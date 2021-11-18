LNG Shipping Stocks: Has This Growth Already Been Exhausted?

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

The UP World LNG Shipping Index, the world's only stock index focused on LNG shipping companies, lost 0.53% last week while US stocks represented by the S&P 500 (SPX) index lost 0.31%.

UP World LNG Shipping Index compared to S&P 500 (source: UP-Indices.com)

The green line shows support/resistance level and the UP Index is close to it now. Second sign of weakening of the LNG shipping sector is the lower high when the UP index was unable to break up. Despite the actual winter season being the best time for LNG shipping - and fundamental data of companies confirm this statement - stock prices are mostly going nowhere or declining.

What do the charts of some companies look like?

The growth of most companies included in the UP Index slowed to a halt. Although one company achieved almost 10% growth ("K" Line, TSE: 9107), this is catching up with the previous decrease.

Weekly chart of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (source: author via Amibroker platform)

The only company that grows continuously is FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG). After all, these shares grew by 6.7% last week and were the second most successful. Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) also grew by 4.5%, followed by Japan's NYK Line (TSE:9101).

Weekly chart of Flex LNG Ltd. (source: author via Amibroker platform)

The number of declining companies was larger, and with a loss of almost 8%, they are dominated by a new constituent in the UP Index New Fortress Energy (NYSE:NFE). NFE as a buyer of Golar LNG Partners LP now operates its fleet.

Weekly chart of New Fortress Energy Inc. (source: author via Amibroker platform)

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) lost 5.1% when the price did not break through the resistance level.

Weekly chart of GasLog Partners LP (source: author via Amibroker platform)

Conclusion

Stock prices of LNG shipping companies show signs of weakening despite the rising TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) rates and growing demand for natural gas. This may be due to growing uncertainty in the markets, which is increasingly affecting these companies as well. The market may depress the price of these shares despite their good results.