponential.

But the issue here is that multiples cannot expand forever. Could that same stock go from 30x to 40x earnings? Maybe. But it could just as well stagnate at 30x or head back down to 20x if its prospects deteriorate.

The point here is that the returns generated by expanding multiples are not something that we can expect to continue indefinitely. The higher the multiple, the lower the future upside potential, and the higher the downside risk.

Here it helps to study what happened following the dotcom crash. Companies that once traded at 100x earnings suddenly deflated back to more reasonable levels, and as a result, tech stocks lost 60% of their value over the next 7 years, even as they kept growing earnings! At the same time, REITs actually tripled in value because the market began to favor steady and predictable investments:

Now consider that the tech-heavy S&P 500 (SPY) is today priced at near all-time high valuations that are comparable to the dot-com bubble according to various valuation metrics:

Does that mean that we are headed for another dot-com-like crash?

No, I am not saying that. Tech companies are today a lot stronger and valuations are not quite as extreme as they were back then.

But it is fair to say that valuations are now a lot richer than usual, and therefore, the returns of the past decade are unlikely to repeat themselves over the next decade. That by itself does not mean that tech stocks will do poorly. It just means that they won't do quite as well as in the past.

REITs, on the other hand, are currently priced at very reasonable valuations, and after a long period of underperformance, we expect reversion to the mean. We saw what happened to REITs when tech stocks deflated in the aftermath of the dot-com crash. History does not necessarily repeat itself, but it rhythms.

Reason #2: Tech Stocks Are The Most Exposed to Rising Interest Rates

Businesses are valued based on the cash flow that they are expected to generate in the future, and this cash flow is then discounted back to today to account for the time value of money.

Therefore, the timing of the cash flow and the discount rate are very important assumptions when estimating the fair value of a company. The discount rate is mainly a function of the risk-free interest rate and the market sentiment of the specific stock, which dictates its risk premium. As such, rising interest rates generally lead to rising discount rates.

A rising discount rate hurts the valuations of all companies, but the further away the cash flow is, the more exposed you are to changes in the discount rates.

Tech stocks commonly generate little cash flow today, but they are priced expensively based on the expectation that they will generate a lot of cash flow someday in the future.

Therefore, they are the most heavily exposed to rising interest rates and discount rates. A dollar generated 10 years from now loses a lot more value than a dollar generated today when discount rates increase.

REITs, on the other hand, have historically outperformed during times of rising interest rates (and discount rates) because they generate a lot of cash flow already today, and therefore, the value of their cash flow is less impacted:

Moreover, rising interest rates typically also signal that inflation is rising and the economy is doing well, both of which are very beneficial to property owners.

Reason #3: The Tech Space is Increasingly Competitive And Competition is The Kryptonite of Returns

We have all witnessed the strong returns of the tech sector over the past decade. It is not a secret to anyone at this point, and not surprisingly, everyone and their mother now invest in tech stocks.

The amount of capital and talent that's going into the tech space is bigger than ever. There are countless tech incubation hubs and acceleration programs looking to fund the next big thing.

Every tech niche has plenty of new aspiring start-ups looking to disrupt the existing leaders, and often, they are funded with huge amounts of capital, allowing them to take big losses today just to grow and hopefully earn an even greater valuation sometime down the line.

To give you an example: Uber (UBER) is the leader of its space, but there are countless copy-cats all over the world that are well-funded and fighting for that same business, often not even caring about making a profit. In Europe, Bolt (former Taxify) is growing very rapidly and already beating Uber in a number of markets.

That surely doesn't help Uber in its path to growth. There is more capital, talent, and competition in the tech space than ever before. Some companies have great moats that will allow them to retain the bulk of their respective markets, but ultimately, it still lowers your pricing power, hurts your growth prospects, and increases risks.

While competition is also rising in the real estate sector, this is a rather boring "get-rich-slow" type of sector, and therefore, it is not attracting as many new competitors. Moreover, the existing properties have a natural moat in their location, which is limited by nature. If you own a property in Downtown Austin, its demand is likely to grow over time, but the competition of new supply is limited by the availability of land in that specific area. That's the beauty of real estate.

Reason #4: Growing a Trillion-Dollar Company is a Lot Harder Than Growing a Small One

Something that most tech investors appear to ignore today is that size is the enemy of growth. It appears to me that everyone looks at Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN) as if they were the norm when in reality, they are the exception.

Typically, the larger you get, the harder it becomes to grow.

Just think for yourself: if you owned a business that generated $1 million per year, you would likely worry a lot about just maintaining the current level of profitability, and growing is a lot harder than when you just generated $100,000 per year. The larger you are, the more you have to lose, and whatever you lose needs to be made up with new business.

Today, tech companies are massive in size, and on top of that, there have never been more emerging new tech companies with good funding. This puts a lot of tech companies in a tough situation in which they need to deal with the growing threat of competitors stealing their existing business even as they attempt to expand into new businesses.

I could again use the example of Uber, but let's take the example of Netflix (NFLX) instead. It is clearly the leader of streaming, but now you have countless other options like Prime, Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, etc... and with companies like Amazon pouring billions into the space, competition is becoming intense, and growing from here becomes more difficult.

REITs, on the other hand, are relatively small in size when compared to these massive tech conglomerates, and since their existing properties have a moat, size is not as much of an issue for them as they grow.

Reason #5: The End Of The Pandemic Hurts Tech Stocks

Another thing that investors tend to forget is that tech stocks greatly benefited from the pandemic, but the pandemic won't last forever.

It forced us to rethink how we live our lives, work our jobs, and get our entertainment.

It led to a lot more people streaming Netflix at home, ordering food on DoorDash (DASH), having virtual meetings via Zoom (ZM), etc.

All of that is not going away, but as the pandemic slowly comes to an end, increasingly many people will get back to previous habits of going out to the restaurants more often... going to the movie theater... holding in-person meetings over a coffee...

We remain social animals and people are craving for social experiences. This favors REITs but will hurt tech stocks going forward.

Bonus Reason #6: Theoretical Returns Are Very Different From Real-Life Returns

Finally, and perhaps most importantly of all, there is a vast difference between what a sector earns on average, and what individual investors actually earn from investing in that sector.

Various studies have shown that individual investors earn a lot worse returns and this is mostly because they have no clue what they are doing. They trade too much. They pick the wrong company. They are quick to panic and sell, etc.

This is especially true for tech stocks because these are extremely complex organizations and in my opinion, the average investor simply cannot understand them.

Think about it for a second: business is very difficult. In fact, it is so difficult that 90%+ of new small businesses fail within a few years. Despite that, every investor thinks that they are some type of 'business guru' that can understand and predict how multi-billion-dollar global tech firms will perform over time.

I think that most of them really have no clue and are simply overconfident.

And because these companies are so complex, it is very difficult for tech investors to sort winners from losers and manage their portfolios to earn good returns over time. It is easy to hold tech stocks as they rise, but ask yourself whether you would have had the confidence to hold on to them as they dropped by nearly 60% and took a decade to recover from the dot-com crash? Most people didn't, and that's again because they don't really understand what they own.

We find that it is a lot easier to hold tight and double down if you understand your investment, and that's one of the main reasons why I like REITs so much. REITs own diversified portfolios of high-quality real estate that are generating steady cash flow from rents. It is a business model that individual investors can understand reasonably well, and this superior understanding is a major advantage as it allows you to avoid making bad investment decisions that could crush your returns.

So even assuming that tech stocks continue to beat REITs (which I do not expect), I would still expect the average REIT investor to do better than the average tech investor.

Bottom Line

Tech stocks have done phenomenally well over the past decade.

But past performance is not indicative of future results and with valuations at all-time highs, interest rates back on the rise, rising competition, large size hurting growth, and the end of the pandemic getting closer, we think that tech stocks are likely to disappoint over the coming decade.

Once again, this does not mean that you shouldn't own any tech stocks. I myself own several of them. But this is not the sector that I would overweight today.

Instead, I think that REITs and other similar overlooked sectors offer a better path to attractive returns going forward.