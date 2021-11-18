Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) stellar reputation, brand moat, and financial success has made it an investor's favorite. It's often the first name you list when you think of a low cost warehouse. Costco's financial performance is also safe guarded as a consumer staples holding.

Costco's revenue growth has crushed its peers.

Data by YCharts

Due to this growth, Costco has generally had the highest P/E ratio of its peers in the last few years, currently sitting at the top with a 47 P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

However, there is legitimate concern that such a high P/E ratio of 47, even for such a good company with solid moat, is too high. Let's instead compare Costco to the top tech companies of our time that lead the market. While FAANGM stocks are in a completely different industry, they do share similarities in terms of brand moat, industry leadership, and high financial growth.

You can see that Costco's P/E ratio is actually near the top of the group. The only two companies that are higher are Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) which are actually getting cheaper over time due to earnings growth.

Data by YCharts

Despite being at the top for valuation, Costco is actually at the bottom for both revenue and net income growth.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

This disconnect between valuation and growth compared to FAANGM makes me hesitant to say that Costco's tech-like valuation is fair at the moment. While its brand moat is certainly there, why wouldn't I just invest in one of the FAANGM stocks which also have the same brand moat, with similar or much lower valuation and much better financial performance?

Another whammy for Costco is its lower margins and high sensitivity to input costs. Inflation is running high this year, which has been at the top of the news lately. A lot of this inflation is being attributed to supply chain disruptions due to COVID. Even Costco has announced that it has to limit certain items and potentially raise prices due to this disruption, though executives also mentioned that they are working on restoring the issues by stockpiling.

This supply chain constraint and inflation are likely to hurt Costco much more than FAANGM technology stocks because Costco has a huge percentage of its expenses tied to input costs (the cost of the items they make/buy and ship across the world) that scale with revenue. For technology stocks, the primary costs tend to be fixed such as technology assets and engineer salaries.

Costco's cost of goods sold as a percent of revenue is nearly 90%. While they may be able to raise prices to weather this storm, part of Costco's amazing branding is that it looks to create the best value for customers, and it would hurt its brand to raise prices as quickly as price inflation elsewhere.

Technology companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) on the other hand typically have cost of goods sold as a percent of revenue hovering around 30%, significantly less. Even for Apple (AAPL) which is more hardware focused and relies on significant variable input costs, the number has been around 60%. I would expect these companies to be less impacted than Costco by supply chain disruptions.

In conclusion, I believe Costco's valuation is stretched, given the alternative investment opportunities in FAANGM at similar or lower valuations with better financial performance and less exposure to supply chain disruptions and input cost inflation. If Costco's financial performance increases or supply chain disruptions stabilize in the future, this thesis can be revisited.